Will Chomp Ever Not Chomp? The Viral Cat Who Eats Everything

The TikTok account @alt_herbey is not just like every other wholesome TikTok account dedicated to the pets of the world. The account, dedicated to cat siblings Herbey and Chomp, decided to start a series called ‘Will Chomp Chomp?’ The parents of Chomp the cat introduce him to new foods and Chomp has absolutely loved it.

Their first-ever video in the series began with Chomp trying strawberries for the first time. The video shows parents offering Chomp a small piece of the fruit and then holding a mini microphone in front of the cat so viewers receive Chomp’s full reaction. The strawberry was not only a hit with the cat, but it was also a hit all over the app. The video has 620.3K views and 156.1K likes – which is pretty good for the first episode in the series.

The most popular video in the series has to be Chomp trying spinach. The video had 1.7 million views and 437.2K likes. Of course, the spinach was a confirmed Chomp. Since the series started Chomp has continued to live up to his name, chomping down on every new food he has tried so far.

Other foods our favorite pet has tried include a range of fruit and veg. This includes broccoli, sweetcorn, blueberries, avocado, and even zucchini. He must be one of the healthiest cats on the internet. He has even chomped on dental treats for ‘the pure ASMR of the Cronch’ as they explained in the comment section of the video.

Which Foods Are Toxic To Cats?

With Chomp inspiring so many other cats to broaden their palate, it is worth mentioning the foods which are toxic to cats. An article published in 2020 revealed an extensive list of foods to avoid giving your cat. This included foods such as bread with yeast, chocolate or anything containing caffeine, coconut, and raw eggs.

Dairy was also on the list. This especially includes milk in spite of the myth saying that cats can drink it. Cats are lactose intolerant so if you want to treat your cat to milk, it’s important to speak to your vet about lactose-free alternatives that are available.

It is worth mentioning that while most vegetables are safe and enjoyed by cats (as Chomp demonstrated), there are a few you should avoid. This includes vegetables such as onions, garlic, and leeks.

Inspiration for the series

After posting their first TikTok of the series, some users commented saying that they had copied another account known as Melon and Finn. The series started by Melon and Finn is called ‘Melon Be Smellin’. It involves the parents allowing the cats to smell different foods, such as burritos and donuts, and then seeing their reactions. Unlike Chomp who is yet to display any kind of negative response, Melon and Finn have not been so keen on every new food they have been introduced to.

Herbey and Chomp’s parents replied to the comments:

‘We love Melon and Finn! They’re a big inspiration to this series along with some others like Waking Up With Bean and Gandalf!!!’ @alt_herbey

While we don’t know what Chomp will try next, we do know they have a list they are working through. Whatever it is, we cannot wait to see if Chomp will ever not chomp.