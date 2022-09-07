What Time is ‘The Imperfects’ Coming to Netflix? [United States]

Get ready because Netflix is releasing a new science fiction series titled The Imperfects on September 8. If you’re just as pumped as us to see the show, you must know when exactly it will be dropped on the streamer.

It’s a show about three young adults, Tilda, Juan, and Abbi, who undergo experimental gene therapy as youths without their consent by an evil scientist. The genetic experiments transformed all of them into monsters, and determined to track down the mad scientist, Juan, Abbi, and Tilda team up with a doctor looking to fix her past mistakes.

The cast is made up of Italia Ricci, Morgan Taylor Campbell, Rhianna Jagpal, Iñaki Godoy, Rhys Nicholson, Celina Martin and Kyra Zagorsky. When will The Imperfects be released on Netflix?

When can you expect The Imperfects to be available on Netflix?

If you’re in the Central time zone, the first season will be available on Netflix at 2:00 a.m. CT on September 8, 2022.

With the new TV show, you might be unable to watch the entire season in one sitting. No worries! You can save and watch it later at your leisure. But, if you watch the trailer, the show looks action-packed. You probably won’t be able to stop watching episode after episode – before you know it, you will have reached the end of the season.

It’s not appropriate for children under 17. It is rated to be watched by adults or has strong language, violence, or suicide in the show.

Trailer: