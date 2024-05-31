What has the Bridgerton cast been up to since season two of the show? 

Featured image credit: Shutterstock/Lev Radin

Since the lengthy hiatus between seasons two and three of Bridgerton, the cast has been busy branching out into new various projects while continuing their roles in the beloved series.

Fans have eagerly anticipated the release of Bridgerton season three, the first half of which was released on May 16, 2024. Let’s take a closer look at what the cast members have been up to since season two premiered in March 2022.

The new season will be released in two parts, with the first half already out and the second half arriving on Netflix on June 13. As the excitement builds for the upcoming release, here’s an update on the cast’s recent activities and projects.

Nicola Coughlan – Penelope Feathrington

Nicola Coughlan has been quite active since her breakout role in Bridgerton. She wrapped up her role as Clare Devlin on Derry Girls and made a cameo appearance as Diplomat Barbie in the movie Barbie. Her character, Penelope Featherington, will take center stage in season three, as her relationship with Colin Bridgerton evolves. This growth will bring more depth to Penelope’s character, adding layers to her dual identity as Lady Whistledown.

Luke Newton – Colin Bridgerton

Luke Newton, known for his charming portrayal of Colin Bridgerton, has been keeping himself busy with a variety projects. He recently starred in the indie drama New Horizons, in which he portrays a young man navigating life’s complexities following a devastating loss. Colin’s relationship with his sibling Eloise, will also see new dynamics this season.

Claudia Jessie – Eloise Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie, who plays the fiercely independent and intellectually curious Eloise Bridgerton, has recently starred in the British indie film The colour Room, where she played the pioneering ceramic artist Clarice Cliff. Jessie has also continued her work in television, guest-starring in the BBC series Doctor Who and contributing her voice to a number of radio dramas and audio books. In season three, Eloise’s evolving friendship with Penelope and her surprising new friendship with Cressida will be key storylines.

Jessica Madsen – Cressida Cowper

Jessica Madsen, who plays the scheming Cressida Cowper, has been busy with a number of different roles. Recently, she starred in the horror thriller Dark Light, where she played a mother fighting to defend her daughter from supernatural forces. She also appeared in the action-thriller Rambo: Last Blood.

Luke Thompson – Benedict Bridgerton

Luke Thompson remains active in theatre, starring in multiple productions. Currently, he is preparing for a role in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Love’s Labour’s Lost. Thompson’s commitment to theatre demonstrates his dedication to his art, as he brings a wealth of expertise and skill to his role in Bridgerton.

Hannah Dodd – Francesca Bridgerton

Hannah Dodd, who is stepping into the role of Francesca Bridgerton, has starred in several Netflix projects. She played Sarah Chapman in Enola Holmes 2 and Young Sophie in Anatomy of a Scandal. Additionally, she had a small role in Marvel’s Eternals. Francesca’s storyline will intertwine with her sibling Anthony, as she makes her societal debut.

Jonathan Bailey – Anthony Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey is set to appear in the film adaptation of the musical Wicked, starring alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. He will play the charming and complex character Fiyero. Bailey also delighted fans with a cameo appearance in season three of Heartstopper. Anthony’s role as the head of the Bridgerton family will continue to influence the dynamics between his siblings and wife.

Simone Ashley – Kate Bridgerton

Simone Ashley has joined the cast of the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, where she plays Indira, Ariel’s older sister. This role in a major Disney production highlights Ashley’s career following her breakout performance in Bridgerton and Sex Education. Kate’s relationship with Anthony will continue to develop as she becomes the new Lady Bridgerton.

Ruth Gemmell – Violet Bridgerton

Ruth Gemmell has reprised her role in the Tracey Beaker series and continued her work in British television with appearances in Home Fires and EastEnders. Violet’s guidance and support for her children will be an important theme of the family’s journey this season.

Adjoa Andoh – Lady Danbury

Adjoa Andoh has joined the cast of The Witcher as Nenneke and continues her work as an audiobook narrator. Her involvement in The Witcher exposes her to a new genre and audience, showcasing her adaptability and diversity. Lady Danbury’s wisdom and strength will continue to be a vital part of the narrative, especially her interaction with the Bridgerton family and Queen Charlotte.

Golda Rosheuvel – Queen Charlotte

Golda Rosheuvel played the role in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune as Shadout Mapes. She also embarked on her own spinoff series within the Bridgerton universe titled Queen Charlotte, which focuses on the young queen’s early life and reign. Queen Charlotte’s influence over the Bridgerton family and the ton will remain a central theme in the upcoming season.

Polly Walker – Lady Featherington

Polly Walker recently appeared in the TV series Pennyworth, extending her vast career in both film and television. Lady Featherington’s schemes and social manoeuvres will continue to impact the Featherington family’s standing in the ton.

Harriet Cains – Philippa Featherington

Harriet Cains, who plays Philippa Featherington, has been busy in several television roles. She starred in the critically acclaimed drama Marcella, as well as the mystery series Safe. Philippa will continue to navigate the challenges of high society under the watchful eye of her mother.

Bessie Carter – Prudence Featherington

Bessie Carter has taken on diverse roles since her time on Bridgerton. She has starred in the BBC series Howard’s End as Evie Wilcox and has also appeared in the ITV series Beecham House, set in late 18th-century India, playing Violet Woodhouse. Along with her siblings Prudence will also navigate her own romantic entanglements.

With such a talented and busy cast, fans can expect even more exciting performances and projects from the Bridgerton actors in the future. As we eagerly await the rest of the new season, it’s clear that each cast member has been making successful progress in their careers, bringing their unique talents to a variety of roles and genres. Season three promises to dig deeper into the intricate lives and relationships of the Bridgerton family, with Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s blossoming romance, Eloise’s surprising new friendship, and the Featherington family’s constant scheming. Looking ahead, fans can look forward to more drama, romance, and the signature elegance that has made Bridgerton a beloved series worldwide.