Top Six Greatest Summer Hits!

There’s 104 days of summer vacation, and school comes along just to end it. However, one doesn’t exactly know if that’s true or not, but we do know what we’re going to do this summer! You may build the biggest roller-coaster in the tri-state area; moreover, find a mummy, build a time machine, build a monster truck rally race course in your backyard, and spend the summer battling Bad Beard and his pirate crew. However you spin it, the summer is yours. Whatever the case may be, It has to be very tiring; thus, in the meantime, sit back and turn on that magical picture box that we call the television.

While one might wonder why it’s so important to spend a summer indoors watching television rather than going outside, I must explain why this is the case. First and foremost, what one might consider a mindless activity is actually an activity that can stretch your imagination, keep you entertained, and be your form of escapism. Additionally, the outdoors is great for socialization, sun, and fun, but your social battery eventually needs to recharge. Therefore, why not use that recharge time for both nostalgia and present-day hits?

Yes, while there may not be 104 days of summer vacation, there’s still enough time to binge all the hits. From the classics to the cable hits and the streaming hits, there’s a lot to choose from. Finding the perfect summer show may be hard to decide because, well, there isn’t just one single perfect show. Therefore, it’s an exasperating feeling, so here’s a list that’ll help ease some of the frustration. So, without further ado, here are the hits: from nostalgia to present.

It’s Showtime!

Twin Peaks

“She’s dead, wrapped in plastic”. One of the iconic lines from this nostalgic hit! You’ll be spending your summer wondering, whodunnit? Credit: Youtube/@fcb963

Status: Off-Air

# of Seasons: 3

Aired: 1990-1992

Starring: Kyle MacLaughlan, Madchen Amick, Dana Ashbrook, Laura Flynn Boyle, Sherilynn Fenn, and James Marshall

Available to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Notable Episodes: Pilot, “Northwest Passage”, “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me”, “Zen, or the Skill to Catch a Killer”, and “Lonely Souls”

“She’s dead! Wrapped in plastic!”

In the idyllic West Coast town of Twin Peaks, Washington, no one would have guessed that a murder would happen. However, Kyle McLaughlan stars as Agent Dale Cooper, an eccentric detective who works to solve the mystery of this murder. Additionally, we are introduced to residents of Twin Peaks, both adults and teens, who learn more about Laura and themselves.

Series Trailer for Twin Peaks. Part one of your hot summer shows list. Credit: Youtube/@Zac Rodriguez

As the case wanes, Laura’s friends, family, and the residents learn about the seediness that contributed to Laura’s murder. Furthermore, creator David Lynch creates a show of dramatics and surrealism. Notably, Lynch’s colorful visuals and eerie music score make Twin Peaks one of the best murder mysteries of all time.

Bridgerton

Penelope Featherington in all her glory for a scandalous third season of Bridgerton. Spend your summer reveling in Lady Whistledown’s gossip. Credit: Youtube/@Netflix

Status: On-Air

# of Seasons: 3

Air: 2020-Present

Season 3, Part 1: May 16

Season 3, Part 2: June 13

“Dearest Gentle Reader”….

Starring: Nicola Coughlan, Harriet Cains, Adoja Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, etc.

Notable Episodes: “Into the Light”, “Old Friends”, “Joining of Hands”, and “Out of Shadows”

Spin-Off: Queen Charlotte

Available to Watch: Netflix

Dear Gentle Reader,

What began as a show of the Covid era has now become a must-see for the 2020s. One longs to call our mothers “Mama” and meet a dashing suitor at the season’s most popular balls. The esteemed Bridgerton family is preparing for another season of romance and confab as Violet Bridgerton presents her middle daughter, Francesca, to society in hopes of finding a suitable partner. Will the musically inclined virtuoso of the Bridgerton clan have the same luck as her elder siblings, Daphne and Anthony?

Additionally, Penelope Featherington undergoes a major transformation, becoming unrecognizable. But will she retreat back to her isolation when the one who broke her heart returns? We’re excited to see what unfolds in this latest season! Welcome back to the ton.

Trailer for Season 3 of Bridgerton. Part two on your summer shows list. Credit: Youtube/@Netflix

THE O.C.

Ryan Atwood, one of the main characters, looks out the car window as heads into his new hometown of Newport. A wonderful start to a California summer. Credit: Youtube/@iflix Malaysia

Status: Off-Air

Aired: 2003-2007

Starring: Benjamin McKenzie, Mischa Barton, Rachel Bilson, Adam Brody, Peter Gallagher, Melinda Clarke, and Kelly Rowan

# of Seasons: 4

Notable Episodes: “The Model Home”, “The Outsider”, “The Aftermath”, “The Mallpisode”, “The Graduates”, “Premiere”, and “The Escape”

“Welcome to the O.C.!”

Available to Watch: Max

Welcome to the O.C., where tanning, bikinis, sun, and summer-wear are part of daily life. In this affluent community, both old and new money residents partake in charity events, fundraisers, fashion shows, “Newpsie” hangouts, and lavish parties.

