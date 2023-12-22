Why ‘The Buccaneers’ is a 19th Century Must-See



If you haven’t yet tuned in to Apple TV’s The Buccaneers, you’re missing out on a mesmerizing 19th-century series that contains history, romance, and societal commentary. The show follows “the daughters of America’s new rich — beautiful and untameable, despite the best efforts of England’s finest governesses, they are on their way to London to snare themselves an aristocrat, low in funds but high in class, to make a perfect match.” However, the series does more than that. Introducing culture clashes, womanhood, love triangles, and 19th-century drama, here are all the reasons you should watch The Buccaneers.

American vs British Culture in the 19th Century

Credit: Apple TV

This show will capture your attention with exciting demonstrations of contrasting lifestyles, etiquette, and values between the British and the Americans. The British are depicted as old money, traditional, posh people, while the Americans are portrayed as new money, flashy, and free-spirited.



A cool depiction of the difference between the two is when one is in the same sphere and how these differences affect one another. But what makes it truly intriguing is the exploration of how these two cultures differ regarding attitudes toward hardships. You’ll be amazed at how Americans and Brits approach these sensitive topics differently!



But that’s not all – the series also showcases the differences between the two cultures through the women. From the outspoken and confident to the reserved and traditional, you’ll see many female characters that will make you think about how American and British women navigated societal expectations during the 19th century.



Credit: Apple TV

The Buccaneers isn’t just about corsets, fancy balls, and love triangles — it’s a deep dive into what it means to be a woman in the 19th century. From dealing with the pressures of marriage to navigating society’s rules about how women should behave, each character faces surprisingly relatable challenges. The show breaks down the harms of what society idealizes women to be and shows the real struggles and triumphs of womanhood back in the day.

However, it’s not all gloomy! The Buccaneers also brings out the joy of being a woman. Amidst all the drama, there is sisterhood, dancing, celebration, and exploring life at its fullest, showing the strength and spirit of the female characters. If you enjoyed Anne with an E or Little Women, this is your next binge-watch. The Buccaneers isn’t just about the period piece; it’s about shared stories, the conflicts we face, and the love for being unapologetically ourselves.



The “Unfinished” Novel

As I researched the show, what amazed me was not that it’s adapted from a book but the fact that it is based on an unfinished novel. Edith Wharton’s The Buccaneers was written in 1938 but was her last piece because of her passing. However, with the inclusion of Wharton’s detailed notes of her novel, Marion Mainwaring completed the novel in the 1990s.

If you’re a book lover, you’re probably itching to see how the show tackles this incomplete masterpiece. For my binge-watch crew, the novel is a bonus to see how the story is told beyond what the series dishes out. Whether you’re flipping pages or glued to the screen, it’s a chance for readers and viewers to dive into discussions about how the series adaptation might add a modern twist compared to the original text and so on.

Love Triangles & All Drama

Credit: Apple TV

If none of the previous reasons have convinced you enough, it’s time to bring out the big guns of it all: the drama. This series contains secrets and love affairs, with all the characters and their parents, too! The love triangle is the biggest one, as protagonist Nan, who doesn’t care to impress a man, let alone get married, is caught up in a love triangle between a duke and his best friend. If you love the small intimacy of glances, hands gently grazing, a telegram filled with the most romantic declaration, and all the juicy drama, this is the series for you to watch!

