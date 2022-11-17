What is the Movie ‘Bones and All’ Starring Timothée Chalamet About?

This movie stars Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, and André Holland. The story is based on Camille DeAngelis‘s novel of the same name.

What is the movie Bones and All about?

The novel Bones and All follows Maren Yearly. She is a troubled young woman who cannot control her hunger. However, Maren’s craving is exclusively human flesh. It’s clear from the trailer that Maren’s dad, Frank (Holland), has been assisting his daughter with her urges and even moving from state to state whenever Maren submits to these desires and needs to run from the police.

After the last incident, Frank realizes that he’s had enough and tells Maren that he’s done helping her. As the trailer also reveals, Maren is not the only one of her kind. She comes in contact with Lee (Chalamet), and together, they discover an entire community of cannibals with a particular set of rules.

When is Bones and All coming out?

The movie will premiere in theatres this weekend, Friday, November 18th. It is still not clear where the film will stream online. Viewers who want to watch it will have to go to your local movie theatre, which isn’t too bad. This does look like the movie that will be best enjoyed on the big screen.

