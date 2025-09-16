Why You Need To Take Initiative In Your College Studies

College is no walk in the park; you need to start taking initiative in determining your educational plan.

The new semester has started, take a breath as you enter this new stage of your life. You’ve worked hard to get to this point so applaud yourself.

You may think you can use the same habits you learned in high school to guide you. Except one fundamental pattern changes all of that.

Taking initiative

You need to start learning how to apply initiative as that will determine your performance in college. What even is initiative?

Defined as taking charge on your own accord and taking responsibility, it’s a start for future actions. Applying independence in your college life is vital, as by this point, you are now responsible for yourself.

No one will remind you of your academic and financial responsibilities. You need to be on top of things. Otherwise, you’re going to keep expecting other people to resolve your responsibilities and remain complacent.

Don’t be complacent

Growing complacent in terms of what you’re comfortable with is natural. However, there comes a time when you need to start applying yourself and establish connections with others. I previously neglected this during my few years of college. This is because I didn’t take full advantage of the people I could connect with.

Your education that you paid for rides on you. You need to comprehend that wasting that opportunity hurts you primarily.

My psychology professor shared an observation on how the newest batch of students is afraid to face adversity. Believing they can’t push past it and decide to give up.

This can be by not asking questions or seeking help from professors about what they’re learning and just letting themselves fail. Even being afraid to ask if there are ways to make up their grades instead of just being a passive observer. Dr. Joye Swan believes those adversities can be surpassed if students remain resilient in their resolve.

I wish they knew it was something about the time in which they were raised and, therefore, can be changed. Dr. Joye Swan

College is a serious time in your education, as any other educational field. However, now you can’t just rely on old tactics to get by. The game has changed.

You don’t need to change all at once. Just start developing a new routine that can help you on this new journey. Moreover, do not be afraid of applying more initiative decision-making. If you want to take initiative, there are a few things to remember.

Establish communication between college

When first starting college, you need to establish communication with the school. Do this through emails or whatever social network the college recommends. Complete this before the semester starts, so you have a system to connect through and can access your class resources.

A list of materials that need to be brought or completed before the first session will be provided to you in a few weeks by an advisor or professor. Ensure that you understand when you start registering, as the school has notified you on the procedure.

Office hours are a valuable resource. Use them because professors take designated times out of their day to help you. College professors encourage students to attend to better comprehend the studied material. Putting you on the professor’s radar on who’s taking the course seriously.

Any method of getting in contact with the school is important, but there is also a downside to this.

College responses may be slow

I'm still kinda pissed at the college I applied to because I didn't hear a single thing about my application until I pressed them for updates and now I only have like a week or two to get ready for the fall semester — Beabo 🍉 (@Abeabonation) August 23, 2025

Colleges encourage communication between their students and staff. However, you may still be left on read. There could be a few reasons for this. For instance, the college may be too busy and unable to get a response back quickly enough.

It could also be because there isn’t enough staff to tackle whatever you’re messaging them about. There is always a reasoning somewhere, despite how annoying. Regardless of the reasoning, there are ways to help combat this. Make your messages appear more urgent.

Keeping your email short and concise makes it easier for advisors to know what you’re asking for in your emails. You could also mark your emails as high priority if you’re in need of a time-sensitive response.

There are a few suggestions that can help you track if your emails have been seen. You can then send follow-up responses.

Email Meter.

Yesware.

Mailbutler.

Boomerang

It is advisable to take initiative on repeat emails, as long as they are days apart. A response from your college is owed, if they are not replying in your time of need.

Colleges should have the decency to give a response for important information. This is crucial because you need it to perform in your courses, even being available to help you set up.

Understand how to register for courses

Consider the courses you plan to take each semester, especially the required ones associated with majors. Your advisor will inform you about your required and elective courses.

A challenge may occur if courses aren’t available, and you’ll be asked to find substitute courses to compensate. Just be sure that you are being made aware of how your education will be affected.

Don’t be afraid to ask for clarification if something is unclear to you. You shouldn’t pay more than you need to when your advisors don’t inform you ahead of time about taking online courses out of state.

I had to take a few online courses to substitute required courses that were either unavailable or I needed to make up. I wasn’t informed how much it would increase my student debt. There was also the situation of my college recommending a substitution course that didn’t give me the credits the advisors promised me they would.

Speak out if something doesn’t appear right when deciding your classes. There may be a reason, as you need to consider how you’ll eventually be paying everything off and how to minimize future charges.

How to handle finances

College dues for your classes, textbooks, housing, medical insurance, etc., will consume your money. Either steadily pay off those dues over time or pay them off immediately.

For textbooks, it’s best to try to rent them. They are usually available at cheaper prices or through other online stores where people sell used textbooks. When it comes to housing and medical insurance, these depend on personal plans set up at college. However, you will usually see a reminder on when to pay your semester dues, so keep track.

Here are 4 ways to help pay off student loans:

Make it a habit to put extra cash toward your loans.

Split the payments biweekly, not monthly.

Find a business or side gig to help pay your loans.

Target the highest interest loans first and gradually pay off the rest.

Gradually paying off your loans helps resolve your finances sooner than just waiting for the repercussions to hit. Besides it gives the opportunity to start building up your credit card score and rewards as you complete each payment.

Learning how to take initiative on your new responsibilities in college goes a long way in preparing you for the world outside of school. Though you must also try to make time for yourself.

Find balance in college lifestyle

With all these tips on matters you will actively participate in for the remainder of your college years, it can be easy to neglect yourself. All this advice would be for naught if you don’t take care of yourself. Yes, your education is important, but so are you.

Find how much you can handle to determine where to aim your attention towards yourself and work.

Know your limits.

Manage your time carefully.

Make a self-care routine.

If that includes outside resources from within or outside of school, don’t be afraid to ask others for help. Burnout becomes more prevalent at this stage of life so you need to find what solution works best for you.

Every change that takes place now depends on you. Even if you currently aren’t independent, take this chance to apply initiative in your daily life. It will save you so much trouble not to procrastinate on these issues when you have more control than you initially believe.