The tranquility of Newport is disrupted when Ryan Atwood, a teenager from Chino, is taken in by the middle-class Cohen family. Shortly after, Ryan discovers that life isn’t always better in wealthier surroundings. He meets his adoptive brother Seth, his parents Kirsten and Sandy, and classmates Marissa Cooper and Summer Roberts. As Ryan adjusts to life in Newport, he learns that it’s possible to overcome one’s background and that change can be positive.

Season 1 Trailer for, “The O.C.”. Part four of your summer shows. Credit: Youtube/@iflix Malaysia

Furthermore, this summer, you can expect to watch reruns of The Valley, relax by the pool, witness a model home burning down, take an impromptu trip to Tijuana, and occasionally enjoy breakfast at the local diner.

Sex and the City

Carrie Bradshaw eyeing her infamous Manolo Blanks through the store window. Shoes that you’ll want to secure for your summer! Credit: Youtube/@HBO

Status: Off-Air

Aired: 1998-2004

# of Seasons: 6

Current Re-make: And Just Like That…. (2 seasons)

Available to Watch: Netflix and Max

Starring: Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Willie Garson, and Chris Noth

Notable Episodes: “Twenty-Something Girls vs. Thirty Something Women”, “Sex and the City”, “Escape from New York”, “Cock a Doodle Do”, “Where There’s Smoke”, “I Love a Charade”, “An American Girl in Paris Part Une et Deux”, “Boy Interrupted”, “The Big Journey”

“I’m the old woman who lives in her shoes”

I can’t help but wonder, is Sex and the City the new summer show of 2024? Despite its recent surge in popularity, Sex and the City recently celebrated the twenty-sixth anniversary of its episode debut.

We may criticize Carrie and her friends’ habits and morals, but it’s undeniably good television! We follow Carrie Bradshaw, a thirty-something-year-old woman, and her friends as they navigate relationships and sexual encounters during changing times.

A summer in New York! We’ll take it!

The wardrobe alone gives off summer vibes, reminiscent of carefree summer days. Maybe don’t spend all of your money on shoes, but treat yourself! And just like that… you’ve got a new show to binge for the summer!

The Bear

Set in Chicago, Carmy heads to his restaurant. Who wants to get food here, this summer? Season 3 of, “The Bear”. Credit: Youtube/@FX Networks

Status: On-Air

Airing: 2022-Present

# of Seasons: 3

Season 3 Premiere Date: June 27

“Behind!”

Notable Episodes: “Ceres”, “Dogs”, “Honeydew”, “Braciole”, “The Bear”, “Forks”, “Fishes”

Available to Watch: Hulu

“Chicago is famous for its Deep Dish pizza, Italian Ice, the Bean, Chicago Style Hot Dogs, and greasy hot Italian Beef, making it the perfect summer destination. The story follows Michelin Star chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, who returns to Chicago to revive his late brother’s struggling Italian beef restaurant. His journey is fraught with challenges as he encounters a resistant kitchen staff and works to streamline the restaurant’s operations. Along the way, he forms a connection with Sydney, his new sous-chef, and confronts his own anxiety and trauma stemming from his family and career. As a result, get ready for Season 3 and enjoy the show with your Italian beef!”

Season 3 Trailer of, “The Bear”. A summer back in Chicago? Oh, yeah! Credit: Youtube/@FX Networks

Gravity Falls

Theatrical Trailer of Gravity Falls. A show worth bingeing this summer. Credit: Youtube/@immaplatypus

Status: Off-Air

Aired: 2012-2016

# of Seasons: 2

Starring: Jason Ritter, Kristen Schaal, Alex Hirsch, Linda Cardellini, and J.K Simmons

Notable Episodes: “Tourist Trapped”, “Summerween”, “Double Dipper”, “Gideon Rises”, “Scary-Oke”, “Weirdmageddon: Parts 1-3”, and “A Tale of Two Stans”

“Get him, get him”

Available to Watch: Hulu

While spending a normal summer break in your great uncle’s rundown gimmick shop in a small town in Oregon, Dipper and Mabel Pines discover the mysteries of Gravity Falls. They meet the town’s eccentric residents, including their own Grunkle Stan, the local”Soos”, and Wendy, who works in their Grunkle’s shop. As the summer progresses, the twins learn more about their reclusive great-uncle and the mystery behind the journals.

Their summer is filled with adventures, such as encountering gnomes, vampires, Scuttlebutt Island, and Summerween candy-hopping. handyman Jesus While spending a normal summer break in your great uncle’s rundown gimmick shop in a small town in Oregon, Dipper and Mabel Pines discover the mysteries of Gravity Falls. They meet the town’s eccentric residents, including their own Grunkle Stan, the local”Soos”, and Wendy, who works in their Grunkle’s shop. As the summer progresses, the twins learn more about their reclusive great-uncle and the mystery behind the journals. Their summer is filled with adventures, such as encountering gnomes, vampires, Scuttlebutt Island, and Summerween candy-hopping handyman, Jesus.

Now sit back and tune in to these sweet, sweet shows!