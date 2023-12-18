5 Winter Activities to Celebrate the End of Finals

With finals season in full swing, students are busy writing papers and cramming for exams. This makes it easy to lose track of what’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year. Although you may be trapped in the library for now instead of outside building snowmen, set aside time after the end of finals for all of your favorite December traditions. Get into the holiday spirit and make up for lost time during finals season by celebrating the end of the semester with these 5 winter activities…

Go Ice Skating

Credit: Pexels/Thomas Laukat

Grab a group of friends and hit the ice for a fun, festive celebration of the end of finals season. This timeless holiday activity should be on everyone’s list of things to do this winter.

Whether you’re mastering gracious twists or clinging to the side rail for dear life, ice skating caters to people of all skill levels. Blissfully gliding around an ice rink can distract you from that last looming grade you haven’t gotten back, making it an ideal post-finals activity.

Have a Holiday Movie Marathon

Credit: Pexels/Cottonbro Studio

For those who are just about out of their semester savings, opt for a holiday movie marathon for a winter activity that won’t break the bank. Start by picking up some Swiss Miss and Christmas cookies to snack on and rounding up all of your favorite pillows and blankets to maximize comfort. Then curate your ideal Christmas movie lineup that includes classic animations, like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and The Grinch, along with other must-watch movies like Elf and Home Alone.



After getting cozy and pressing play, cancel any post-final plans you might have and prepare for a night spent rotting on the couch for hours – a luxury that you may not have had time for during the semester. A holiday movie marathon will get you excited for the holiday while serving as an effective destresser from your final exams.

Visit a Christmas Market

Credit: Pexels/Humphrey Muleba

Take a break from the books by attending your local Christmas market. With the festive atmosphere of holiday decorations and smiling faces, Christmas markets make for a great wintertime activity.



With vendors selling everything from handmade products, like soaps and jewelry, to seasonal treats, like hot chocolate and peppermint bark, there’s something for everyone at a holiday market. Take the opportunity to finish – or maybe start – your Christmas shopping that didn’t get done during finals season by investing in a necklace for your aunt or a hat for your brother.

Bake Christmas Cookies

Credit: Pexels/Olia Danilevi

Sweet treats are arguably the best part of the holiday season with sharp flavors of peppermint and gingerbread, so what better way to celebrate the end of finals season than with a tasty reward? Dig out your cookie cutouts and get ready to test both your baking and artistic skills by designing sugar cookies shaped like ornaments and snowflakes.

Check Out Holiday Lights

Credit: Pexels/Jonathan Meyer



If final exams turned your brain to mush, and you can’t do much more than carry out your basic survival skills, explore a holiday light display for a low effort, yet festive activity. Hop in the car and drive around neighborhoods to compare houses with the best decorations. Look out for over-the-top inflatables of Santa and Frosty the Snowman while identifying the most pleasing display of gold and red bulbs.



For those looking for a bigger and better light show than your neighbors’ front lawn, do some extra research to find out if there are any holiday displays in your town. Zoos and botanical gardens often transform into winter wonderlands during the winter months, complete with flashy decorations and holiday performances.

