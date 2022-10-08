Where To Watch ‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’ On Netflix?

There have been many famous talking animal movies, and the next one is Lyle, Lyle Crocodile. It will offer the same unique experience as the other movies with its lyrical greatness, and many people wonder if they will be able to watch it on Netflix.

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, is based on a children’s book, The House on East 88th Street. Before moving to New York, the Primm family’s son Josh struggles with his new surroundings. Luckily Josh meets Lyle, the singing crocodile, and their bond overcomes their struggles.

The film features Constance Wu, Javier Bardem, and Scoot McNairy. Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes provides the voice of the titular crocodile and sings all the toe-tapping tunes Lyle belts out throughout the film’s 106-minute runtime.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Will Speck and Josh Gordon directed the film, who directed films like Blades of Glory, Office Christmas Party, and Hit-Monkey. William Davies has written the screenplay–he has also written for Puss in Boots and Man Vs. Bee but does this film show up on Netflix?

Is Lyle, Lyle Crocodile available on Netflix?

It’s not an easy decision to accept that members of the streamer would love to watch Shawn Mendes perform as a crocodile in a motion picture. But this won’t happen anytime soon because Lyle, Lyle Crocodile is not available on Netflix, and as of October 2022, it has been unknown when the movie will make it onto the popular streaming service.

Where you can stream Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, is available in theaters now and will be on Netflix next year.

You can check out the trailer below: