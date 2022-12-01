Connect with us

When is ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ Coming to Netflix?

Published

Image Credit: Netflix

The upcoming Netflix original movie, “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” is based on the final book by English author David Herbert Lawrence, a novelist, poet, and essayist. The film is scheduled to appear on Netflix on Friday, December 2, 2022. The film will be broadcasted at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.

The movie stars Emma Corrin, Jack O’Connell, Matthew Duckett, Joely Richardson, Faye Marsay, and Ella Hunt.

The movie’s announcement in March 2021 revealed that screenwriter David Magee was penning. Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre will serve as the film’s director, and Laurence Mark, Peter Czernin, and Graham Broadbent will serve as its producers.

The movie’s lead character is Lady Chatterley, whose upper-class Baronet husband, Sir Clifford Chatterley, suffers from a Great War injury that leaves him paralyzed from the waist down. She ignores all social norms and decides to pursue happiness with the guy she desires after realizing that she has fallen deeply in love. Oliver Mellors, the gamekeeper, and Lady Chatterley’s relationship are the main characters in the story. The couple’s disparity in class highlights a central theme in this story.

Book lovers highly anticipate the movie as it has been an enormous hit, and Penguin Books has sold three million copies of it. Unfortunately, the book also faced heavy criticism and was banned for obscenity in the United States, Canada, Australia, India, and Japan. The reason behind this hatred was the novel’s plot, as it shows the physical (and emotional) relationship between a working-class man and an upper-class woman.

For further updates on Lady Chatterley’s Lover, please stay tuned.

