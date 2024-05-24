Staycation vs. Vacation

How should you spend the summer of 2024?

With the summer coming up quickly it is the perfect time to start putting together your summer trips! The hottest debate this summer season has been whether to play tourist in your home state or splurge on a trip to a new destination.

Having a staycation has many perks and downsides, the same as a vacation to somewhere new does.

An exciting alternative to staycations and vacations is group travel. Group travel has all the perks of a vacation with the opportunity to meet and connect with new people.

Staycation

Staycations often involve a lot of driving. Credit: Kierah Hietala

The best way to think of a staycation is a fun way to play tourist in your own state. A staycation has many perks, for example, it is often much cheaper than a vacation. Playing tourist in your own town gives you and your travel buddies to learn about new excursion opportunities close to home.

A staycation can be accomplished right in your town. Taking a few days off of work and school to spend time at home is one of the best ways to recharge. You can fill your time visiting new stores, hiking, grilling out with friends, or hosting get-togethers.

My family had the opportunity to have a staycation of our own, we spent 5 days driving around the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Throughout our trip, we spent half of the money we would have on a vacation out of state and we had just as much fun. We visited a ton of unique spots and areas that we often avoided becuase they were always buzzing with toursits from out of town.

During our staycation we learned about so many new and exciting places we would have never seen otherwise.

My family packed into the car during one of our trips. Credit: Kierah Hietala

Although a staycation is an amazing experience, there are always some cons to the adventure. If you are embarking on a staycation, you will most likely be driving. The biggest downside to driving through your adventure is the fact that you will be packed in the car with your travel partners for the entire duration of your trip.

I remember a time when we were driving through the Upper Peninsula and ended up stuck in the car for over three hours in standstill traffic. Some might have mentioned it as a bloodbath, but looking back, it holds some of the most vivid and exciting memories from my childhood.

Vacation

Most vacations give the opportunity to fly instead of drive. Credit: Shutterstock/Denis Belitsky

Taking a summer vacation is a time-honored tradition practiced by individuals of all ages. Although vacations and staycations have many similarities, vacations are often out of town or even out of the country.

A vacation gives families and friends a chance to bond and spend time with each other while being able to enjoy new scenery. Although every single trip I have taken with my family has been memorable, I have noticed that vacations often come up as stronger memories. Since you are traveling away from home, you are more likely to cherish and enjoy your time away.

A vacation also provides the exciting opportunity to explore parts of the world you have never seen before. AKA the perfect chance to tick some of those items off of your bucket list!

Unlike a staycation, a vacation is usually much more complex and oftentimes more expensive. Traveling out of state also means spending more on gas, flights, hotels, etc. Plus, you will often be gone for longer compared to a staycation.

There are many tips and tricks for saving money while on vacation, especially when you are traveling with friends.

All in all, there is no right or wrong when it comes to choosing between a staycation and a vacation. Both have amazing opportunities, but like anything else, both will also come with downsides.

Group Travel

Group travel. Credit: Shutterstock/Dmitry Molchanov

Another option to consider is group travel. Group travel often involves you flying or driving to a new destination. When you embark on a group travel trip you often go alone and meet with a select group of other participants.

Although I have not participated in a group trip myself, some of my closest friends have. One friend in particular said, “It was the best trip of my life. I met so many new people and now have friends in 10 different countries!”

Group trips are pretty simple to enroll in. You often pay a fee plus your flights. A good way to think of it is an all-inclusive trip. You pay for your flight, plus a sum to the company you are traveling with. The fee you pay the company usually covers food, housing, excursions, etc.

An example of group travel would be a tropical escape to Bali hosted by EF Ultimate Break. This style of trip gives you the independent feeling of traveling alone but also the exciting adventure of traveling with others.

Booking group trips gives you the opportunity to travel with either those in similar age ranges or with those who have similar lifestyles.

There are many sites you can check out for group travel, some of my personal favorites have been EF Ultimate Break, G Adventures, and Amigos Surf.

You can meet the best people on vacation. Credit: Shutterstock/DavideAngelini

The Final Debate

Now that you have all these options which is the best one for you?

The pros of a vacation: visiting new places, new experiences, dignified memories, and so much more.

The cons of a vacation: usually more expensive and requires more time off of work.

The pros of a staycation: usually less expensive and gives you the opportunity to learn more about your town.

The cons of a staycation: doesn’t always feel like a trip and you might be stuck spending long, unpleasant hours in the car.

Credit: Unsplash/Arthur Poulin

Whether you are looking to have a vacation, staycation, or perhaps join a group travel trip, there are so many opportunities to discover this summer.