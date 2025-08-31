A Rise in Conservatism: How America’s Political Climate Has Affected Women’s Fashion

Politics has always played a role in fashion, and with a new president comes a new political scene for America. How has conservatism influenced the course of womenswear?

Womenswear has always fluctuated with each decade. The ’60s introduced miniskirts and mod dresses, and the ’70s became a time when women could wear pants and more revealing tops.

The values of a country and the political events within it significantly affect what people wear. Specifically, womenswear is the most affected by a nation’s values and politics. Throughout history, women have been subject to judgment and criticism over what they wear.

Any outfit a woman wears quickly establishes whether society respects her… or not.

The history of fashion and politics

In the 1960s, womenswear really began to change. Fashion designer Mary Quant, known for pushing social norms and boundaries, created the miniskirt. Mini skirts became increasingly popular among young women and were a staple for rebelling against gender roles in women’s clothing.

Mini dresses were also rising, as hemlines rose higher and higher up the leg. The shorter the skirt or dress, the more rebellious and “scandalous” a girl was. This was a significant movement in the history of womenswear.

The only era in which a woman could wear such short garments was in the ’30s during the flapper era. The only women who wore such short garments were flappers. The flappers were known as prostitutes, which was looked down upon.

With the miniskirt movement in the ’60s, any woman could wear a miniskirt or mini dress.

’60s to ’70s

A significant moment in American fashion was the transition from the 1960s to the 1970s. Skirts and dresses were shorter, and women started wearing pants regularly. The ’70s also saw the rise of denim, which was popular among both men and women.

Because of its durability, denim was originally worn by factory workers and farmers. However, due to the rise of denim in Hollywood films, this fabric was popularized in menswear throughout the 1950s and ’60s.

Denim became a staple for women in the ’70s due to the “hippie revolution” that occurred in that decade.

The hippie revolution was a movement against the values of the American government. Those who participated in the revolution were known as “hippies.” They opposed wars, hatred, and consumerism. Hippies gained a reputation for “peace and love” and partying.

The hippie revolution was born as a reaction to the many rules people had to follow to fit society’s standards and the “stiffness” of the decades before the ’70s. The hippies challenged social norms and ideologies.

Their clothing consisted of flared denim jeans, fringe, flowy dresses, crocheted dresses, and tops. This era showed more skin, yet the silhouette of most of the clothing was loose. This reflected the core values and attitudes the hippies lived by, which were to “go with the flow” and be peaceful.

’70s to ’80s

After the ’70s came the bright colors and shoulder pads of the ’80s. The ’80s were an experimental era in fashion, where the shoulders were broadened and elevated, while waists were slimmed. The female figure was highlighted in this era, with the only baggy attire being knitted sweaters with elaborate patterns.

Clothing for females was also becoming empowering, as more women were able to start work in office spaces, which were typically male-dominated. This rise of female employment in a “man’s world” inspired women to lead lives that did not involve becoming housewives.

Office attire became a staple for women, which is where we get the term “power suit.” Power suits were popular in women’s wear during the ’80s and ’90s and made women appear respectable and reputable.

’80s to ’90s

After the ‘80s came the ‘90s, which was known for its class and simplicity; minimalism was also a popular style, with dark tones as the accent colors. The garments were usually simple but elegant.

America went into a recession in the 1990s, which caused many Americans to turn away from consumerism, leading to the simple styles of the decade.

Bill Clinton was the president of the United States from 1993 to 2001. This means that America was run by the Democratic Party, which would explain the form-fitting outfits that highlighted the features of a woman’s body.

During the Democratic Party’s rule, women’s fashion tends to become more revealing and form-fitting. Through a conservative lens, women’s bodies can be seen as “scandalous” or “inappropriate.” With the Democratic Party in office, women can wear whichever clothes they desire because there are fewer restraints on women and their rights in the Democratic Party.

Although the United States was under Democratic Party rule at the time, the clothes were lacking in color. Typically, when a country is run by a Democratic party, the clothes are lively with bright colors and beautiful patterns. This is because the country challenges social norms and traditions when it is run by a Democratic party.

The ’90s and its notable lack of color is a strong contrast to the ’80s. However, this lack of color is because of the recession that started in America.

With less income comes less extravagant clothing, with a limited amount of colors.

In the 1990s, “anti-fashion” was introduced, an underground movement in the fashion industry. The movement promoted minimalism in fashion and experimentation with clothing construction.

America’s current political state

Currently, the president of the United States is Donald Trump, a known representative of the Republican Party. This means that America’s politics are currently more conservative.

Conservatism has a reputation for nationalism and sticking to traditions. This means that American fashion will follow suit. What does this mean for the women of America?

Conservatism is known to limit women’s rights and tell them how to dress. In conservative fashion, hemlines tend to be lower, and clothing covers the shoulder and chest area.

Fashion is constantly evolving, especially with the influence of politics. Since America’s politics have turned to conservatism, women’s fashion has taken on conservative influences.

Back to the ’60s

Now, we are seeing a lot of white lace and loose dresses. However, the hemlines on the dresses I have seen are higher, resembling baby doll dresses from the ’50s and ’60s. This reflects our country’s political state, with the desire to return to “old times.”

These dresses gained popularity within a year of Donald Trump’s election as president in 2024. Many notable clothing stores have changed their aesthetics to match the items pictured above.

