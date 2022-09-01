Connect with us

Entertainment

New Netflix Movies Confirmed For 2022 [Full List]

Published

Christmas with You, Christmas with You release date
Image Credit: Netflix

2021 didn’t disappoint when it came to new Netflix movies, and 2022 has continued along a similar pass with a host of amazing titles already released in the first half of the year.

Between January and August 2022, Netflix released hit original movies like Senior Year, The Adam Project, The Gray Man, Purple Hearts, and many others. Luckily, there are many more upcoming releases coming soon.

Netflix Movies coming in 2022:

13: The Musical
20th Century Girl
A Jazzman’s Blues (Sept. 23)
The Wonder (December TBA)
The Wrath of God
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
Netflix movies still to come
A Perfect Pairing
The Adam Project
Against the Ice
All Quiet on the Western Front (Oct. 28)
Along for the Ride
The Anthrax Attacks (Sept. 9)
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
Wedding Season
Wendell & Wild (Oct. 28)
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

Image Credit: Netflix


The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (Dec. 16)
The Weekend Away
White Noise (Dec. 30)
Windfall
Athena (Sept. 23)
Bardo (Dec. 16)
Beauty
Bigbug
Black Crab
Blonde (Sept. 28)
Boo!
Bubble
The Bubble
Capturing the Killer Nurse (Nov. 11)
Carter
Choose or Die

Image Credit: Netflix


Christmas with You (Nov. 17)
Civil
The Curse of Bridge Hollow (Oct. 14)
Dangerous Liaisons
Day Shift
Descendant (Oct. 21)
Do Revenge (Sept. 16)
Don’t Blame Karma!
Drifting Home (Sept. 16)
End of the Road (Sept. 9)
Enola Holmes 2 (Nov. 4)
Falling for Christmas (Nov. 10)
Fenced In (Sept. 1)
For JoJo
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Dec. 23)
The Swimmers (Nov. 23)
The Takedown
Tall Girl 2
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Through My Window
Troll
The Good Nurse (Oct. 26)
The Gray Man
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Dec. 9)
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between
Hustle
I Came By (Aug. 31)
In Her Hands (Nov. 16)
Jung_E
Khufiya
Matilda (Dec. 25)
Me Time
Metal Lords
Monica, O My Darling (November TBA)
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (Oct. 5)
My Father’s Dragon (November TBA)

Me Time, Me Time Netflix, Me Time cast
Image Credit: Netflix


The Noel Diary (Nov. 24)
Operation Mincemeat
The Pale Blue Eye (theaters Dec. 23, Netflix Jan. 6)
Persuasion
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar
Purple Hearts
Qala
The Redeem Team (Oct. 7)
Rescued by Ruby
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The School for Good and Evil (Oct. 19)
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (Dec. 2)
The Sea Beast
Senior Year
Seoul Vibe
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Dec. 20)
Shirley
Slumberland (Nov. 18)
Spiderhead
Thar
Interceptor
Is That Black Enough For You?!? (Nov. 11)
Ivy & Bean (Sept. 2)
Jennifer Lopez: Halftime
Lady Chatterley’s Lover (December TBA)
Look Both Ways
Lou (Sept. 23)
Love & Gelato
Love and Leashes
Love in the Villa (Sept. 1)
Luckiest Girl Alive (Oct. 7)
The Man from Toronto

Here’s a list of movies previously announced to be released in 2022:

The Mother
The Mothership
Monkey Man
Rustin
They Cloned Tyrone
We Have a Ghost
Spaceman
The Inheritance

Written By

