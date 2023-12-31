The Ultimate College Vision Board Guide For 2024 Success

As 2023 comes to an end, 2024 is approaching quickly. And maybe this past year hasn’t been your best, or maybe it was great. Either way, going into the new year with an intention to do better is a progressive strategy to level yourself up. One way to approach 2024 is by creating vision boards of what you want your year to look like. This will look different from everyone’s. Some people will want to take a family vacation, while others want to get promoted in their workplace.

However, if you’re a college student, the goals you set will probably be more aligned with the stage of your life that you’re already in. So, to manifest the year, here are a few vision board tips for college students who want to see success in the next 12 months.

What Is A Vision Board?

First off, if you’re unsure of what a vision board is, it’s a photomontage of images and affirmations of your hopes and dreams that you want to see in your own reality. This should motivate you to achieve your 2024 goals and help you visualize your success.

This is the perfect way to start your year on the right foot. However, if you need more convincing that vision boards are helpful, there are psychological facts behind the magic of creating vision boards. This is scientifically called the self-efficacy theory. Psychologist, Albert Bandura, claims that individuals who trust and believe in their own abilities to accomplish a goal are more likely to do so.

How to get started with your vision board

Vision boards are not only an inspiration but also show results. Some of the best tools for choosing your photos are magazines, pamphlets, Pinterest, and the internet.

Tik Tok user, Selina, demonstrates an excellent example to follow for how to creat your own vision board

And now that the basics are covered, here are some examples of what you could bring into reality for next year.

Academics

As a college student beginning a new semester or quarter, your studies are one of the first goals you strive for. Maybe you aspire to pass your statistics class with flying colors or to prioritize studying and attending lectures more. Either way, you’ll want to select a picture that reflects what you see yourself doing as the new and improved you.

Sujilav, a college student and Tik Tok user, shows aesthetically pleasing examples of a successful school year.

Photos that portray textbooks, late-night studying sessions, and academically disciplined students are some examples of what you could add to your vision board. This will help your holy grail become tangible. And remember, you are in charge of your future, so pick images that align with your personal goals.

Mental and Physical Health

Another goal to be added to your 2024 vision board is improving your mental and physical health habits. If you’re looking into forming your body in a specific way, one of the images that you would choose would be people exercising. This can be portrayed in different scenarios.

There’s the gym where you can focus on muscle building and cardio. You can try out dancing, where you can exercise creatively and freely while simultaneously burning calories. Pilates allows you to tone your body while calming your mind. The list goes on. There are many options you can take to reach your body goal.

All you need is the appropriate pictures that match what you want to do. As for mental health, you can search images of meditation or deep breathing practices. Whichever is suitable for you is what you’ll add to your 2024 vision board collage.

Travel

Traveling might be on others’ vision boards and New Year’s resolutions for 2024, but exploring different places isn’t always a viable option as a college student. However, there is the opportunity to study abroad where students can focus on their studies while being exposed to various cultures and environments.

This could last for an academic year or semester and is a realistic goal for students who want to see the world. Although studying abroad could still not be attainable, other options such as road trips and local traveling would suffice.

With the right resources and financial advice, leaving your college hometown can be something that you experience in the upcoming new year. Images you would search for include pictures of airplanes, a city or country you’d like to visit, or even a passport. Anything that is in alignment with what you want, add it to your manifestations.

Personal

Lastly, other items of note that are personal to you should also be put onto your 2024 vision board. Whether that’s saving money, indulging in your hobbies, or taking risks, it’ll add even more abundance to the new year. Just be sure to pick the photos that represent what you see your year looking like. Put pictures with loads of cash, people reading books, or trying out a new activity—anything you’ve been desiring to do.

Tik Tok user, Andrea Casanova, also provides more details on how to perfect the year.

Conclusion

In conclusion, having fun is one of the most important things to do when creating your vision board. Make a whole night out of it! Maybe gather some friends and have a charcuterie and vision board night on New Year’s Eve. Find a way to make it into a festivity, and you’ll be able to celebrate 2024 with an open mind and new goals to look forward to.

And remember, there is no right or wrong way of doing your vision board. It’s all about you and how you want life to look like a year from now. After you’re done creating what 2024 could look like, a nice little touch that can be added is setting your vision board where you’ll constantly see it as a motivation.

If you do your vision board digitally, set it as your lock screen on your phone or laptop. If you made it manually, hang it somewhere in your room where you’ll be able to see it every day. This way, it’ll serve you in the best way possible.