Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

What is ‘The Noel Diary’ on Netflix About?

Avatar photo

Published

The Noel Diary, The Noel Diary cast, The Noel Diary plot, The Noel Diary release date
Image Credit: Netflix

Charles Shyer directs the Noel Diary. The project stars Justin Hartley as Jake Turner, Barrett Doss as Rachel, James Remar as Scott Turner, Bonnie Bedelia as Eleanor Foster, and Essence Atkins.

Fans are excited to see Hartley play this new character, as this is the actor’s first significant role after the hit NBC series ‘This Is Us’ where he portrayed Kevin Pearson for six seasons.

But What is The Noel Diary on Netflix about?

According to the Netflix synopsis, the movie revolves around Jake Turner, a best-selling author who has to return home on Christmas to “settle” his estranged mother’s estate. While cleaning out that home, Jake discovers a diary.

We learn that the diary holds secrets of his past and someone else’s: Rachel (Doss). The “intriguing young woman” is on a mission to find her birth mother and the answers to all her questions in the same diary. The two will have to face their pasts. While they do that, will a Christmas miracle of the romantic type happen?

The trailer introduces Jake and Rachel to the audience, their journey to find answers, and the inevitable romance that seems to spark between the two leads.

We will keep you posted about the latest updates. So stay tuned.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

A Waltons Thanksgiving, A Waltons Thanksgiving plot, A Waltons Thanksgiving cast A Waltons Thanksgiving, A Waltons Thanksgiving plot, A Waltons Thanksgiving cast

Entertainment

‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’: Where to Watch, Release Date & Time, Trailer, and More

The Walton family is returning to The CW this holiday season with one more movie. Last year, the network aired The Waltons’ Homecoming, the...

8 hours ago
Santa Bootcamp, Santa Bootcamp plot, Santa Bootcamp cast Santa Bootcamp, Santa Bootcamp plot, Santa Bootcamp cast

Entertainment

‘Santa Bootcamp’ on Lifetime: What’s it About, Release Date & Time, Cast, and More

Melissa Joan Hart directs the film. The story follows Emily Strauss, an event planner who’s recently been employed by the mall magnate Ed Mancini...

8 hours ago
Dead to Me season 3, Dead to Me, Dead to Me season 3 plot Dead to Me season 3, Dead to Me, Dead to Me season 3 plot

Entertainment

Does Judy Die in the ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Finale? [Spoilers]

In Dead to Me Season 3, Judy ultimately has cervical cancer after she and Jen travel to Mexico for a final vacation. However, because...

8 hours ago
Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser

Entertainment

‘Wednesday’ on Netflix: Episode Count & Titles [Season 1]

The Netflix original series Wednesday will become a topic to discuss for the rest of the year. The series is supposed to be the...

9 hours ago
By Warner Bros, Dune, Dune plot, Dune cast By Warner Bros, Dune, Dune plot, Dune cast

Entertainment

Austin Butler Gives Revealing Insight Into Filming of Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Two’

The renowned name Denis Villeneuve’s movie Dune was a smashing hit when it first premiered in 2021, raising the bar of anticipation higher for...

9 hours ago
The Good Doctor Season 6, The Good Doctor new season, The Good Doctor The Good Doctor Season 6, The Good Doctor new season, The Good Doctor

Entertainment

Millie Gibson Cast as Newest ‘Doctor Who’ Companion

Jodie Whittaker bid adios to the set and the series in “The Power of the Doctor,”. The Doctor now wants to start afresh. Russell...

9 hours ago
NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: Los Angeles plot, NCIS: Los Angeles cast NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: Los Angeles plot, NCIS: Los Angeles cast

Entertainment

Is Special Agent Kensi Blye Leaving ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’?

It has been a long journey for Special Agent Kensi Blye on NCIS: Los Angeles. She’s been a woman with a chip on her...

9 hours ago
The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead cast, The Walking Dead plot, The Walking Dead updates The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead cast, The Walking Dead plot, The Walking Dead updates

Entertainment

‘The Walking Dead’ Airs Its Last Ever Episode: Did It Live Up to the Hype?

After over a decade of existence on our screens, The Walking Dead is finally over. The hour-long series finale is a surprisingly action-packed, emotional...

9 hours ago
The Good Doctor Season 6, The Good Doctor new season, The Good Doctor The Good Doctor Season 6, The Good Doctor new season, The Good Doctor

Entertainment

‘The Good Doctor’ Season 6, Episode 6 Review [Spoilers]

Season 6, episode 6 of The Good Doctor, is a milestone episode, and it marks the 100th episode of the medical drama. In this...

9 hours ago
Bob’s Burgers, Bob’s Burgers cast, Bob’s Burgers plot Bob’s Burgers, Bob’s Burgers cast, Bob’s Burgers plot

Entertainment

‘Bob’s Burger’ Thanksgiving Special Review: ‘Puttsgiving’ More Side Dish Than Main Course

Bob’s Burgers somehow successfully outdoes itself every year. Thanksgiving is Bob’s favorite holiday, so it’s understandable why is such a big deal is made...

10 hours ago
The Acolyte, The Acolyte plot, The Acolyte cast, The Acolyte release date The Acolyte, The Acolyte plot, The Acolyte cast, The Acolyte release date

Entertainment

‘The Acolyte’: Who’s Been Cast in Disney+’s New Star Wars Series?

We know that the Star Wars franchise has a lot of content and history, which has expanded the universe even further than what it...

10 hours ago
House of Dragon, House of the Dragon season 1, House of the Dragon new season House of Dragon, House of the Dragon season 1, House of the Dragon new season

Entertainment

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9 Recap: “The Green Council” [Spoilers]

The 9th episode of the most anticipated globe-trotting series House of the Dragon, called “The Green Council,” shows the coronation of Aegon II Targaryen...

10 hours ago