TV Shows We Wish Were Given a Second Chance

Ever found yourself on the edge of your seat after finishing a good season of a show, eagerly awaiting the next one, only to be blindsided by the heart-wrenching word “CANCELLED”?

Well, I have most definitely been through that one multiple times and I am always questioning why! Such great plots, characters, and endings are cancelled but a television series with no real plot that everyone hates can last for 20 seasons. Let’s spill the tea about shows that we wish were given a second chance.

The Society

When The Society premiered in 2019, I didn’t think the creators anticipated that its pilot episode would be recognized as one of the best pilots talked about in 2024. This show revolves around a group of Connecticut high school students who are on their way to a camping trip, or so they thought. As they are on their journey, a storm forces them to return home, where they find the town eerily vacant.

The Society takes a “Lord of the Flies” approach with all of the adults in town gone, leaving it up to the teenagers to take charge, set rules, form alliances, and navigate the wild twists of their new reality. The Society actually received a lot of praise for its first season but got cancelled for a second season due to the pandemic. The show had a lot of potential to become a hit series and the possible endings of how the show could’ve gone still keep us viewers up at night.

Grand Army

Another teen drama whose cancellation broke the internet’s heart is Grand Army. After its release in 2020, the show is still talked about on social media, with many discussing how it is one of the few TV shows that truly depicts the lives of high school students.

Grand Army follows the lives of five students and their rocky journey in navigating life. The coming-of-age drama really delves into different traumas that are presented such as complex familial issues, sexual assault, immigration, racial inequality, etc. Grand Army also received a lot of praise for its first season as some would compare it to Euphoria and some say even better. However, after the first season was released, the show still got cancelled and the reason is still not really established. Grand Army still gets talked about and constantly gets high praises on IMDB and TikTok regarding how raw, surreal, and diverse the depiction of high school was. The second season continues to be wished upon online.

Anne with an E

Talking about coming of age, this beloved series whose cancellation still has me furious is Anne with an E. Anne with an E is based on the book series Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery. This television series follows the life of Anne, a 13-year-old orphan girl who is mistakenly sent to live with Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert in the 1890s. Although they expected to adopt a boy to help around the house, Anne transforms the lives of the two siblings who decide to adopt her for good.

There are so many adaptations of this book series but this specific show hit a different level of special for many reasons. As the series is based in Canada during the 1890s, this modern version includes more of a realistic history such as the racism towards Indigenous communities and other marginalized groups. Anne with an E also explores the expectations of women in a society that is less accepting than today’s. However, there are beautiful elements depicted in the show like the freedom of imagination, the love of family and friends, and the beauty of womanhood.

Although Anne with an E has actually gotten the chance to have three seasons, the show got cancelled in 2020. There is speculation that the series had its cancellation due to a variety of reasons but none that satisfy the internet. The moment the bad news was revealed, a petition was made to bring back the series with approximately 1.7M signatures. Anne with an E fans also see the potential for more seasons to be created because there is so much more of Anne’s life to explore. And for those who need an immediate recovery, there is the completed series to read by Lucy Maud Montgomery.

Shadow and Bone

Last but not least, a more recent devastating cancellation of Shadow and Bone. This series was a most anticipated series as it is based on the hit book series written by Leigh Bardugo. This show follows a teenage orphan girl, Alina Starkov, who grows up in the land of Ravka and unexpectedly holds a power which becomes a target of intrigue and violence. The fantasy drama distinguished itself with impeccable character development, intricate world-building, and a compelling plot. However, despite its initial success, the show faced an abrupt end after the release of its second season, allegedly due to budget cuts. This announcement left viewers in disbelief, especially considering the high anticipation and impressive viewership the show had gathered.