‘The Watcher’: Netflix Release Official Trailer For Their New Horror

Get ready for all the horror you can handle!
Published

Credit: Netflix

The seasons are changing! From scorching temperatures, long summer days and nights, and unforgettable memories, Fall or Autumn is here, bringing cooler temperatures, shorter days, and time to watch your favorite Halloween/ Horror movies and series.

Of course, Netflix has been putting together a list of new series and movies along with some classics like they have for the last few years. Once again, they are getting fans ready for a month-long binge of frightful delights! One such example is The Watcher and if it’s half as good as the trailer, fans are in for a scray wild ride!

The Watcher will stream on October 13th but can fans really wait that long? The Brannock family moves into a new house, hoping for some quiet and raising their kids in a safe neighborhood. Wow, are they wrong! Anonymous letters keep coming to the house, warning the family that they are being watched, hence The Watcher. Everyone is a suspect so who can they trust? The twists and turns are endless. But here’s the best part…this is based on an actual family and an actual house in New Jersey named The Watcher house!

You’re Not Ready For This…But Please Watch

Credit: Netflix/YouTube
Credit: Netflix/The Watcher
Credit: Netflix/YouTube

How crazy is that! Who else is wishing this was streaming tomorrow not October 13th? Have to watch out for those quiet neighborhoods with the dream houses and everything seems just too perfect, too good to be true. Something like this is usually what is hiding in plain sight. Netflix really knows how to tell the stories viewers never knew they needed to know.

Want to know what else Netflix has in store for 2022? Click here to find out.

Hi! I'm Amber. Cars, food, TV, books, and writing are all things I enjoy. Put me on a beach somewhere and I'll be the happiest version of myself. Thanks for reading my articles, enjoy! :)

