When in Porto: A Guide to a Relaxing Solo Trip in Portugal

Traveling around the world is one of the greatest gifts we can give ourselves, and among those gifts we have Portugal.

Looking to add a stop to your Euro summer? Or a relaxing solo trip destination?

Porto, located on the northern coast of Portugal, offers a romantic and peaceful getaway that deserves your attention.

Safety tips

If you decided to take this trip, Welcome to Porto – Infamous for its wine, culture, and arts. This city will leave you wanting more, and the best part is that you can do a lot of it on foot. A city that spans 41.4 square miles has lots to offer, and at a more manageable pace than its neighboring city, Lisbon. As someone who was studying abroad, I needed the quiet and the walkable. As well as an unfamiliar city that I felt I could do alone. So each day, I was able to venture out in the morning to see where the day would take me. Here’s what I’ve learned:

While solo traveling, it’s important to keep ourselves safe, especially in a foreign country. As a woman who has solo traveled to Porto, I felt completely safe walking around by myself. With that being said, being spontaneous does not mean we have to be underprepared. Here are some safety measures to keep in mind:

Know your limits. Settled near the Douro River, the city of Porto is one with steep climbs and requires a lot of walking. While public transport and car service are available, walking is inevitable. With many cobblestone paths that might be slippery, please assess if this is an appropriate trip for you. Taking pre-trip safety measures. Make sure you know the area you are going to be staying in. You should look up where the nearest embassy is. As well as noting important numbers. The national emergency number for Porto is 112. Watch your things. Like any place, leaving your items unattended is ill-advised. I suggest carrying around a fanny pack that you can clip under your flannels and sweatshirts. It’s also important not to take any unnecessary items around with you that you don’t need. You can also stuff things like extra cash in your clothing, such as your shoes, for extra protection. Share your plans. This is especially important for solo travelers. Please let your loved ones or accommodation know about your plans for the day. Have three sources of monetary assistance. When I was traveling to Porto, I brought with me one travel card, my digital wallet, and some cash. While lots of places do take cards, I didn’t understand that you couldn’t tap to pay for public transit. So, I needed to take a cab. My specific cab could only take cash, and thus I had to pay extra at an ATM. Which is why I suggest carrying cash in case of emergencies.

It’s better to be safe than sorry. If you take these rules in to consideration then you’ll be prepared to have a great trip free of most worries. Also, the clerks at the check-in desk were sweet and didn’t mind me sharing my plans.

Where to stay

Sweet Hostelmate Messages (Credit: Mah Bijou Camara)

There are many fancy places you can stay in Porto that cater to your specific needs. I like many, know how an accommodation can make or break your trip.

Urban Garden Porto Central Hostel (UGPCH): I decided to stay at this Hostel primarily because I wanted to stay somewhere where it’s quieter, but where I can also make a few friends. With any hostel, there are ups and downs of the place, but UGPCH had late check-in, activities, a quiet living space, good people, and breakfast at a low rate. The great part is that if you didn’t want to eat at the Hostel, all you had to do was walk 3 minutes down the slope to Rua de Santa Catarina – a strip filled with garment shops, food, and landmarks all around.

Catarina Serviced Apartments: If you wanted a more private stay near Rua de Santa Catarina, then Catarina Serviced Apartments should be your pick. While I didn’t personally stay here, I think this is an optimal choice for those who want their own private space, kitchenette, free wifi, and a personal TV for entertainment. You will still have access to the fun and culture that Rua de Santa Catarina has to offer, while also being able to cancel out the noise with a soundproof room.

Where to eat

I didn’t think that I would enjoy food in Porto as much as I did – to be fair, I didn’t have many expectations for this trip. I’ll have to say that I am not by any means a picky eater, but you won’t regret branching out.

You won’t regret visiting Rua de Santa Catarina and the surrounding neighborhoods for a lot of your foody needs. From breakfast choices to late-night dinner cravings, you’ll find all you need in this area.

