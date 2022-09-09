What is ‘Family Law’ on CW About?

In this series, Staite plays the role of Abigail Bianchi, a recovering alcoholic who hit rock bottom. To get her life back to normal, Abigail is ready to do whatever it takes. However, she didn’t expect that a stipulation of her probation would be to work at her father’s law firm.

Abigail had no contact with Harry for years, and now they’re meant to practice law together. Also, her new position means working with her two siblings, Lucy and Daniel Svensson, whom she will meet for the first time.

The cast of this series includes:-

Jewel Staite as Abigail Bianchi

Victor Garber as Harry Svensson

Zach Smadu as Daniel Svensson

Genelle Williams as Lucy Svensson

Bobbi Charlton as Jerri Rifkin

Brett Kelly as Cecil Patterson

Lauren Holly as Joanne Kowalski

Luke Camilleri as Frank Bianchi

Eden Summer Gilmore as Sofia Bianchi

Brenden Sunderland as Nico Bianchi

The series is supposed to make its CW debut on Sunday, October 2nd at 8 p.m. ET before the Coroner season 4 premiere on the network. The next day streaming of the show will be available on cwtv.com and The CW App. Viewers can expect this series to contain ten episodes, including its premiere episode, “Sins of the Father.”