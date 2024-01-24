Connect with us

The Final McDonald’s Burger Sold in Iceland in 2009 is Still Free of Mold

The last ever sold McDonald’s burger in Iceland is over a decade old. Despite this, the burger and fries remain free of mold.

Iceland's last sold McDonald's burger in its display case.
Iceland's last sold McDonald's burger in its display case. Credit: Youtube/ Ryan Stryker

After its economic downfall in 2008, Iceland became one of the few countries to eliminate McDonald’s nationwide. The last ever burger sold by the chain in the country was from 2009. Today, that same burger sits in a display case, somehow still free of mold.

The now 14-year-old burger, along with some fries, was purchased by Hjörtur Smárason back on October 31st, 2009. After hearing that McDonald’s food never decayed, Smárason put his meal to the test. He placed it in a plastic back, and after three years, it looked as good as the day it was made.

Smárason initially gave the meal over to the National Museum of Iceland. However, after a few years, the museum doubted the food could stay preserved for much longer and asked the owner permission to give the burger away. Smárason declined and instead handed the burger over to Snotra House, a hotel in Þykkvibær, Iceland, where it remains today.

A Historical Artifact

Strangely, the seemingly immortal burger has gained lots of attention. The burger and fries are kept under a glass case to be viewed by guests staying at the hostel. Even more surprisingly, the meal is broadcast on a live stream, which regularly receives up to 400,000 viewers.

Siggi Sigurdur, owner of the hostel, previously told BBC News, “It’s a fun thing, of course, but it makes you think about what you are eating”.

McDonald’s in Iceland

Over 100 countries have a McDonald’s, so why not Iceland? Iceland encountered an economic downfall back in 2008. The country was also facing a meat shortage, which meant the meat had to be imported. Due to the high price of taxes, prices for Icelandic McDonald’s went so high the country actually had the highest-priced Big Mac in the world. This led to the eventual closing of the popular fast food change.

Some have questioned how the burger and fries have lasted so long without producing mold. Many speculated this is due to the high amount of preservatives used in the food. McDonald’s denies this claim and instead points to the fact the food hasn’t encountered any moisture as the reason for its freshness.

Whatever the case may be, one thing is clear: The decade-old burger is here to stay.

