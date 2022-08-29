Billion Views Club: The Top 10 Most Viewed Videos on YouTube

Are you a college student in need of a study break? Or just simply a hardworking employee seeking some entertainment during your lunch break? Check out the most viewed music videos on YouTube in 2022.

The music videos below have garnered over one billion views. Isn’t it interesting to know why these music videos have captured the majority of the population? Take a look for yourself. You may discover your new favorite song or come across a music video that’ll stimulate your brain.

10. Justin Beiber’s “Sorry (Purpose: The Movement)” Choreography Music Video

3,576,700,100 Views “Yeah I know that I let you down,

Is it too late to say I’m sorry now?“



This upbeat tempo dance video made a significant impact in the choreography realm. Millions of Beiber fans joined together on social media to learn the choreography step by step, which contributed to its major increase in views. In 2016, Beiber won ‘Best Song’ for “Sorry (Purpose: The Movement)” at the MTV European Music Awards.

Credit: YouTube

9. OneRepublics’ “Counting Stars” Southern Style Music Video

3,628,854,425 Views “But baby, I’ve been, I’ve been praying hard

Said, no more counting dollars, we’ll be counting stars.”





This pop rock hit debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Radio Songs chart. It was a smash hit in the United Kingdom, selling over 1 million copies! In addition, OneRepublics’ smash hit “Counting Stars” spent 34 weeks in the UK’s top 20 Billboard charts.

Credit: YouTube

8. Katy Perry’s “Roar” Jungle-Themed Music Video

3,640,389,051 Views “I got the eye of the tiger, a fighter. Dancing through the fire,

cause I am a champion, and you’re gonna hear me roar.“





This empowering anthem is the lead single from Katy Perry’s fourth studio album, “Prism.” In 2017, “Roar” became Perry’s third RIAA Certified Diamond record. In addition to this milestone, Perry became the first artist in RIAA Gold & Platinum Program history to earn three RIAA Diamond Song Awards.

Credit: YouTube

7. Maroon 5’s “Sugar” ‘Wedding Crashers’ Spinoff Music Video

3,747,350,643 Views ” Need a little sweetness

in my life. Your sugar, yes please.”

This mega pop hit became an RIAA Certified-Diamond record on Jan. 2022 for selling over 10 million copies! This ‘Wedding Crashers’ themed video has ultimately contributed to Maroon 5’s hit single “Sugar,” selling 10,000,000 units since its release in 2015.

Credit: YouTube

6. El Chombo, Cutty Ranks “ Dame Tu Cosita” Animation Music Video

4,037,735,325 Views “Dame tu cosita ah ah. Muévete para aquí,

muévete para allá.”



Fun fact, El Chombo and Cutty Ranks released “Dame Tu Cosita” in 1998. Two decades after its release, El Chombo and Cutty Ranks captured the world’s attention with their animated video for “Dame Tu Cosita.” The animation features a dancing green alien that looks similar to the notable green gecko lizard that’s featured in “Geico” commercials.

Credit: YouTube

5. Psy’s “GANGNAM STYLE” Viral K-pop Music Video

4,522,987,031 Views “Oppa Gangnam Style.”

In 2012, the viral internet sensation “GANGNAM STYLE” was inducted into the World Genius Records for becoming the first YouTube video to reach one billion views!

Credit: YouTube

4. Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars “Uptown Funk” 70’s Eccentric Music Video

4,669,994,652 Views “Girls hit your hallelujah. Cause uptown funk

gon’ give it to you.”



This global smash hit is the perfect song to play when working out in the gym, completing your chores, and driving home from work or school! “Uptown Funk” has won numerous awards, such as ‘Best Male Video’ at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015, including ‘Record of the Year’ at the 58th annual Grammy Awards in 2016.

Credit: YouTube

3. Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Ruth “See You Again” ‘Furious 7’ Tribute Music Video

5,612,450,265 Views “It’s been a long day without you, my friend

And I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again.”

Dedicated to “Fast and Furious” star Paul Walker who died in a car accident in 2013, this melody was the most impactful song from the ‘Furious 7’ soundtrack. “See You Again” has become one of the most requested songs at funerals and memorials. Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Ruth won ‘Best Song’ for “See You Again” at the Critics Choice Movie Awards in 2016.

Credit: YouTube

2. Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” Boxing-Romance Music Video

5,790,557,588 Views ” I’m in love with the

shape of you. We push and pull

like a magnet do.”

2017 was a great year for Ed Sheeran! His third studio album, “Divide,” produced a great lead single that became a worldwide hit! In addition, Sheeran won ‘Best Pop Solo Performance’ for “Shape of You” at the 60th annual Grammy Awards 2018.

Credit: YouTube

1. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee “Despacito” Latin Dancehall Music Video

7,954,661,917 Views ” Para que te acuerdes si no

estás conmigo, Despacito.”

Released in 2017, “Despacito” held the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 16 weeks. This global Latin hit has stood the test of time! In 2020, “Despacito” won ‘Latin Song of the Decade’ at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Credit: YouTube

The Billion Views Club

Every year, YouTube celebrates its “Billion Views Club” , which recognizes music artists who have achieved this milestone. Currently, 318 music videos on YouTube have accumulated more than one billion views throughout the past ten years. The top 10 music videos above are just the icing on the cake! Watch the video below to learn more about YouTube’s “Billion Views Club.”