Breakfast:

Acai Natura – Affordable Build-Your-Own acai bowls

Brunchit Porto – Cute Brunch restaurant with a variety of yummy foods, such as avocado toast

Lunch:

Lacadi – cozy Vietnamese cuisine that will keep you extra full; I enjoyed the spring rolls with the peanut sauce.

Rei da Gula – Portuguese pizzeria located near ‘Havaianas Eci Porto’ ( a small shopping center). If you take my advice on anything, then please get the “Queijos” – a focaccia bread with mozzarella, honey, brie, and walnuts.

Osteria di Porto – A restaurant by the sea like Rei da Gula that serves a variety of pastas; For a lighter filling meal, I got the Risotto Ai Funghi E Tartufo.

Steak dinner at Vaccarum (Credit: Mah Bijou)

Dinner: And of course, one of the greatest things Portugal has to offer is their quality meats.

Vaccarum – a Portuguese restaurant featuring a menu with premium cut meats, seafood, drinks, and affordable sides.

Brasao Brazilian Steakhouse – a warm, atmospheric restaurant featuring a variety of cut meats, vegetarian options, and sides

And if you are having a craving I haven’t touched upon, I implore you to visit the Mercado do Bolhao for quick bites and shopping from the locals, as well as speaking to the locals for their recommendations.

Excursions and fun

If a memorable trip is what you are looking for, here are some picturesque activities that are worth the hype (and aren’t crowded). To know more about potential excursions you would like to participate in, please reference GetYourGuide and Porto’s Official Cultural page.

Wine Tasting: For my wine lovers, coming to Porto and not having their wine would be a waste. Home to many delicious Port wines, you can get unique access to wines that may not be available on your own country’s shelves. I recommend touring with ‘From Porto: Douro Valley w/ Boat Tour, Wine Tasting & Lunch”, which allows you to have a planned fun day without having to do all the research yourself.

(P.S. The lunch got me really full.)

Local cat in the northern Portuguese mountains. (Credit: Mah Bijou)

Oporto 4×4 Mountain Tour: As a hiking girl, I desperately needed some time away from the city, so booking a tour in the mountains was a must. Not only was it relaxing, but my guide, Josue, was very knowledgeable and made this tour fun. From seeing the city of Porto from above, to drinking wine with locals while also learning a bit of Portuguese, I got to lie back and enjoy the company of the people I was with. Also, there was a gorgeous kitty making biscuits on everyone.

Late-night drink: If you aren’t feeling like clubbing, but would like a drink, I recommend going to Bosco Porto – keep in mind that if you go late at night, the building does look like nothing is happening, but trust me, go inside and you’ll have access to a secret bar and restaurant. Also, the view from inside is absolutely beautiful.

Relaxing activities

If you are here reading this article, then you are not just here to check off as many activities as you can – you are here to have a relaxing vacation, and sometimes what we need the most is to have time to unwind.

Journaling near the Douro river: One of the most peaceful things I got to do was take my postcard and sit by myself near the river. It was quiet, I got to sit with my thoughts, and even got to take some cute videos. Please feel free to bring a snack to keep you company.

Outdoor movie nights: Craving a bit of peace with a side of fun – join Porto in their weekly movie events located in their outdoor spaces, called “Cinema Fora do Sítio”. You can find more information on Porto’s cultural agenda, which I have linked above.

Candlelight concerts: If you are a music lover, please attend the candlelight concerts that will leave you breathless and calm for as low as 21 euros. An upcoming event with Coldplay and Imagine Dragons is happening on September 6. For more information, please visit Porto’s cultural page.

A view of the Douro River (Credit: Mah Bijou)

You don’t have to keep busy to have a great trip. It’s worth taking some time to reflect and to enjoy walking around somewhere without a plan.

There are many things I didn’t get to do that I hope you can. Porto is a beautiful city that gave me the rest I needed, and I love it even more because I was able to do it as a solo female traveler.

I implore you to take this article as inspiration to curate relaxing trips of your own. Please speak to the locals, as they know more about the hidden gems located around their home than anyone else. I hope this has helped you and inspired you to travel softly.