8 Affordable Stays for Your Asian Gap Year Adventure

Want to explore Asia in your gap year without breaking the bank? Look no further than these affordable stays that offer unique experiences for your once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

Discover the best budget-friendly accommodations across the vibrant continent, from the bustling city of Bangkok to the serene beaches of Bali and Chiang Mai to the snow-capped Himalayas.

Rhythm & Rumble boasts an elaborate MMA, Boxing, and Yoga studio in the heart of Canggu.

Image via Rhythm & Rumble

Starting at only $14.60 per night, the Rythm and Rumble hostel is a boutique hostel located in the heart of Canggu in Bali. The hostel prides itself on being the first hostel to encompass an MMA, Yoga, and Surf school, all under one roof. So if you wish to keep in touch with your fitness regime while on your gap year, or simply explore a new activity, Rhythm and Rumble is the place to be!

Pool party at Clandestino Canggu. Image via Hostel World

A view of Bali’s rice fields and tropical trees? Check. A 10-metre-long swimming pool with a swim-up bar? Check. An in-house tattoo artist? Check! The Clandestino Hostel (no, it’s not named after the catchy Shakira tune — we’re 99% certain) in Bali has all this to offer — and more. Located in a rather tranquil and peaceful setting, Clandestino boasts an open-air rooftop space, where you can enjoy a complimentary freshly-prepared Indonesian dinner. Prices start at $13.90 per night.

Views for days at this private bungalow in Sapa. Image via AirBnB

Fancy a view of Vietnam’s lush paddy fields, accompanied by an authentic Vietnamese barbeque? This private bungalow in the Su Pan village is surrounded by rice terraces, rose fields, mountains, and waterfalls! You can also spend a night under the stars in one of their four glamping pods (accompanied by the host’s pet dog, Dogo, of course!). Prices start at only $28 per night.

Cozy-up in a vernacular Himalayan Cabin. Image via Hidden Valley Homestay

Nestled amidst the rugged peaks of the Himalayas, it is safe to say that the Hidden Valley Homestay offers some of the most jaw-dropping views of Asia — starting at only $18 per night! Moreover, this eco-friendly homestay has been conceptualized to promote responsible, climate-conscious travel. While traveling can impact your carbon footprint, Hidden Valley aims to keep that in check by hosting travelers in a carbon-efficient stay.

Le Forest Resort is a Tropical Paradise straight out of our dreams!

Image via AirBnB

The sprawling bungalows at the Le Forest Resort in Vietnam have a gorgeous view of the pool and tropical gardens the property is set against. The pool also boasts a swim-up bar and underwater sunbeds to ensure you (quite literally) soak in the Vietnamese experience. Worried about having to brave the tropical warmth? Fret not, the rooms also have a modern air-conditioning system to beat the infamous Vietnamese heat. Prices start at just $32 per night (with complimentary breakfast).

A cabin by the sea? Count us in! Image via AirBnB

Imagine waking up to a spectacular ocean view and simply jetting off to another one of Thailand’s breathtaking islands! The Boho Hostel in Krabi is located at the edge of a pier, offering easy access to other islands. Make sure you book this opportunity of a lifetime in advance, though, for it is almost always sold out! At only $23 per night, this hostel indeed offers some unmissable experiences.

A cozy Chinese-style stay for your dream Thai vacay. Image via AirBnB

This apartment in Bangkok has been designed in a traditional Chinese style, displaying the history of Chinese porcelain. It features a unique porcelain art piece handmade by a famous Thai designer, which will leave you mesmerized for days. Strategically located in Central Bangkok, the apartment is just a short walk from some of the city’s most popular food and shopping districts, such as MBK, Siam, and Chinatown. At only $36 per night, you can be transported to a quaint Chinese tea room amidst the hustle and bustle of Bangkok!

The cosiest stay in all of Jeju! Image via AirBnB

We all love a good K-Drama, and we’ve only heard good things about the charming little Jeju island. This guesthouse & café has been conceptualized to provide a healing space for your arduous trip through Jeju Island. To make sure you make the most of your stay here, grab breakfast at the café during sunrise — this glasshouse-like space offers some unbeatable views! Beyond Book Guesthouse & Cafe offers shared rooms, with prices starting at only $24 per person.