What’s Leaving Netflix in October 2022 [Full List]

What’s Leaving Netflix in October
Image Credit: Netflix

Every month, Netflix removes many series and movies from its platform, and it is happening again in October. Below, you can see the complete List of What’s Leaving Netflix United States in October 2022.

October 1st, 2022

3 Ninjas: Kick Back (1994)
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
The Terminal (2004)
The Town (2010)
Tower Heist (2011)

Netflix


Trotro (2004)
Troy (2004)
Udaan (2010)
42 (2013)
Agyaat (2009)
Argo (2012)
Awakenings (1990)
The Perfect Storm (2000)
The Rite (2011)
The Royal House of Windsor (2017)
The Sweetest Thing (2002)
Big Fish (2003)
Boogie Nights

Netflix

Catch and Release (2006)
ChuChuTV Bedtime Stories & Moral Stories for Kids… (2019)
Sniper: Reloaded (2010)
Sommore: The Reign Continues (2015)
Stuart Little 2 (2002)
Taxi Driver (1976)
ChuChuTV Surprise Eggs Learning Videos (Hindi) (2019)
Constantine (2005)
Contagion (2011)
Cop Out (2010)
Dev.D (2009)
Dirty Harry (1971)
Due Date (2010)
Dumb and Dumber (1994)
Full Metal Jacket (1987)
Harishchandrachi Factory (2009)
Hostel: Part III (2011)
Limitless (2017)
Made of Honor (2008)
Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh (2005)
Mean Girls (2004)
Hot Date (2018)

Netflix


Human Nature (2019)
I Am Legend (2007)
Insidious (2010)
Journey of an African Colony (2021)
Khoobsurat (2014)
Kisaan (2009)
Kismat Konnection (2008)
Kurbaan (2009)
Monster House (2006)
Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)
Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot High (2017)
Es por tu bien (2017)
Free Birds (2013)
Mugamoodi (2012)
Muran (2011)
My Babysitter’s a Vampire (Seasons 1-2)
Old School (2003)
Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Netflix


Phantom (2015)
Salam – The First ** Nobel Laureate (2018)
Seven (1995)
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
The Cave (2005)
The Diesel (El Diesel) (2018)
The Lion Woman (2016)
The Outpost (2020)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Christmas with the Kranks (2004)
ChuChu TV Nursery Rhymes & Kids Songs (English) (2019)

What will you miss when it leaves Netflix in October? Let us know in the comment section.

