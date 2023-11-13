Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

College

College Can Put in Different Eras of Your Life, So Which One Are You In?

Screaming, crying, perfect storm (College’s Version)

Published

Credit: Unsplash/Matt Ragland

Being a college student is no easy task. Everyone goes through the various cycles that inevitably come with the college territory. There are ups and downs, and sometimes flatlines, that occur during these years.

However, there are three common stages of being a college student. There’s the studious stage, the average stage, and the final stage. Everyone goes through these eras at one point or another. The only question left is which era you belong in and what to anticipate.

Stage 1: The Studious Student

During this point in college, this stage is most likely seen during the beginning of the quarter/semester. When everything is still in the early days, and responsibility hasn’t completely set in yet. Where the student is putting in the utmost time and energy into their academics. The coursework is also at its lightest during this point. Furthermore, this phase can be seen all across Instagram and TikTok, where college students are expressing the light-heartedness of this era. For example, during this period students are using a snippet of Olivia Rodrigo’s song “All American Bitch” to portray the peaceful side of college. Specifically, using the lyrics:

“All the time

I’m grateful all the time

I’m sexy and I’m kind

I’m pretty when I cry”

Olivia Rodrigo

This social media trend highlights the stress-free part of stage one. The song is usually paired with aesthetically pleasing studying sessions or grabbing coffee at a café on campus. Maybe you feel like you’re in this era right before midterms or finals. Or maybe you felt this way during the first two weeks of school. Either way, it’s a canon event that everyone will experience inescapably. 

Stage 2: The Average Student

A typical college classroom filled with college students listening to the professor.
The mundane part of college. Credit: Shutterstock/Matej Kastelic

The next phase in the college era, is where everyone is studying when necessary, by doing the bare minimum. At this point, most people have a routine already and live the same day over and over again. It’s basically the college version of Groundhog Day. Going to class, submitting assignments, and typical everyday life things. During this time, it’s easy to fall into a certain rhythm and begin to slack. Like skipping a class that doesn’t really need attendance every once in a while. Or skimming through reading material and turning in assignments slightly late. The list goes on.

This era is typically associated with a popular trend on social media where students are expressing the duller part of college with an audio from SpongeBob. The video shows a character from the show doing the most mundane things like driving in traffic, going to work, being at home, and then going to bed. The people who use this trend caption the video saying, “When life begins to feel like this”, showing how college does have its stagnant moments and every day isn’t going to be an action-packed adventure. 

@nicole_e_24

life after college #retail #tiktokfunny #fyp #AEJeansSoundOn comedу #viral #humor #spongebob #comingtobedhoney #postcollegelife

♬ original sound – 🦁 Tyler ♌️

Stage 3: The Academically Tortured Student

A man asleep on his desk with his coffee mug and computer.
When it’s that time in college to pull all-nighters for class. Credit: Unsplash/Nubelson Fernandes

Lastly, the final stage of being a college student is the least favored and can be seen during finals, midterms, or any test that counts for most of a student’s grade. This is when everyone feels as though they’re living in academic chaos. And what better way to convey the stress than returning to Olivia Rodrigo’s song “All-American Bitch,” when she screams in her bridge. This has been an uprising trend that many people are using, specifically college students, when they’re spending sleepless nights studying and cramming. When the pressures of assignments and projects hit scholarly turmoil. It’s in every student’s core to feel the weight of college pressure, and sometimes it takes a myriad of coffee or Red Bulls to overcome late-night studying sessions. Or sometimes it takes screaming the lyrics to “All American Bitch,” to get through those flashcards. Allison Galoto, an engineering student from UC Irvine, says:

“As an Engineering major, I’m constantly stressed. There’s always another assignment, one after the other. I feel behind and almost sleep-deprived, but the pressure is also the thing that motivates me to actually complete everything and to pull through.”

Allison Galotto

   Conclusion

To conclude, the three stages of college fall into different eras that everyone will eventually undergo. But knowing which era you’re in and how to deal is the most beneficial aspect. It’s like accepting and managing the ups and downs of every phase. Then, hopefully, whether it’s freshman year or the last year of college, you’ll be able to navigate each period while understanding what’s to be expected

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Hello! My name is Teylor and the three things that make me, me are novels, dance, and my unlisted guilty pleasures.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Beauty

$3 Laneige Lip Mask Dupe – Yes Please!

Discover the $3 Laneige Lip Mask Dupe – Affordable Beauty for Perfect Lips! Say goodbye to pricey products with TikTok's solutions.

3 days ago
Scarlett Johansson staring out the train window in 'Lost in Translation.' Scarlett Johansson staring out the train window in 'Lost in Translation.'

Life

Leaving Everything Behind: What Moving to a Brand New City Really Feels Like.

Feeling stagnated in your current environment, and wondering whether you should seek adventure further afield? Here's what actually happens when you drop everything and...

5 days ago
Autumnal studying Autumnal studying

College

How To Make The Most Out Of Autumn 2023 As A Student

This article summarises the most favourable ways to make the most out of your Autumn 2023.

November 5, 2023
fashion influencers good or bad? Thrifting, influencers, fashion, TikTok fashion influencers good or bad? Thrifting, influencers, fashion, TikTok

Social Media

Why It’s Time to Unfollow Your Fave Fashion Influencers

Yes, even the thrifting ones.

November 2, 2023
side hustles side hustles

Social Media

Lessons from TikTok: Turn Your Hobbies into Side Hustles

Turn your hobbies into side hustles using the power of social media!

November 2, 2023
Penn College, EV systems, Automobile technology Penn College, EV systems, Automobile technology

Tech

Penn College Launches Pioneering Electric Vehicles (EV) Course

Penn College introduces the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology course, leading the way in EV education with two industry-certified instructors.

October 31, 2023

Social Media

Influencer Responds to UK Prime Minister’s Transphobia by Organising a Fundraiser

Finally, an influencer who uses their platform for something that matters.

October 25, 2023

Life

13 Creepy TikTokers to Watch at Night This Halloween

Stay at home and lock all your doors.

October 23, 2023
This is an image of two cozy socks and a warm mug of tea, with steam, trailing from it. The picture epitomises the coziness that hygge encapsulates This is an image of two cozy socks and a warm mug of tea, with steam, trailing from it. The picture epitomises the coziness that hygge encapsulates

College

5 Ways to Hygge While at College

Here's how to find your inner hygge - you'll thank me later!

October 21, 2023
A picture of a messy room with an unmade bed. A picture of a messy room with an unmade bed.

Uncategorized

Madeline Argy: The Marketing of the ‘Messy Girl’ Aesthetic

Social media has decided to start romanticising the unromantic aspects of everyday life. How representative of reality can an online trend really be?

October 18, 2023
Muslim woman in red hijab graduating Muslim woman in red hijab graduating

Culture

The History of the Graduation Gown

As graduates don their caps and gowns, ready to embark on the next chapter of their lives, there's much to know about the rich...

October 14, 2023

Social Media

The Dangers of Crunchytok

Crunchytok or cult-tok?

October 12, 2023