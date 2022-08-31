Connect with us

VIDEO: Stalekracker Makes Whole Bacon Wrapped Alligator Because, Well, Why Not?

Adding this one to the redneck cookbook for sure.

Just when you think you’ve seen everything, someone else comes along and says hold my beer. The internet never fails to show us something that we never knew we needed to see and never be able to forget. Wrapping everything in bacon seems like something that has already been done a lot but have you ever seen a bacon-wrapped alligator? It’s fair to say probably not.

Stalekracker shows viewers step by step how to properly stuff, season, and bacon wrap the alligator. The knife skills are pretty good too, like watching a trained chef. Though it seems like Stalekracker considers himself a trained chef of the Bayou. He knows the alligator’s best parts, what seasonings go best, and how to stuff as much sausage in there as possible, getting all the nooks and crannies.

Credit: Stalekracker Official/YouTube
Credit: Stalekracker Official/YouTube

Who else is waiting for the head to move or for the whole alligator to come back to life again? Since the head wasn’t touched that has to be why it seems like that could happen. The video should have ended with the whole feast spread out across the table since there were sausages, crabs, shrimp, and crawfish added in while the alligator is cooking. Like a crawfish boil. Still looks like a snapping good time!

Darth Gator nearly becomes a meal and is almost wiped from existence, check it out!