This new trend in womenswear specifically affects young womenswear, which is for teens and women in their 20s. Young women typically dress in more revealing clothing; however, in recent times, they have been wearing loose-fitting dresses and covering their shoulders and necklines.

As our government changes from Democratic to Republican, so does our fashion.

This is an interesting development in young women’s fashion, as baby doll dresses were popular in the 1960s. Furthermore, it confirms that America’s shift in political parties has changed the direction of young women’s fashion.

Other Elements of Conservative Fashion

Here is another example of conservative fashion in mainstream brands. This dress has a lot of frilly lace with puffy sleeves. These elements are also popular amongst the recent rise in conservative womenswear. The dress is also white, which has become a staple color in recent fashion trends. The color white indicates “purity”, which is why, for example, a traditional wedding dress is white.

The “trad wife” aesthetic

This look is primarily popular with the “trad wife” aesthetic, which is the look that many women are going for. A “trad wife” is a ‘traditional’ wife who has devoted her whole life to serving her husband and children. The “trad wife” is a stay-at-home wife whose life is based around her home and family.

The “trad wife” dresses in a conservative style, as pictured above. This is also concerning, as the “trad wife” aesthetic has become popular among young women. This trend sets us back as women because of the context behind it, which is telling young women to give their lives up for their husbands and children.

“Preppy” and “old money”

Another conservative fashion aesthetic is the “preppy” aesthetic, which is also associated with the “old money” aesthetic. These aesthetics signify generational wealth, meaning that whoever wears them will appear to be more affluent. These styles also stem from a form of traditionalism and a desire to go back to the past.

This photo is a great example of the “preppy” aesthetic, which consists of polo shirts, pleated skirts, knit sweaters, cardigans, and trench coats. These items of clothing, specifically the polos, indicate high status.

Tennis and golf players usually wear polos. Golf and tennis are sports that the wealthy class plays, typically at a country club. Polos give a clean look to anyone wearing them, and of course, with the context of the polo’s sophistication, they fit right into the “preppy” and “old money” aesthetic.

What Message Does this Send to Young Women?

With conservatism on the rise in our country, women should be extra vigilant about what advertisements they watch. Throughout history, men have told women what they can and can’t wear.

The direction that women’s fashion is heading is in favor of conservatives, who believe that women should dress a certain way to be respected. What is especially eye-catching about this new development in women’s fashion is that this type of conservative fashion is marketed towards young women, from their teens to their twenties.

This is quite a shock because typically, you would not see an eighteen-year-old girl wearing a loose-fitting baby doll dress that covers the neck and shoulders for a night out. However, this is what we are seeing today in young womenswear.

This makes one wonder whether or not this is a tactic to influence women to dress more modestly, as this type of clothing is trending among many young women. This can also correlate with the rise of nationalism in our country. Since all of the young women’s clothing is starting to look the same, everyone will be wearing something that is “modest,” making this country appear similar to how it was in the 1950s.

The future of young womenswear

Although conservatism has altered the way that young women dress, a few elements in fashion are currently steering womenswear away from it.

We have many minimalist styles now, similar to those of the ’90s, with simple but elegant tops.

This is because we are in a recession. In the ’90s, the fashion industry moved towards minimalism because the country had gone into a recession. The ’90s also became an era of minimalism because of the maximalist style of the ’80s.

This is similar to what we see now in fashion, as maximalism was the style from 2018 to 2021. The fashion industry moved towards minimalism after the large boom of maximalism in 2020.

A breath of fresh air for womenswear

Although women’s fashion has shifted towards more conservative styles, fashion is constantly evolving. Women’s fashion won’t strive for a more conservative look within the next few years because it’s always changing.

The most recent change I have noticed is the new collection from Hollister that came out this summer. The collection is far from conservative, with pieces that resemble their collections from the early 2000s. Many of the tops are strapless and complement the female figure. Their skirts are short, and so are their denim shorts.

When I walked through the doors of Hollister, I was shocked at the frenzy. The store was filled with young girls eager to buy the whole collection, myself included. This collection appeals to teenagers and young girls because we have been waiting for a collection that actually embraces femininity in a mainstream fashion store.

Young women and teenagers are tired of seeing the same style of clothing in every store, with the same frilly and modest dresses. Young women want to embrace their femininity in whichever way they please, not in the way that our nation’s politics tells us to.

I am excited about this new wave of fashion and about the new options that young women will explore with their personal styles.

My thoughts

I am not in favor of the rise in conservative fashion. Everyone has their own style and taste; however, when a specific style has become increasingly popular, everyone will wear it. The problem with this is that conservative fashion is becoming popular among teenage girls and young women.

Young women should have a market where they can explore all sorts of styles at an affordable cost. However, there are not many options in clothing stores to allow young women to find their own styles.

How have I found my own style? Mostly through thrift shopping and my mom’s closet. These are one-of-a-kind pieces that you will most likely not find in the stores.

Of course, I still shop at chain stores that promote conservative fashion; however, it’s a rare occasion. It is difficult to find something that I know I will wear for a long time while also being affordable.

The options for young women’s fashion are bleak, and I am not a fan of it. If every girl dresses in conservative clothing, how will a newer wave of fashion develop?

Overall, I can’t wait to see the next wave in young women’s fashion because we are currently in a time when clothes seem to look the same in every store. Individuality in style is important because through our style, we can establish what kind of person we want to be, not what someone else wants us to be.