TV & Film

What are the Best Movies on Peacock Right Now?

Peacock has not risen to the same popularity as other services, but still offers so much. Read to find out what movies are on the service!

Published

Peacock Ad with a Peacock, Peacock, Credit: Universal

Peacock has been the black sheep of the major streaming services for a while.

With other companies such as Disney and Warner Bros promoting their services to no end, peacock got lost in the shuffle. While the service isn’t bad, it still has the stigma of being less than its peers. That isn’t necessarily true, as the service has plenty to offer. The service may not have the budget of other platforms, but it’s lineup is still impressive. The service has a plethora of stuff to offer.

What Franchises Call Peacock its Home?

Harry Potter art, Harry Potter, Credit: Warner Bros

Peacock doesn’t have a ton of big-budget shows like it’s peers, but it hosts the rights to some important franchises.

  • Harry Potter: The service includes the streaming rights to the eight Harry Potter movies
  • Jurassic Park: All of the action packed Jurassic jaw droppers are on the platform as well. The only ones that aren’t included are the two recent Jurassic World movies, that being Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World Dominion.
  • John Wick: Keanu Reeve’s saga is on full display on peacock, and the next one in theaters will eventually come to the service
  • Shrek: All of the movies featuring the famous ogre and his friends’ side adventures, such as Puss in Boots, are on Peacock. Except for Shrek the Third and Shrek forever after.
  • Back to the Future: the legendary trilogy makes a blast from the past on Peacock
  • Men in Black: The original Men in Black trilogy is waiting for you on the service, the recent movie, Men in Black International however, is not.
  • The Godfather: The service makes an offer you can’t refuse, and offers the Godfather trilogy.

What Other Movies are on Peacock?

Promo art for Nope, Nope, Credit: Universal

Peacock is home to a lot more than just Universal franchises and Harry Potter. The service also offers a ton of movies from talented creators.

  • Nope: Jordan Peele’s most recent critically acclaimed horror flick is on the service
  • M3GAN: Blumhouse’s newest horror venture is ready to be unboxed on Peacock.
  • American Pie: The classic comedy is on Peacock, and the rest of the movies are on the service as well!
  • Violent Night: The recent santa movie with a violent David Harbour is ready to be unwrapped on Peacock
  • 50 First Dates: The classic Adam Sandler Rom Com won’t forget that you can watch it on Peacock
  • Mamma Mia!:The musical classic is ready to belt its notes on Peacock
  • Shawn of the Dead: This zombie survival movie is ready to infect your watch history on Peacock
  • The Sixth Sense: This thriller is ready to see you on Peacock

There’s way more to discover on Peacock, but those are just the big fish. There are plenty of movies and shows just waiting to be discovered on the service. The service will keep growing, so why should you wait?

If you want to find out how J.K. Rowling has meddled in Harry Potter once again, then read this article to find out!

