Top 5 Original Films Coming Out in Spring 2024

This year has seen an exciting array of movies for film lovers of all kinds, from Oscar Nominated films to exciting Franchise sequels: there’s a lot of buzz about what’s worth seeing. Having recently seen Dune: Part Two in theaters, I’ve decided that this year I’m less excited for sequels than I am for some exciting, original films that look to be a lot of fun. The films I propose you go and see are the ones which I reckon are most likely to show you something new and exciting, and something you haven’t seen before.

1. Civil War – Directed by Alex Garland

Kristen Dunst and Wagner Moura in Civil War. Credit: Youtube/A24

Alex Garland’s new film Civil War looks to be his most ambitious film to date. Having written films such as 28 Days Later and Sunshine, and having directed Ex Machina, Annihilation, and a TV show Devs, it’s easy to see that Garland is a filmmaker of talent, and this film promises to be epic in both its cast and proportions. Starring Kirsten Dunst (Spiderman), Wagner Moura (Narcos), Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), and Jesse Plemmons (Breaking Bad), Garland is utilizing a talented ensemble while painting a picture of an America gone mad.

The film should prove to be his most outwardly political, and this commentary will be accompanied by a fair amount of violence. Civil War looks to be tackling a lot more action than is usually seen in his previous films, combining a love of Sci-Fi with a more intense and explosive atmosphere. Garland also loves a bleak story, so I don’t have much hope for a happy ending, but either way it’s sure to be an exciting and thought-provoking time at the movies. Civil War comes out in theaters on April 12th.

2. La Chimera – Directed by Alice Rohrwacher

Josh O’Connor and others in La Chimera. Credit: Youtube/01 Distrubution

Alice Rohrwacher has a clear knack for filmmaking, with her award winning Documentary The Wonders, as well as her feature Drama/Fantasy film from Happy as Lazzaro, that garnered critical acclaim and several awards, including Best Screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival. Her newest film La Chimera stars Josh O’Connor (The Crown), amongst a predominantly Italian cast, including the iconic Isabella Rosellini. The film follows O’Connor’s character, a young British archaeologist, who seeks to find Etruscan artifacts in Italy, only to fall in love while on his quest.

From the looks of it, it promises to be an utterly romantic, sweeping, and maddening journey of one man’s attempt to balance his archaeological and romantic life. The film was nominated for the Cannes “Palm d’or”, which is not surprising as it also looks visually astonishing, and very well crafted. La Chimera comes out in theaters on March 29th.

3. Abigail – Directed By Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillet

The cast of criminals enter to their doom in Abigail. Credit: Youtube/Universal Pictures

For fans of Shlocky Horror, we’ve got a big present right around the corner: on April 19th, Abigail, the Ballerina-Vampire-Movie, comes to town. This duo of directors had really gained notice after writing and directing their first feature, 2019’s Ready or Not. The style and humor of that film, as well as the insane concept, showed that Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillet could make a fun, slick, and visually pleasing horror film. They went on to direct Scream (5) and Scream 6, but are not returning for Scream 7.

What have they decided to work on as opposed to just another sequel? Why, Abigail of course! A film about a group of criminals tasked with watching over a young ballerina, only to find out that she’s the one who will be watching over them. The film sports a talented cast, with Kathryn Newton (Freaky), Melissa Barrera (Scream), Angus Cloud (Euphoria), Dan Stevens (The Guest), and even Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito all in play in this promisingly campy monster movie.

4. Música – Directed by Rudy Mancuso

Rudy Mancuso stars in Música. Credit: Youtube/Prime Video

Up next is a brand new musical! The director, Rudy Mancuso, as I remember him, started out as a Vine star. (Yes, that’s right, Vine!) Mancuso has recently found success with a variety of projects over the years, including a Musical Mini-Series he created called Tempo, but has also acted in some recent blockbusters such as The Flash. For this film Mancuso has complete creative control, writing and directing a very promising looking Bio-Rom-Com-Musical, starring himself alongside Camila Mendes (Riverdale).

The film states in its trailer that it is based on a “true(ish)” story, following Rudy as he tackles his work and love life, while also dealing with synesthesia, a condition which forces him to see and hear music all around him in his waking life. The film looks zany, energetic, and utterly musical, and should prove to be a grand old time. Música will start streaming on Prime on April 4th.

5. Sasquatch Sunset – Directed by David and Nathan Zellner

Sasquatches (unclear which actors) in Sasquatch Sunset. Credit: Youtube/Bleecker Street

Last, but certainly not least, comes a totally bizarre and wacky Action/Comedy from the Zellner Brothers, following a family of Sasquatches that must come to terms with the changing world around them. Not since 1987s Harry and the Hendersons has there been a notable film that stars a sasquatch, so this is great news.

The Zellner brothers have created some kooky films, such as their 2014 Adventure/Dramedy Kumiko the Treasure Hunter, and their 2017 Western/Comedy Damsel. Their new film has been described as “Hilarious and Dementedly Poignant” by IndieWire, and has Jesse Eisenberg (Zombieland) and Riley Keough (Zola) among others, covered in make-up in order to assume the skin of a Sasquatch. The trailer offers little to go off of in terms of plot, which is a big plus, making the film more mysterious than it already appears. It seems it will prove to be a beautifully shot, goofy, and touching piece of Fantasy Fiction. Sasquatch Sunset also hits theaters on April 12th.