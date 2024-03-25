9 Things to Know Before Planning Trips During Study Abroad:

There is no experience in the world quite like studying abroad. The world is your oyster, which can be both freeing and totally overwhelming. Don’t stress though, because these nine tips will help you save money and make the most of your time during weekend travel while studying abroad.

The Logistics: Getting There and Staying There

1. Skyscanner

To compare prices and times to find the best flights, the website Skyscanner is a must. Just make sure to use a private browser, as rumor has it Skyscanner will up the price of flights if it notices you have been looking at a flight for a while. This has not been confirmed, but take it from Maddie N. (@maddienield, abroad in Greece),

“I was able to find a flight for 20 euros cheaper just by checking a private browser.”

2. Don’t Forget About Trains!

In mainland Europe, trains are just about the easiest way to get around, allowing you to avoid long security lines, cramped seating, and tight luggage restrictions. Hop on Trainline to find plenty of options much cheaper than a flight.

However, if you are abroad somewhere like Greece, where I am, you may need to get a little more creative. Try flying to a less expensive destination, then taking the train to your final destination. This can be a lifesaver when it comes to spontaneous trips.

“Last weekend we waited a little too long to book flights, and ended up flying to Budapest, Hungary, having the best lunch of our lives there, and then catching a train to Vienna. It was not a bad way to travel, and definitely worth the 100€ we saved!” Lexie L. (@lexieleese_, abroad in Greece)

3. Speaking of Luggage Restrictions…

Check with your airline’s website about baggage restrictions before you start packing for your weekend getaway. For example, a study-abroad-favorite airline, Ryanair, is infamous for cheap flights and steep fines if your “small carry-on backpack” is too big. My friend Reagan, who is abroad in Italy, recently told me a travel horror story about going to Paris. First, her barely oversized luggage that cost her $70. And to top it off, she left her passport at the luggage counter in the process! Moral of the story: leave the travel backpacks at home and wear your heaviest clothes to the airport when you are flying on a strict airline!

4. Consider Staying in Hostels

Hostels can be daunting to new travelers, but it is an inexpensive and safe way to travel. The easiest way to find hostels is to look on HostelWorld.com and read the reviews, keeping in mind that ideally you would be staying close to the city center. Often there is an option to select female or male-only dorms for no upcharge. Some hostels even host events and bar crawls.

“I loved staying in hostels! Bar crawls and walking tours offered by the hostel are generally free or cheaper than the cost of cover at one bar, so you get to meet fellow travelers, see the city, and do it in a safe environment with someone leading who knows their way around.” Chloe R. (chloe.a.rey, abroad in Dublin)

When it Comes to Having an Incredible Weekend:

5. Be Strategic When it Comes to Who You Are Traveling With

It’s totally likely that the girl you met three weeks ago who you are now traveling internationally with may not have the exact same aspirations for visiting a city. To avoid any frustration, get to know their travel opinions on public transit, museums, shopping, and going out beforehand. Compromises are important, but if visiting the only Lululemon in Madrid is a must for you (speaking from personal experience), agree to split up and reconvene for dinner.

Discovering your style of travel can be a learning curve, and you will need to experiment with different people on your program to find out who you travel best with. This process is all part of the self-discovery that comes with studying abroad!

“My first weekend abroad I went to an island in an eight person AirBnB with girls I just met! I probably wouldn’t do it again, but it was a great way to meet people. I met my best travel buddy because we were the only people who wanted to tour the art history museum!” Natasha B. (@natashabusansky, abroad in Greece)

6. Plan One Activity Beforehand

The “one activity rule” will give your trip an anchor to plan around and something to look forward to throughout the weekend. This activity can be a musical, guided tour, sunset cruise, or even cafe hopping to kick off your weekend planning. This ensures that you research the place you are going and set aside a block of time to enjoy a cultural experience. This also leaves the rest of your weekend free and flexible

7. If Going Out is Your Thing, TikTok Has The Answers

Just search “clubs in [insert city here]” on TikTok for a gold mine of videos, information on how much the cover is, and a chance to feel the vibe before going. Sometimes clubs have better deals if you arrive before midnight. Looking beforehand could get you an extra drink ticket or save you ten euros!

On that note- don’t forget to check how late the metros run if you don’t want to Uber back. My friend and I forgot to do this in Milan and almost spent the night (what was left of it) in the metro station after both our phones died. We ended up hailing a taxi to our hotel, but since then we have been vigilant in arranging our rides back beforehand! Even though that night ended tense, we had the best time because we found the disco club, Alcatraz, through TikTok.

Things to Keep in Mind:

8. Travel should be fun, not stressful

Travel is a sport, and vacationing in your host country can be just as gratifying. While saving time and money for the countries you really want to go to, you have the opportunity to do all the touristy things you don’t have time for during the school week. Even though studying abroad can feel like a scramble to knock every country off your bucket list, remember that quality is more important than quantity. Don’t let FOMO get in the way of planning a few meaningful trips to destinations you will remember forever.

9. Try to remember everything

Years from now, you are going to want to know the name of the hotel you stayed in, the restaurant with the best pizza you ever had, and where you met that stranger on the metro. So take lots of photos and write your agenda down for each day, either on your phone or in a journal. Keeping a scrapbook is another good option, to fill with plane tickets and receipts from your favorite meals. While we studied abroad, my friends and I started collecting postcards from everywhere we went as cheap souvenirs. On the back, we wrote inside jokes and our favorite memories from the trip. Now my wall is filled with memories of our adventures! However you decide to document your travels, keep up with it, because these will be memories you will treasure forever.