‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ Cast: Who’s in the Romantic Drama?

Lady Chatterley’s Lover is Netflix’s upcoming project based on the last novel written by English writer, novelist, poet, and essayist David Herbert Lawrence. The movie was announced In March 2021, and it was disclosed that 3000 Pictures was adapting the novel with screenwriter David Magee writing the script. The film is to be directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre and produced by Laurence Mark, Peter Czernin, and Graham Broadbent.

The film revolves around The character of Lady Chatterley, whose upper-class Baronet husband, Sir Clifford Chatterley, is paralyzed from the waist down because of a Great War injury. The plot focuses on the affair between Lady Chatterley and the gamekeeper, Oliver Mellors. As she realizes that she has fallen for him with her heart and soul, she breaks all traditions of society and seeks happiness with the person she loves and desires. The class difference between the couple highlights a central motif of this movie.

The novel has been transformed into a movie and done numerous times. For instance, L’Amant de lady Chatterley (1955, French Drama Film), Lady Chatterley’s Lover (1981, French film), and Mrs Montero’s Paramour (1998, Filipino film) are some examples.

The cast of the show was revealed in pieces. The actors that will be seen in the movie include:

Emma Corrin (known for The Crown), As Lady Constance “Connie” Chatterley, Jack O’Connell as Oliver Mellors (known for This Is England, Godless), Joely Richardson as Mrs. Bolton, Matthew Duckett as Lord Clifford Chatterley, Ella Hunt as Mrs. Flint, Faye Marsay as Hilda.

For further updates on Lady Chatterley’s Lover, please stay tuned.