10 Dreamy Places to Stay and Snap for the ‘Gram

In today’s world, visuals reign supreme, and social media storytelling is our way of life. Finding that picture-perfect travel spot for your Insta-feed is like striking gold.

We all know that choosing the right place to crash isn’t just about catching some z’s. It’s about immersing ourselves in breathtaking aesthetics, vibrant colors, and unique experiences that will make your followers go wild with likes and comments.

Our crew of digital wanderers has scoured the globe to pick the top 10 most Insta-worthy places to stay. From trendy urban havens that redefine cool to secret getaways where nature steals the show, we’ve curated an epic list that will unleash your creativity and give your followers major FOMO. Get ready to embark on a visual journey that will leave your feed oozing with envy-inducing content!

1. Habitas, AlUla, Saudi Arabia

AlUla is an ancient oasis city located in Medina, Saudi Arabia. This wonderfully preserved historical gem is the nation’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. Habitas AlUla offers a series of spectacular sustainably-designed villas within the desert canyons of the Ashar Valley, with serene views of the surrounding sandstone cliffs and palm trees.

Besides the breathtaking views offered by the villas, the resort has curated a range of immersive programs such as art and culture walks, canyon trekking, yoga and meditation, etc. Moreover, it is equipped with an outdoor cinema featuring regional films and documentaries about the region’s culture and history. Altogether, every nook and cranny of this space is bound to make your travel an Insta-worthy delight!

2. Villa del Acantilado, Andalusia, Spain

The Villa del Acantalido, or “house on a cliff” in Spanish, is perched along the seaside in the historic town of Costa Granadina in Spain. The house features two stories that open onto a vast terrace, offering eye-catching sunset views at dusk.

The splendid al fresco private pool can be heated, making it perfect for both, summer afternoons as well as winter evenings. Undoubtedly, this enchanting coastal getaway forms the perfect backdrop for your next Instagram vacation photo dump!

3. District Hive Podtel, Andalusia, Spain

Yet another stay located in scenic Andalusia, the District Hive Podtel is the world’s first “podtel.” Essentially, a “podtel” is a capsule hotel. This luxury capsule is self-sustaining, eco-friendly, and completely off-the-gird. The dramatic naturescapes of Granada form the backdrop to this unique stay. This fully equipped pod can house a group of four, serving both comfort and breathtaking views.

The design of the pod mimics a Martian spaceship. It comes with stargazing decks and hammocks to provide the ideal outdoor experience. In fact, this unique stay has also been featured in Netflix’s much-watched show, “Black Mirror.” The District Hive PodTel is also an influencer favorite, making it the ideal sanctuary for your travel vlogs!

4. Birdbox, Eikefjord, Norway

Ever fancied staying in a birdhouse? Birdbox is designed to bring the guests closer to nature from the comfort of a hotel room. Step into a world of pure serenity, where the calming sounds of birds chirping, rivers gently flowing, and trees swaying in the wind transport you to the heart of the Norwegian countryside.

For those seeking quiet moments of reflection, the Birdbox cabin provides the ideal setting. Curl up with a book, let your thoughts wander as you meditate, or simply bask in the peacefulness that surrounds you. Above all, it’s the ultimate sanctuary for introspection, self-discovery, and Insta-worthy travel content!

5. The Underwater Room at the Manta Resort, Zanzibar, Tanzania

Nestled on a secluded private island in the mesmerizing waters of Zanzibar, this extraordinary resort unveils an unforgettable experience: the chance to slumber beneath the waves in an enchanting underwater room. For travel enthusiasts and adventure-seekers alike, this remarkable experience goes beyond just a place to rest your head. Overall, it’s a front-row seat to witness the secrets of the ocean’s depths.

Prepare to be captivated by the symphony of marine life and create memories that will last a lifetime. Whether you’re an avid snorkeler, a marine enthusiast, or simply someone seeking an extraordinary escape, this underwater room offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with nature in a truly unique way.

6. Woolbrook Reservoir, Devon, England

Burrowed in the charming town of Sidmouth, the Woolbrook Reservoir stands as a luxurious haven for celebrating special moments. This magnificent home boasts a one-of-a-kind design, complemented by a lush roof garden. Prepare to be enchanted as you step into this architectural masterpiece, where sky-high glass panels frame a central courtyard, allowing natural light to flood every corner.

This light-filled oasis sets the stage for an unforgettable experience amidst the beauty of the countryside. Whether you’re celebrating a milestone occasion or simply seeking a luxurious escape, Woolbrook Reservoir is the epitome of charm and comfort.

7. Cavo Tagoo, Mykonos, Greece

Prepare to witness beauty like never before at Cavo Tagoo, the ultimate luxury hotel near Mykonos town. Nestled into an awe-inspiring natural cliffside, this travel destination boasts a luxurious barefoot chic aesthetic and exquisite architecture, blending seamlessly with traditional elements.

The experience offered by Cavo Tagoo is truly unparalleled, making it an influencer favorite. You can find the hotel often grace the Instagram feeds of Daniella Chavez, Lottie Tomlinson, and Chiara Ferragni. So, get ready to capture envy-worthy moments at this Instagrammable haven, where every corner unveils a stunning backdrop that will leave your followers in awe.

8. Nanuku House, Bali, Indonesia

Owned by travel influencers Jack Morris and Lauren Bullen, this villa is the epitome of luxury. Designed to exceed your wildest dreams, this haven of opulence boasts four spacious bedrooms, ensuring ample space for you and your companions to relax. Immerse yourself in the rejuvenating heat of the rooftop sauna, where you can cleanse your body and mind while soaking in panoramic views of the tropical landscape.



No Instagrammable stay is complete without a mesmerizing pool, and this villa delivers on that front. Dip into the semi-salt water swimming pool, where every stroke becomes a moment of pure bliss. Capture stunning shots as the glistening waters reflect the radiant Balinese sun, creating an idyllic backdrop for your social media feed.

9. Villa Palladio, Jaipur, India

Villa Palladio is an explosion of Indian craftsmanship and vibrant colors on the outskirts of Jaipur. Intricately carved stone trellises, hand-painted walls, and marble courtyards make this retreat a feast for the eyes. Red and white patterns accentuated with gold adorn the nine dollhouse-like luxury rooms. Moreover, one can enjoy breathtaking views of the forested Aravalli hills from the breakfast terrace and indulge in candlelit dinners under starry skies.

The spa offers Tibetan treatments, while the sun-kissed pool boasts a candy-striped cabana and a pavilion bar. At night, savor a fusion of Italian and Indian cuisine in the enchanting, secret garden-like dining area. Basically, with every corner begging to be captured and shared with the world, Villa Palladio is an Instagrammer’s dream come true.

10. Casa Jaspis, Costa Rica

Get ready to experience the epitome of luxury and design at Casa Jaspis, a breathtaking villa nestled in the tropics of Costa Rica. This stunning retreat seamlessly blends top-notch design with the raw beauty of nature. With its prime location, the villa offers unrivaled views of the ocean that will leave you in awe.

Imagine falling asleep to the starry sky or enjoying a tropical panorama from your private terrace, complete with an infinity pool. Undoubtedly, this Instagrammable haven is a captivating cocktail of sleek design and unspoiled nature, ready to make your followers swoon.

Aren’t these enchanting stays a dream come true for every social media addict? So, pack your bags, charge your cameras, and embark on a journey to these captivating havens. Let the beauty of these Insta-worthy stays become the backdrop for your most cherished memories and may your feed be forever adorned with wanderlust-inspiring snapshots!