‘UNTOLD: The Rise and Fall of AND1’: Netflix Worldwide Release Times

UNTOLD: The Rise and Fall of AND1 is an upcoming documentary to be released on Netflix on August 23.

Release Time of UNTOLD: The Rise and Fall of AND1 in the United States?

UNTOLD: The Rise and Fall of AND1 are coming to Netflix U.S. in August, 23and will be able to stream the doc from 12:00 am.

What time UNTOLD: The Rise and Fall of AND1 have a global release?

Hawaii: 9:00 pm HST on Monday, August 22

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on Monday, August 22

England: 8:00 am GMT on Tuesday, August 23

Israel: 9:00 am IDT on Tuesday, August 23

South Africa: 9:00 am SAST on Tuesday, August 23

West Coast of the U.S.: 12:00 am P.T. on Tuesday, August 23

Dubai, UAE: 11:00 am GST on Tuesday, August 23

India: 12:30 pm IST on Tuesday, August 23

South Korea: 4:00 pm KST on Tuesday, August 23

Japan: 4:00 pm KST on Tuesday, August 23

France: 8:00 am CEST on Tuesday, August 23

Germany: 8:00 am CEST on Tuesday, August 23

Italy: 8:00 am CEST on Tuesday, August 23

Spain: 8:00 am CEST on Tuesday, August 23

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 pm AEST on Tuesday, August 23

Mountain time of the U.S.: 2:00 am. M.T. on Tuesday, August 23

Midwest of the U.S.: 2:00 am. C.T. on Tuesday, August 23

East Coast of the U.S.: 3:00 am E.T. on Tuesday, August 23

Brazil: 4:00 am BRT on Tuesday, August 23