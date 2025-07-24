Analyzing Carrie Bradshaw’s Style

In the world of television fashion, where style never fades and trends never die, we’re diving straight into the analysis of Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe. Running NYC in Manolo’s and Tutu’s never looked so fashionably chaotic.

Even though Carrie Bradshaw has made some questionable life choices, her fashion choices are undoubtedly the right ones – iconic, bold, and personal. With the newest season of “And Just Like That”, we’re revisiting (and decoding) some of Carrie Bradshaw’s never-fading style and looks spanning over the last decades from the original run of Sex and the City.

Manolo’s, Manolo’s, and …. more Manolo’s.

Is it really a Carrie Bradshaw outfit analysis if we don’t start with her classic Manolo Blahniks?

With a closet of over 400 pairs of shoes, I think Manolo’s were half of them.

Every outfit worn by Carrie was simple, but her heels and strappy sandals were what made them so memorable.

Carrie (SJP) in Red Manolo’s. (Credit: HBO Max).

Retail therapy meets knee-high boots

Winter never looked so fashionable.

While I’m not one to choose a pair of high-kneed boots, these pink snakeskins are enough to convince me and my wallet.

This outfit, paired with her faux beige coat, is the icing on the cake, truly a winter staple!



Carrie (SJP) is seen shopping in Sex in the City Season 2. (Credit: HBO Max).

TUTUS!!

Now hear me out … I never thought you could pull off tutu’s as you get older.

But this is a classic Carrie look, I mean, it’s ditzy, playful, and at the same time glamorous!

Don’t knock it till you try it!



Sarah Jessica Parker for the intro of SITC (Credit: HBO Max).

Spontaneous swim with a floral midi … sort of?

The most infamous episode is where Carrie falls into a lake in Central Park.

But this dress definitely stole the moment; a little floral couldn’t hurt.

A classic springtime look, paired with the cutest little pink shoulder bag.



Carrie (SJP) seen in a pink, ruffly dress (Credit: HBO Max).

Newspaper. . . Dress!

I mean, it’s the Christian Dior Dress that just sold for thousands of dollars, and worth every penny.

What’s not to love about this dress?

I bet it’s every writer or fashionista’s dream to see or wear this dress at least once.



Carrie (SJP) in the Dior Autumn-Winter 2000 Newspaper Dress (Credit: HBO Max).

Just a Christian Dior jersey

I mean, it’s technically not a jersey, but who doesn’t love a little athletic couture?

Definitely a noteworthy look with the effortless tie-in of pastels and, of course, a good ol’ pair of Manolo Blahniks.

This is one of Bradshaw’s most iconic fashion moments.



Carrie (SJP) in Sex and the City 2 (2010) (Credit: HBO Max).

Wedding dress blues

The iconic Vivienne Westwood Wedding Dress that unfortunately came with heartbreak … and a touch of blue.

With a swan top hat for extra glam, sadly true to the scene it never got the chance to iconically walk down the aisle.

Nevertheless, the extravagant gown is still worth mentioning.





Carrie (SJP) in Sex and the City (2008) (Credit: HBO Max).

A sleek silver satin dress is the perfect match when hanging out on a weekend in NYC.

Carrie brings shine with a touch of elegance, with the perfect purple clutch.

This outfit is everything needed when thinking of NYC’s fashion night scene.



Carrie Bradshaw (SJP) for SITC Season 1 (Credit: HBO Max).

Carrie Bradshaw meets Brittney Spears

Yes, you read that right.

This outfit is basically a Y2K IT-girl starter pack.

From the plaid skirt to the scrunchie, it’s a classic look.

Not only is this the cutest throwback to the Y2K, but this look is a memorable throwback to the 90s; Carrie Bradshaw meets Cher Horowitz.



Carrie (SJP) in a Blue plaid skirt (Credit: HBO Max).

A tiny tank and pink midi

Perfect for the current season.

Sometimes it’s hard to throw a couple of staples and make it into an outfit, but Carrie does it just as well.

This basic white tank with a sequined midi skirt is a great casual outfit for the summer.

This look is definitely on my list to recreate.



Carrie (SJP) in a shimmery pink sequin maxi (Credit: HBO Max).

And just like that ….

It’s Simple! Sunglasses and a Tiny Black Dress are all you need!

Like Coco Chanel once said, “I imposed black; it’s still going strong today, for black wipes out everything else around.”

This is a clear example of how simple can look so fashionable, sometimes all you need is a great pair of sandals and, of course, your statement, “Carrie” gold chain.



Carrie in a dress with a pair of Manolos (Credit: HBO Max).

Carrie Bradshaw’s style is one for the books; it’s simple, it’s chaotic, it’s her! So many ways to layer and mix-match color palettes, Carrie Bradshaw emphasizes that style has no limits; it needs to be and stay true to yourself.

For this Character Style File, we saw so many great pairs of Manolos and classic winter/summer looks. Not many characters can show so much style with just their wardrobe!

Catch up with Carrie’s newest wardrobe in Sex and the City’s revival, “And Just Like That!”