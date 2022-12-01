Watch the Incredible New Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer

For many people, Mario was a staple character of their childhood, with the new Nintendo film set to showcase him in a completely new way.

We all know and love Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Toad, Princess Peach, and the rest of the Super Mario Bros. gang, but we’re about to see them in a completely new setting away from the video games. Arriving on the big screen in April 2023, the already controversial film has a star-studded cast with some very famous faces voicing the fan-favorite characters.

Based on the iconic video games that boosted Nintendo into the gaming giant that it now is, the movie will focus on Mario’s desire to take down Bowser and his army of Koopas as they try to rule the world. Luckily, this handy little plumber is on his way to stop them, and, from the look of the new trailers released this week, the action-packed film will have you glued to your seat.

Originally due to release by the end of 2022, the delay hasn’t diminished anticipation, with the new trailers increasing eagerness for it to land. The snippets are filled with easter eggs, ranging from Mario Kart references (we’re looking at you, rainbow road) to Mario’s loveable Tanooki suit. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the original games, want to watch Nintendo’s newest venture or just simply love an animated film, there will be something for everyone when it debuts.

Despite the release still being a few months away, the flick has received backlash since it was first announced last year, with the cast list causing a load of commotion on social media. Chris Pratt will voice our titular character, but many have argued that his voice isn’t suited to the role, with extra fire rising once the teaser trailer dropped earlier this year and showed that Pratt had made minimal effort to mask his normal speaking voice. For a character whose main personality trait is being Italian, you’d think that would shine through in the voiceover.

Aside from Chris Pratt, there are other A-list names included in the cast, such as Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Always Sunny’s Charlie Day as Luigi, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and the one and only Jack Black as Bowser. The list continues, but it’s more fun if you recognize a voice and spend the whole duration of the movie trying to figure out who they belong to before the credits run.

Whilst we’ll have to wait to watch the whole movie play out, the new trailers offer a great insight into what’s to come, exciting gamers and movie enthusiasts alike all over the world.