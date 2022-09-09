What is ‘Family Law’ on CW About?

In this series, Staite plays the role of Abigail Bianchi, a recovering alcoholic who hit rock bottom. To get her life back to normal, Abigail is ready to do whatever it takes. However, she didn’t expect that a stipulation of her probation would be to work at her father’s law firm.
Abigail had no contact with Harry for years, and now they’re meant to practice law together. Also, her new position means working with her two siblings, Lucy and Daniel Svensson, whom she will meet for the first time.
The cast of this series includes:-
Jewel Staite as Abigail Bianchi
Victor Garber as Harry Svensson
Zach Smadu as Daniel Svensson
Genelle Williams as Lucy Svensson
Bobbi Charlton as Jerri Rifkin
Brett Kelly as Cecil Patterson
Lauren Holly as Joanne Kowalski
Luke Camilleri as Frank Bianchi
Eden Summer Gilmore as Sofia Bianchi
Brenden Sunderland as Nico Bianchi
The series is supposed to make its CW debut on Sunday, October 2nd at 8 p.m. ET before the Coroner season 4 premiere on the network. The next day streaming of the show will be available on cwtv.com and The CW App. Viewers can expect this series to contain ten episodes, including its premiere episode, “Sins of the Father.”