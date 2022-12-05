What Years Does ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2, Part 1 Take Place In?

The story of Firefly Lane is mainly set in the 1970s, the 1980s, and the 2000s. Skovbye and Curtis depicts the role of Tully and Kate as teenagers in 1974 through 1976. The characters meet in 1974, and the second season featured the American bicentennial on July 4, 1976.

The storyline where Tully and Kate (played by Heigl and Chalke with the help of some digital de-ageing) work together at KPOC is set in the 1980s. Season 2, it’s about 1985 and further, when the best friends work at the news station.

We also have the chance to see Tully and Kate in the 1990s in Firefly Lane season 2. The season looks ahead to the early ’90s when Tully has progressed in her career, and Kate has just become a mother to Marah.

However, the present day in Firefly Lane isn’t our present day. Tully and Kate’s adulthood(the mid-40s) takes place in 2003, 2004, and 2005. There are a lot of cultural references and dated technology to give us a sense of place.

The second and final season travels through time much more than the first season. We will see a flashback to 1959 when Tully was a newborn baby, and Cloud (Beau Garrett) knocked on the door of the Binswanger home. We will have to wait to know what the timeline will bring in part 2.

