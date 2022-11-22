Charles Shyer directs the Noel Diary. The project stars Justin Hartley as Jake Turner, Barrett Doss as Rachel, James Remar as Scott Turner, Bonnie Bedelia as Eleanor Foster, and Essence Atkins.

Fans are excited to see Hartley play this new character, as this is the actor’s first significant role after the hit NBC series ‘This Is Us’ where he portrayed Kevin Pearson for six seasons.

But What is The Noel Diary on Netflix about?

According to the Netflix synopsis, the movie revolves around Jake Turner, a best-selling author who has to return home on Christmas to “settle” his estranged mother’s estate. While cleaning out that home, Jake discovers a diary.

We learn that the diary holds secrets of his past and someone else’s: Rachel (Doss). The “intriguing young woman” is on a mission to find her birth mother and the answers to all her questions in the same diary. The two will have to face their pasts. While they do that, will a Christmas miracle of the romantic type happen?

The trailer introduces Jake and Rachel to the audience, their journey to find answers, and the inevitable romance that seems to spark between the two leads.

