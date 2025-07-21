8 Genius Hacks Every Broke Student Should Know Before Eating Out

Eating out is fun and all, but let’s face it, for obvious reasons, many of us are trying to economize. Ditching the restaurant trips seems like an obvious place to start, but what if there’s a better way? We all have crazy lives, and sometimes a trip out to eat with friends is just what we need.

As my dad always says, don’t tell yourself that you can’t have something, just ask yourself how you can have it. If you want to eat nice food but don’t want to spend a fortune, set a budget and plan out how to get everything.

As a student myself, I’ve spent the last few years coming up with ways to save money. If you’re looking for a few tips to get you started, look no further! Here are my top eight tried and tested hacks to save money on dining out!

1. Download Too Good To Go

Did you know that many of your favourite brands sell their leftover food for a fraction of the price? Let’s be real, we all have those days where we can’t face cooking dinner or don’t have time to pack lunch. Trust me, I’ve been there! If you want the food but don’t want to splurge, this hack is for you!

There are actually more restaurants and cafes than you’d think on Too Good To Go. From Krispy Kreme to Pizza Hut to bubble tea shops, there’s an option for every occasion. Just get the app and search in your local area! You can even search by cuisine! People often think that food will only be available just before closing, but that’s not true! There are morning options, afternoon options and evening options!

Most of the time, you don’t get to choose what you want, but there are quite a few occasions where I have been given a choice. For example, Krispy Kreme let me choose any six donuts for under six pounds!

2. Grab a gift card and enjoy the cashback

@savethestudent save EVEN more money in the sales 🤫 we all love picking up some bargains in a sale – but there’s a trick to cut the cost even more, and it’s super simple to do. whenever you find something you want to buy, you should always look for cashback, and that’s a pretty basic money-saving move. but to take it to the next level, you’ll want to look for DISCOUNTED gift cards too. 👀 there are loads of ways to get gift cards for less than they’re worth (check out the ✨ link in our bio ✨ for more), but for this, we’re looking at TopGiftCards and JamDoughnut, who both offer cashback on gift cards. so let’s say you find something for £20 in the sale, down from £40. you might be able to find a gift card for that shop for as much as 10% off, and use that to buy it. and when you do, try to get cashback by shopping via the likes of TopCashback or Quidco. all in, stacking these discounts could massively cut the price – and believe it or not, you can even buy discounted gift cards to use at Tesco, Asda and other supermarkets too. it’s an absolute must-do hack whenever you’re shopping! #shopping #shoppinghacks #SaveMoney ♬ original sound – Save the Student

If you’d like an almost effortless 8-10% off your meals, coffees, and drinks, hear me out! You can get quite decent amounts of cashback on in-store gift cards through websites like TopCashback. All you need to do is buy a gift card online for the amount you’d like, and when it comes time to pay, just use the gift card! Yes you can buy yourself a present!

If you read or watch Martin Lewis from the Money Saving Expert, you’ll know that you can get cashback for online orders when going through the links on TopCashback. However, what many people miss is that TopCashback has a section called “TopGiftCard” where you can buy gift cards to spend in-store. For example, if you were planning on going to Costa, buy a gift card before you go, and you’ll get 8% back! There are more options than you’d think! Pizza Hut, Pizza Express, and Starbucks, just to name a few! The cashback varies depending on the place, but it’s so much easier than you’d think.

Top Tip

TopGiftCard has cashback on many different gift cards. From shops to restaurants to grocery stores, you don’t have to reserve this hack just for eating out! Maybe some people think it’s a bit over the top, but honestly, the pennies add up!

3. Take advantage of loyalty schemes

Never underestimate how much you can save with loyalty schemes. It may only be a small amount each time, but it adds up. If you’re eating out at a chain restaurant like Nando’s or Wagamama, you’d be surprised how much free food you can rack up!

Some places might even offer members special deals throughout the week! For example, Marugame Udon offers half-price Kake Udon to members on Mondays!

4. Timing is everything: Choose your day wisely

Obviously, there will be occasions when you want to dine out on the weekend, but did you know that many places offer reductions at less busy times? For example, numerous restaurants have deals Monday to Thursday. Make sure to look out for special meals or discounts on certain days of the week. If you’re also hoping to use your student discount, many places only offer it Monday to Thursday. Bear that in mind because student discounts can genuinely save you a fortune!

Top Tip

If you want to know whether the place you’re going offers student discount on a certain day, check on an app like Student Beans or Uni Days. It’ll also show you what percentage of discount they provide! Just search for the cafe, restaurant or shop you’re going to and look at the terms and conditions!

Time is money: Pick your hour carefully

Another thing to consider is the time of day. Many places mark their food down at night. For example, Wasabi offers 50% off 30 minutes before closing. Do note though that the reduced food sells out almost immediately once the discount begins. If you want a good selection, pick your food 35 minutes before closing then go up to pay bang on the half hour!

5. Get snappy: Take a photo then shop around

We’ve all been there: we’re out, we’re hungry and we just want something to eat or drink. The thing is, the first place isn’t always the cheapest or best.

I was out with my friend for lunch this week and no kidding, we spent about 30 minutes walking around comparing different prices, pictures and portion sizes. And yes, if you’re asking, it was absolutely worth it! We got a huge lunch at a very reasonable price! Don’t worry, though, you don’t have to spend that much time looking. Maybe just compare a couple of places if you’re in a rush!

Top tip

This hack doesn’t just apply to eating out! Whether you’re clothes shopping, grocery shopping, or birthday shopping, take a look around! Even if you’re standing over something and need to buy it immediately, take a photo for next time! That way, when you’re in a different shop, you can compare! Better late than never is what I always say!

6. Take advantage of birthday food deals

Did someone say free stuff? As a student, that is really a bit of a buzzword right? There are so many places that offer you free items or discounts near your birthday! If you’re looking for a few places to begin, you could get a free noodle box from Choptix, a free doughnut of your choice from Krispy Kreme and a free Whopper from Burger King! The list is almost endless though! Do your research and you’ll reap the rewards!

Top tip

Look out for other birthday deals too! This hack doesn’t just apply to food! If you’re wondering where to start, I’d recommend scouring social media! There are endless reels showing all of the birthday treats that people have aquired for free! If you’re more into reading, then check out all the deals suggested by Martin Lewis on Money Saving Expert!

7. Check money-saving websites

Have you ever wished for someone who could tell you about all of the newest and hottest deals? If so, Martin Lewis is your guy! Websites like Money Saving Expert not only show you all the deals and vouchers available but also explain the terms and conditions! Just go to the “Food and Drink” section of the website and look at all the restaurant deals, members’ offers, and even grocery shopping specials!

Top Tip

The Martin Money Saving Expert website is helpful for everything from student money advice to insurance comparisons to phone contracts. Whether you’re looking for travel money advice or hoping to learn more about consumer rights, check him out!

8: Don’t be afraid to speak up

There are so many times that I have gotten things for free or been offered a discount because I spoke up. If there is an issue with something, tell them. You just might get a freebie! I was eating out recently and found a small piece of plastic in my meal. When I told the waitress she not only offered to get me a new meal but gave me a total refund. I essentally ate out for free that day!

Be nice, obviously! There’s always a right and a wrong way to complain, but so long as you treat the staff the way you’d like to be treated, it’s perfectly acceptable to raise an issue.

Set yourself a goal

As with anything in life, people don’t usually become a master save-aholic overnight. There are countless ways to save money, and to be honest, it’s probably not possible to follow every money-saving hack at the same time. To start off, just pick one or two areas where you can save money and take it from there. No amount of money is ever worth your mental health. That’s something I learnt the hard way. Find something that works for you and build on it! You”d be surprised how quickly the pennies mount up!

Happy dining and do share your top money-saving hacks in the comments!