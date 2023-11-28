Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

‘Twilight’ Director Teases Reboot Featuring Jacob Elordi and Jenna Ortega as Edward and Bella

Is a ‘Twilight’ reboot on the horizon? Catherine Hardwicke thinks Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi “would be perfect” for a remake of the saga.

Published

Left: Shutterstock/Kathy Hutchins Middle: Shutterstock/Jaguar PS Right: Shutterstock/Featureflash Photo Agency

Is a Twilight reboot on the horizon?

Fifteen years after the release of the instant hit, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke thinks Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi “would be perfect” to play Bella Swan and Edward Cullen in a reboot of the iconic original series. 

“I mean, he’s amazing. He probably would be Edward today.” Hardwicke said on the Watch-a-long podcast. The award-winning director added, “I think there’s a lot of cool young actors today. Of course, you just mentioned Jenna Ortega, she’s amazing.”

Jenna Ortega attends the world premiere of 'Scream VI'.
‘Twilight’ Director thinks Jenna Ortega would fit the role of Bella Swan well. Credit: Shutterstock/Lev Radin

Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi have both enjoyed massive career successes as of late; Ortega with Wednesday and Elordi with Euphoria and his two new films, Priscilla and Saltburn. Ortega’s sober, patient portrayal of Wednesday Addams would make her a great fit for Bella Swan, who shares many traits with the oldest daughter of the Addams family. 

Jacob Elordi built his acting empire on brooding, moody roles that would match Edward Cullen’s personality well in a Twilight reboot. His reputation as a jaw-dropping heartthrob also helps us visualize him playing the part. Elordi has been busy lately, playing a stunning young Elvis in the newly-released film Priscilla. He also portrays Felix Canton in Saltburn, a surreal summer adventure. 

Hardwicke isn’t the only one in favor of the Ortega-Elordi reboot. Many fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions. “I would be so happy, lol,” commented one Twitter user. Another user added, “Jacob is 100x hotter and better than Robert.” 

Jacob Elordi arrives for the 'Euphoria' FYC party
Elordi’s heartthrob reputation makes him perfect for ‘Twilight’s Edward Cullen. Credit: Shutterstock/DFree

This isn’t the first time Pattinson’s looks have been criticized regarding his role in Twilight. Hardwicke herself admitted the studio had some concerns over casting Pattinson. When the studio asked Hardwicke if she could “make this guy look good?” she defended her choice. “Yeah, I do. Did you see his cheekbones? We’re doing a makeover on the hair and everything, and he will be gorgeous.” Hardwicke said. The studio had doubts but trusted the director. 

The decision to cast Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen ultimately paid off. The first movie in the Twilight Saga brought in $35.7 million on its first day in theaters. All of the Twilight movies combined have grossed $3.4 billion worldwide. 

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that we’ll see Ortega and Elordi together as Bella and Edward. Lionsgate announced the reboot of Twilight as a T.V. series in April of 2023 but has not released any casting information. With an endless stream of offers and many big projects on the schedule, Jacob Elordi and Jenna Ortega will probably not take on the roles of the star-crossed lovers that won the hearts of millions. 

That doesn’t mean we have to give up hope, though. As Hardwicke said, plenty of talented actors could follow in Stewart and Pattinson’s footsteps. We don’t know what platforms will have the series available for streaming or when it will be released. The Twilight movies are currently available to stream, so make sure you catch up before the series drops. 

In this article:,
Written By

Mary Christine is currently studying English and French at Michigan Technological University. She enjoys reading mystery novels, watching horror movies, and spending a significant amount of her paycheck on coffee.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Mary Kudwa

    November 28, 2023 at 10:19 pm

    Very interesting an informative!
    Great Job Miss Stevens

    Reply

  2. Allisyn

    November 28, 2023 at 10:30 pm

    Just now finishing out there’s gonna be a twlilight tv show!?? So excited!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Contestants are visibly exhausted. Contestants are visibly exhausted.

TV & Film

Contestants on Netflix’s ‘Squid Game The Challenge’ Demand Compensation for Injuries and Poor Conditions

The gameshow contestants are seeking compensation over injuries.

1 day ago

Entertainment

The Limit Does Not Exist with Mean Girls Remakes

This is the musical movie version of the iconic Mean Girls movie that came out in 2004, one of the most iconic movies in...

2 days ago
Image of a young boy from Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron. Mahito is alone in the frame and with a band on the side of his head. Image of a young boy from Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron. Mahito is alone in the frame and with a band on the side of his head.

TV & Film

‘The Boy and the Heron’ and All the Reasons To Watch It

What we know so far about Studio Ghibli's newest film, and why it's worth a trip to the movies this December!

2 days ago

TV & Film

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot & Latest News

Excitement for the return of “The Lincoln Lawyer” is growing!  In May 2022, Netflix introduced Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s portrayal of a reimagined Mickey Haller, based...

2 days ago