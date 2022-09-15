YouTube’s Nostalgic ‘Brit Crew’ of 2014 – Where Are They Now?

The ‘Brit Crew’ generation of YouTubers from 2014 is a nostalgic era for Gen-Z. YouTubers such as Zoella, PointlessBlog, Tanya Burr, and SprinkleOfGlitter paved the way for creators to earn a living from YouTube and gain international fame. But where are they now, and what are they doing? Let’s find out.

These YouTubers filmed collaborations, wrote books, and released makeup lines, all of which were eagerly snapped up by their preteen audience. For many members of Gen-Z, this YouTube era is remembered as a time when many of their favorite creators would regularly upload, often filming videos with one another. Their friendships were authentic, funny, and relatable.

Whilst we have grown up and evolved, our favorite childhood creators have done the same. Let’s see what these YouTubers are up to nowadays.

Credit: YouTube/Thatcher Joe

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes

Arguably the most famous couple of the Brit Crew, Zoe Sugg (A.K.A Zoella) and Alfie Deyes (A.K.A PointlessBlog) have recently settled down and started a family. They have an adorable daughter named Ottilie, who has just turned one year old. Understandably, they have taken a slight backseat because of this, but they still upload to YouTube.

Whereas Alfie was famously known for his daily vlogging, vlogs are now uploaded when Alfie and Zoe find time in their busy schedule. Although the nature of their videos has changed, their audience demographic has changed along with it – their homey, family-orientated videos get a lot of views.

Tanya Burr

Tanya Burr has made a segway into an acting career since quitting YouTube three years ago. At a similar time, she and her husband Jim Chapman, a fellow YouTuber and Brit Crew Member, got divorced. Since the divorce, she has entered into a new relationship, which she has chosen to keep private. However, she recently announced that she is pregnant with her first baby, which is due soon. She is still friends with Zoe and Alfie, as they recently met up – undoubtedly to share pregnancy stories and first-time parenthood tips.

Jim Chapman has recently remarried, and his first child, a daughter named Margot, has just turned one. His focus has been on writing and presenting since the Brit Crew era, whilst still posting occasionally on YouTube.

Marcus Butler

The last time Marcus Butler posted on YouTube was five years ago. Since then, he became the co-founder of a sustainable fashion company alongside his girlfriend, the German Next Top Model winner Stefanie Giesinger. However, they have recently decided to split, but with Marcus still residing in Berlin. Their fashion company, Nu-In, is very successful.

Safe to say, he has come a long way from his YouTube rapping days.

Niomi Smart

Food and fitness YouTuber Niomi Smart still uploads vlogs every now and then. Since she and Marcus Butler split in 2015, she got into a new relationship with a man not in the public eye called Joe. They got engaged two years ago, but the engagement was suddenly called off last year for unknown reasons.

Her content still revolves primarily around food, fitness, and fashion. She recently launched a makeup line called Smart Skin and is living in Bali. She also recently announced that she is no longer vegan for health reasons, which surprised many. Niomi still eats a predominantly plant-based diet, but occasionally with the inclusion of fish and eggs.

What About Everyone Else?

The Brit Crew have come far since their peak YouTube era of 2014. They are venturing into new business deals or still successfully uploading to YouTube.

Joe Sugg is often on mainstream TV, with appearances including being a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing and The Wheel. Louis Cole (a.k.a. FunForLouis) is still travel vlogging on YouTube, and Caspar Lee has ventured into the entrepreneurial space. Louise Pentland (A.K.A SprinkleOfGlitter) still creates parenting content. Many would be surprised to know her eldest daughter (known as Baby Glitter back then) is now in secondary school.

How time flies!