‘Wednesday’ Season 2: Potential Release Date, Cast, News & More

Anticipation for the second season of Wednesday is growing, and the end of the actors’ and writers’ strikes by the close of 2023 has paved the way for a promising road ahead.

According to Deadline, the immensely popular Netflix series is gearing up for production, aiming to commence filming in late April 2024 at a fresh filming location in Ireland, moving away from its previous setting in Romania.

Variety previously reported that Netflix was giving priority to two key shows post-WGA strike: Wednesday and Stranger Things. This move doesn’t come as a surprise, considering these two are among Netflix’s biggest English-language series. While Squid Game season 2 is already in progress, the acceleration of production for Wednesday Season 2 and Stranger Things season 5 marks a significant step forward for Netflix in its battle for a declining viewership.

The creation of scripts and filming for Wednesday’s second season was a top agenda for the streaming giant. This is welcome news for fans who have been eagerly awaiting the continuation of the series – though not all Netflix shows have had the fortune of being prioritized post-strikes, making this development particularly noteworthy.

‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Cast

Since Netflix’s renewal announcement for Wednesday season 2 in January 2023, news has primarily stemmed from the show’s cast, crew, and creative team. Jenna Ortega, Tim Burton, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and other key figures have been instrumental in sharing insights via social media and in interviews.

Several familiar faces are set to return for the upcoming season, with Jenna Ortega reprising her role as Wednesday Addams and also taking on a producer role.

Further updates on Wednesday season 2 will be relayed from us here at Trill Mag as Netflix divulges more information. The most recent update was posted on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Filming Progress

As of November 2023, production for season 2 has not yet commenced. However, the positive news regarding production offers a tantalising glimpse into the expected start of filming. As per Deadline filming is likely scheduled to kick off in spring 2024, presumably around April.

Earlier indications hinted at a potential start for production in fall 2023, contingent upon the strikes concluding earlier. Catherine Zeta-Jones had mentioned in the summer that season 2 was eyeing a fall production start, but the delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes resulted in a postponement.

Jenna Ortega’s availability has also been a point of consideration for season 2’s production. Reports suggesting her absence from Scream 7 due to her commitment to Wednesday have surfaced, with rumors indicating a filming start for the horror sequel in early spring 2024. Ortega’s exit from Scream 7 seems unrelated to Melissa Barrera’s departure from the movie, despite speculation suggesting otherwise.

Previous reports highlighted that production for the first season of Wednesday began in fall 2021 and concluded in spring 2022 in Romania. The gap between production ending and the season’s release was approximately seven to eight months. This timeline might provide a rough estimate for the production of Wednesday season 2 once it kicks off.

Initial estimations pointed towards a potential 2024 release for season 2, but as we approach mid-November, the likelihood of a 2025 arrival seems increasingly plausible.

Initially, late 2024 seemed feasible for the release, but with production slated to start in late April 2024, there’s a possibility of a delay. Considering the time required for filming, post-production, and promotional activities, a 2025 release appears more realistic given the extensive work involved in bringing the series to fruition on Netflix.