Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega Instagram, Height, Roles, And More

Jenna Ortega depicts the role of Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s Netflix series, Wednesday. The show debuted on the streaming giant on November 23 and has been a hit among viewers.

Jenna Ortega age

The Wednesday superstar is 20 years old as of now. Jenna was born in 2002, and her star sign is Libra.

Jenna Ortega height

Those watching Tim Burton’s Wednesday on Netflix must have noticed that Jenna Ortega is tiny compared to most of the cast members around her. Often, as Wednesday, she is spotted sporting chunky platform shoes on the show to boost her petite height.

But how tall is Jenna Ortega in real life? Celebrity Heights shows this 20-year-old actress stands at 4 ft 11 ½ inches.

Jenna Ortega Instagram

Yes, Jenne is on Instagram, and those looking to give her a follow can find her under the handle @jennaortega. Currently, the young up-and-coming actress has over 10 million Instagram followers and keeps her fans regularly entertained with several updates on her main feed and Instagram Story.

Jenna Ortega roles

No doubt, Jenna Ortega is currently a household name due to her phenomenal performance as the über sarcastic and death-obsessed Wednesday Addams on Netflix. Still, the young actress has starred in several other movies and shows you would have also likely seen.

Jane the Virgin (2014)

American Carnage (2022)

Scream (2022)

Yes Day (2021)

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020)

You (2019)

Elena of Avalor (2016)