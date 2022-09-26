Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Interesting

Haunted House or Torture Chamber? Inside the Infamous McKamey Manor

The safe word, which has only recently been implemented into the guidelines, is not always respected.

Published

Credit: Youtube/McKameyManor
Credit: Youtube/McKameyManor

In a so-called “documentary-style video” filmed in 2016, one of three participants, Christina Buster, returns to “push her body further than it went last time”. A decision that Russ McKamey promises she will regret.

The Infamous McKamey Manor should not be confused with a scary, haunted house. In fact, its Waiver is sufficient to deter most visitors. The “survival horror Bootcamp” has long raised controversy amid suspicions of neglecting pleas to stop the game. The safe word, which has only recently been implemented into the guidelines, is not always respected.

One reviewer on Google stated, “As a local guide…please do not let people go here. They say that they will stop if you use the safe words, but the “actors” they have wouldn’t stop waterboarding me when I used the safe words. They laugh and keep going, and, and I understand in the Waiver states that they may not adhere to the safe word.”

Credit: Youtube/ The Guardian

In an article by The Guardian, an actor dressed as a “demonic lumberjack” comments, “I’m not going to lie, I go hard on the big guys. I’ve got three kids, a lady, and six dogs – a lot going on in my life. This is a great de-stressor.”

The consequences of extreme “roughhousing” have likewise never been explained to Russ McKamey’s employees. A matter which has been deemed “great” by McKamey after a man suffered a heart attack.

“I’m going to tear that girl apart,” states Lawrence, another staff member, heated. “I’ll drag her by her bald head. No one is leaving with eyebrows today.”

The 40-page Waiver

Anyone who searches the Waiver on Google will find a shocking list of torture acts. Russ McKamey expresses, “It’s not real. If people were really hurt, we’d be shut down. It’s smoke and mirrors.”

When signed, a visitor consents to be “buried alive under 12 feet of dirt and rock to which they will have a limited amount of air and they will have to figure out how to escape”. This may or may not result in the eventual death of a participant.

Such examples that reiterate the possibility of death are further described as “walking on a plank 25 feet above ground without a safety net”, submersion in sixty feet of open water, and contact with “raw sewage”. However, visitors must understand they are not “really” being physically harmed.

Russ McKamey promises no injuries to contestants, a formality that is often not mirrored in his videos and may be an attempt to avoid prosecution. Nonetheless, visitors have released images of severe bruising and cuts, with one Google reviewer stating, “If you make it to the “dentist” in McKamey Manor, then they will pull out your teeth.”

It is no surprise that petitions to shut down McKamey’s business have accumulated over 180k signatures. One Facebook group, “McKamey Manor Exposed”, seeks to hold Russ McKamey accountable. Upon joining the group, images of blindfolded people in cages, underground mazes, and wells flood the page.

Youtuber, Gabs, who partook in the horror experience at nineteen years of age, released a video on her experience. Here, she describes being tortured for six hours.

Credit: Youtube/Gabss

Waterboarded, thrown into a deep freezer, spit on, and choked, she states, “this is like someone’s weird fantasy” on her Reddit page.

To this day, no one has ever “beaten the manor”.

In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

News

PFC: The Birth of Family-Friendly Combat Sports

Pillow Fighting has been drawing quite a big crowd recently, here's why.

4 days ago
most annoying sound most annoying sound

Interesting

Is This The Most Annoying Sound On The Internet?

Seriously, this sound is everywhere.

September 17, 2022
The Truman shows collage: liminal spaces The Truman shows collage: liminal spaces

Interesting

The Constructive Discomfort of Liminal Spaces

Liminal spaces represent the challenge to accept uncertainty, solitude and constant change in life.

September 2, 2022
model minority myth model minority myth

Interesting

The “Good Stereotype”: How the Model Minority Myth Hurts More Than It Helps

How the "model minority myth" came to be, and how it became so harmful.

August 28, 2022

Interesting

‘Susunu! Denpa Shohen’: The TV show That Forced a Comedian to Live off Sweepstake Prizes

Nasubi, the man who lived for 15 months solely off of what he could win through raffles

August 20, 2022

Interesting

Pompeii: The Story of One of the Most Deadly Volcanic Eruptions in History

Pompeii, once a thriving city in the Roman Empire, was destroyed in 79 CE when Mount Vesuvius erupted, killing an estimated 16,000 people.

August 15, 2022

Interesting

The Fountain of Youth: How Billionaires Are Trying to Cheat Death and Live Forever

21st century tech billionaires and their quest for immortality: we are now contemplating a world in which power domains, especially for the ultra-rich.

August 4, 2022

Interesting

What Happened to BuzzFeed? The Death of a Media Corporation

People who once enjoyed Buzzfeed are looking back and wondering: what happened to to it?

August 1, 2022

Interesting

🧿 The True Meaning Behind The Blue Eye Emoji

Keep your eye out for negative energy

July 31, 2022

Interesting

Why Are We Always So ‘Hangry’?

The answer to our hanger lies here..

July 20, 2022

Interesting

Is Netflix’s Sacred Binge Model Going Out of Style?

Netflix's binge model strategy struggles to hold up in fandom conversations and media publicity.

July 16, 2022

Interesting

The Japanese Island That’s Remained Uninhabitable 77 Years After The End of WW2

Years later, the nuclear havoc wreaked upon this island remains.

July 8, 2022