‘Twilight’ Director Teases Reboot Featuring Jacob Elordi and Jenna Ortega as Edward and Bella

Is a Twilight reboot on the horizon?

Fifteen years after the release of the instant hit, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke thinks Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi “would be perfect” to play Bella Swan and Edward Cullen in a reboot of the iconic original series.

“I mean, he’s amazing. He probably would be Edward today.” Hardwicke said on the Watch-a-long podcast. The award-winning director added, “I think there’s a lot of cool young actors today. Of course, you just mentioned Jenna Ortega, she’s amazing.”

‘Twilight’ Director thinks Jenna Ortega would fit the role of Bella Swan well. Credit: Shutterstock/Lev Radin

Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi have both enjoyed massive career successes as of late; Ortega with Wednesday and Elordi with Euphoria and his two new films, Priscilla and Saltburn. Ortega’s sober, patient portrayal of Wednesday Addams would make her a great fit for Bella Swan, who shares many traits with the oldest daughter of the Addams family.

Jacob Elordi built his acting empire on brooding, moody roles that would match Edward Cullen’s personality well in a Twilight reboot. His reputation as a jaw-dropping heartthrob also helps us visualize him playing the part. Elordi has been busy lately, playing a stunning young Elvis in the newly-released film Priscilla. He also portrays Felix Canton in Saltburn, a surreal summer adventure.

Hardwicke isn’t the only one in favor of the Ortega-Elordi reboot. Many fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions. “I would be so happy, lol,” commented one Twitter user. Another user added, “Jacob is 100x hotter and better than Robert.”

Elordi’s heartthrob reputation makes him perfect for ‘Twilight’s Edward Cullen. Credit: Shutterstock/DFree

This isn’t the first time Pattinson’s looks have been criticized regarding his role in Twilight. Hardwicke herself admitted the studio had some concerns over casting Pattinson. When the studio asked Hardwicke if she could “make this guy look good?” she defended her choice. “Yeah, I do. Did you see his cheekbones? We’re doing a makeover on the hair and everything, and he will be gorgeous.” Hardwicke said. The studio had doubts but trusted the director.

The decision to cast Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen ultimately paid off. The first movie in the Twilight Saga brought in $35.7 million on its first day in theaters. All of the Twilight movies combined have grossed $3.4 billion worldwide.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that we’ll see Ortega and Elordi together as Bella and Edward. Lionsgate announced the reboot of Twilight as a T.V. series in April of 2023 but has not released any casting information. With an endless stream of offers and many big projects on the schedule, Jacob Elordi and Jenna Ortega will probably not take on the roles of the star-crossed lovers that won the hearts of millions.

That doesn’t mean we have to give up hope, though. As Hardwicke said, plenty of talented actors could follow in Stewart and Pattinson’s footsteps. We don’t know what platforms will have the series available for streaming or when it will be released. The Twilight movies are currently available to stream, so make sure you catch up before the series drops.