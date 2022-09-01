New Netflix Movies Confirmed For 2022 [Full List]

2021 didn’t disappoint when it came to new Netflix movies, and 2022 has continued along a similar pass with a host of amazing titles already released in the first half of the year.

Between January and August 2022, Netflix released hit original movies like Senior Year, The Adam Project, The Gray Man, Purple Hearts, and many others. Luckily, there are many more upcoming releases coming soon.

Netflix Movies coming in 2022:

13: The Musical

20th Century Girl

A Jazzman’s Blues (Sept. 23)

The Wonder (December TBA)

The Wrath of God

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

Netflix movies still to come

A Perfect Pairing

The Adam Project

Against the Ice

All Quiet on the Western Front (Oct. 28)

Along for the Ride

The Anthrax Attacks (Sept. 9)

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Wedding Season

Wendell & Wild (Oct. 28)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (Dec. 16)

The Weekend Away

White Noise (Dec. 30)

Windfall

Athena (Sept. 23)

Bardo (Dec. 16)

Beauty

Bigbug

Black Crab

Blonde (Sept. 28)

Boo!

Bubble

The Bubble

Capturing the Killer Nurse (Nov. 11)

Carter

Choose or Die

Christmas with You (Nov. 17)

Civil

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (Oct. 14)

Dangerous Liaisons

Day Shift

Descendant (Oct. 21)

Do Revenge (Sept. 16)

Don’t Blame Karma!

Drifting Home (Sept. 16)

End of the Road (Sept. 9)

Enola Holmes 2 (Nov. 4)

Falling for Christmas (Nov. 10)

Fenced In (Sept. 1)

For JoJo

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Dec. 23)

The Swimmers (Nov. 23)

The Takedown

Tall Girl 2

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Through My Window

Troll

The Good Nurse (Oct. 26)

The Gray Man

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Dec. 9)

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

Hustle

I Came By (Aug. 31)

In Her Hands (Nov. 16)

Jung_E

Khufiya

Matilda (Dec. 25)

Me Time

Metal Lords

Monica, O My Darling (November TBA)

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (Oct. 5)

My Father’s Dragon (November TBA)

The Noel Diary (Nov. 24)

Operation Mincemeat

The Pale Blue Eye (theaters Dec. 23, Netflix Jan. 6)

Persuasion

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar

Purple Hearts

Qala

The Redeem Team (Oct. 7)

Rescued by Ruby

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The School for Good and Evil (Oct. 19)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (Dec. 2)

The Sea Beast

Senior Year

Seoul Vibe

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Dec. 20)

Shirley

Slumberland (Nov. 18)

Spiderhead

Thar

Interceptor

Is That Black Enough For You?!? (Nov. 11)

Ivy & Bean (Sept. 2)

Jennifer Lopez: Halftime

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (December TBA)

Look Both Ways

Lou (Sept. 23)

Love & Gelato

Love and Leashes

Love in the Villa (Sept. 1)

Luckiest Girl Alive (Oct. 7)

The Man from Toronto

Here’s a list of movies previously announced to be released in 2022:

The Mother

The Mothership

Monkey Man

Rustin

They Cloned Tyrone

We Have a Ghost

Spaceman

The Inheritance