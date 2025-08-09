What To Watch: ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ the ‘Outlander’ Prequel.

‘Outlander’ has been a TV series airing on Starz since 2014. Starring Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan, following the character Claire Beachump who is enjoying her newly married life. Set in a post World War II their love begins to blossom on their honeymoon alongside her husband Frank Randall. After a nap and a Scottish breeze Claire is whisked away in a new story, taken back to 1743. She must find her way back home to her husband, but little does she know there’s another love awaiting her in Scotland, 1743.

Now we travel back in time again, this time to where it began. The prequel ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ follows the story of the courtship between Jamie Fraser’s parents; Brian Fraser and Ellen Mackenzie. As well as Claire Beachump parent’s; Henry Beachump and Julia Moriston. Airing August 8th we have a new love story to fall for.

Following the August 8th series premiere the show will air weekly on Fridays on the Starz network in the U.S. at 8 P.M. ET and in Canada 9 P.M. ET. Luckily the series has already been renewed for a Season 2.

Starz, ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Official Trailer

‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Cast and Characters

Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser, Harriet Slater as Ellen Mackenzie

Starz/Sanne Gault

Brian and Ellen meet in the Highlands in 18th century Scotland. Their love is a forbidden romance torn by their clans. It’s an 18th century Romeo and Juliet. Their love is set against the eve of the Jacobite rebellion, something that caused a lot of turmoil for our beloved characters Claire and Jamie.

Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beachump, Hermione Corfield as Julia Moriston

Starz/Sanne Gault

Henry and Julia meet set against a world torn World War I. Their Love is unfolded through letters. The couple will have to navigate the World War I whilst also figuring out what it means to be married and how to be parents. Henry is also suffering from PTSD from the war. Somehow throughout their love story Julia will go back in time and in search of a way back Henry will go back and try to find her, eventually.

Tony Curran as Simon Fraser/Lord Lovat

Victoria Will/Starz; STARZ

Lord Lovat also known as Simon Fraser will be the polar opposite of Red Jacob MacKenzie. Their dynamic will be interesting on screen and their differences will be shown through the talented performance. His treatment towards Brian Fraser will be something that shapes the way Brian Fraser’s character will be like as a father and a husband as well as his dynamic within the Clan.

Rory Alexander as Young Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser

Starz

Interestingly enough Murtagh’s character will be a stark contrast to the brooding and caring man we are familiar with. What I personally am hoping for is a Murtagh who mirrors a lot of the playful and youthful characteristics that we’ve seen Murtagh have before, but amplified.

“Murtagh is a completely different character to the one that we know and love, played by Duncan (Lacroix) in the original. People are going to see things like a younger Murtagh, Dougal, and Colum, and all these characters whom they really love and see how they got to where they are. They have crazy journeys.” -Rory Alexander on Young Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser

Starz

Seamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie

Colum MacKenzie’s character is one that I’m personally looking forward to seeing, his character from what we can tell in the trailers is going to be ruthless, cunning, and willing to do anything for Clan MacKenzie.

“Family dynamics, Love. Becoming a man, especially for our two characters at the formatie years of 17 and 18 years old. Those are the years that everyone experiences and are so relatable.” -Seamus McLean Ross

Other Familiar Characters Coming Back

We will have a number of favorite returning characters and they are going to be; Dougal MacKenzie played by Sam Retford, Jocasta Cameron played by Sadhbh Malin, Mrs. Glenna Fitzgibbons played by Sally Messham, Arch Bug played by Terence Rae, Uncle Lamb played by George Kemp, Rupert MacKenzie played by Louis O’Rourke, Angus Mhor played by Marlow Walters, and last but not certainly least, Conor MacNeill as Young Ned Gowan.

The Story

A lot of fans know the ending of Claire’s parents. But I won’t spoil it for new viewers. The author Diana Gabaldon who is an executive producer of this series will bring that carnal romance that we all so crave from the ‘Outlander’ series.

Like Claire, her parents will have the ability to cross time. Which means that Claire’s parents have carried the ability to travel through the bloodline, like Claire, her daughter and grandchildren. Hopefully, in Diana Gabaldon, style there will be many parallels between the couples mirroring Jamie and Claire’s relationship as well.

With secret romances and death defying time travel, we are in for an insatiable season and series.

The Final Season of ‘Outlander’

Starz

As sad as it is to say the final season of ‘Outlander’ will be it’s eighth season. Premiering sometime in early 2026, with 10 episodes lined up. What we know so far is very limited. What we could presume is that it will be based on the eighth book in the series Written In My Own Hearts Blood. Following this book will be the ninth and the tenth book in the series. These will probably be Gabaldon’s final book in the series.

What to Look Forward To

When one chapter closes another one will open. Claire and Jamie’s story is coming to an end. Only to begin a new one with Claire and Jamie’s parents.

We have much to look forward to, knowing Gabaldon’s writing we will be crying and falling in love alongside these wonderful couples.

With the first season of ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ premiering August 8th, they’ve already been scheduled with a second season before the premiere.