Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

The Success of Barbie’s Marketing And What It Can Teach Other Films

It’s a Barbie summer, but how did that happen? Take a look at the power of film marketing and fans themselves!

Published

An image of the film 'Barbie' with actress Margot Robbie in the center wearing a pink cowgirl outfit.
Margot Robbie as Barbie. Credit: YouTube/ Warner Bros. Pictures

You’ve seen it in clothes, food, toys, and even ice cream. Barbie‘s iconic pink has dominated the world this summer, and much of this is due to the Barbie film marketing team. Barbie has had the biggest opening for a film so far this year, making an impressive $162 million on its opening weekend. Beyond the numbers, Barbie‘s cultural impact begs the question of how important marketing is to a film’s success.

A Brief History of Film Marketing

To better understand the role of film marketing, let’s review its history and development. From the very beginning of film production, the central concern of marketing is convincing an audience to watch it. How is this done? The early film marketing techniques observed the popularity of certain actors and used their image to promote films, giving rise to star culture.

Another factor of early marketing still used today is the poster. Trailers have also modernized over time, abandoning their need for title cards and letting scenes unravel parts of the story.

Essentially, actors, posters, trailers, and press media are the foundation of a film’s marketing. However, with added creativity to these basic elements, there have been several memorable marketing techniques that have made films stand out.

Examples of Exceptional Marketing

Cloverfield (2008)

An image from the Blog Missing Teddy Hanssen, used for Cloverfield marketing.
Marketing blog page of a missing person from the Cloverfield universe. Credit: Missing Teddy Hanssen Blogspot

The marketing team of Cloverfield cleverly used internet resources as a part of the film’s marketing. Myspace accounts were made for the characters, and different websites like Slusho were created to introduce audiences to the film’s obscure universe. The familiarity with social media and internet platforms encouraged people to interact with Cloverfield’s marketing, ensuring an audience by the time the film was released.

Kill Bill

View post on imgur.com

Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003) remains an admired film 20 years since its release. The theme of revenge and prominent bloodshed throughout the film allowed for a captivating marketing stunt. Though not created for the film’s theatrical release, advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi stunned passersby with a promotional billboard for Kill Bill: Volume 1 that undoubtedly brought attention to the film.

Why Barbie Succeeded

This summer, Barbie has arguably been the standout film. Aside from mere trailers and promotional posters, Barbie‘s marketing team excelled in one thing: engaging the audience. 

Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse Airbnb

An image of Barbie's DreamHouse mansion, all pink with a pool at the front.
Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse. Credit: Hogwash Studios

Live out your dreams as a doll and hang out at Barbie’s Dreamhouse! The pink mansion in Malibu brings to life the vibrant and fun energy of Barbie, even with Ken taking over.

World of Barbie

An image of the World of Barbie exhibit, featuring different Barbie dolls throughout the decades.
Enjoy the World of Barbie! Credit: Mattel

Mattel knows how to pull at the strings of nostalgia, and The World of Barbie is a perfect example. Visitors of any age can explore the evolution of Barbie dolls, a life-size DreamCamper, and much more.

Wear Pink!

Anyone who watched Barbie in theaters was witness to the sea of pink outfits. Audiences fully embraced the colors of the film and enhanced their viewing experience by creating a unique and inclusive fashion show throughout theaters. TikTok user @elenaduquebeauty shows a glimpse of the fun.

@elenaduquebeauty

This made my heart SING 💖! #whatpeoplearewearing #whatpeoplewore #barbiethemovie #barbiemovie #barbieworld #barbieoutfits #barbieoutfitinspo #barbieoutfitdumps #l

♬ Angel (From Barbie The Album) – PinkPantheress

Discussions of how refreshing and exciting Barbie‘s marketing was brought attention to the basic and repetitive marketing of other films. Audiences revealed that posters and trailers alone don’t always achieve the desired interest for a film. Allowing people to participate in Barbie’s world through interactive experiences and expressing their own creativity with Barbie‘s influence not only caught the audience’s attention but also ensured they would be present for the film’s release.

Moving Forward

So, what can film marketing teams learn from Barbie? A number of valuable tactics, but first, let’s consider some things.

Barbie‘s marketing budget is estimated to be $150 million, even more than production costs of $145 million. Realistically, not every film will have such a generous budget, and so any marketing efforts must be reasonably within boundaries. A grand tactic like creating a mansion for a film might not be possible, but also not necessary anyway. The relevance of marketing techniques matters, as some films can generate profit from selling toys, for example, while other films won’t, and therefore don’t need to invest in ineffective marketing.

Still, several opportunities remain for marketing teams to explore. Let’s review a few:

Collaborations

Many films have used collaborations to elevate their presence in the public eye. Whether it be with clothing brands or a meal from a fast food chain, investing in collaborations allows the name and image of a film to reach people unaware of traditional modes of marketing like trailers and posters.

An image of Spiderman Across the Spiderverse collaboration with Burger King.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Collaboration Meal With Burger King. Credit: Burger King Newsroom.

The Power of Social Media

The platforms are plenty, and the users are vast. From Facebook to TikTok, social media is a great tool for marketing teams to take advantage of. Barbie‘s team understood this with the creation of the ‘This Barbie is _’ template that lets users become Barbie themselves. Thrilled to share their role in Barbie‘s world, users rushed to social media and boosted marketing tactics.

A screenshot of Mattel's Barbie website that allows users to post a picture of themselves and create their own text.
‘This Barbie is’ generator. Credit: Barbie Official Movie Site

Get Creative

Sounds like broad advice, but that’s actually a good thing. The beauty of films is how significantly different they can be in genre, themes, characters, and so on. These differences offer marketing teams the ability to look for a particular angle that can make their film shine, among others. Any detail, as long as it can capture the audience’s attention, can become the center of a marketing plan.

Just how much can film marketing change in the future? We’re excited to see!

In this article:, ,
Written By

Hi! My name is Slane and I’m a writer studying English at California State University Long Beach. Analyzing films, books, shows, and characters is a great passion of mine.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

"The Last of Us" Credit: HBO/ The Last of Us "The Last of Us" Credit: HBO/ The Last of Us

Entertainment

Too Many Choices: Top 4 Shows to Watch in 2023

We all know that feeling of dread. When we finish a series, and the time comes when we need to find a new one....

2 hours ago
Still from HBO's "Girls" Still from HBO's "Girls"

TV & Film

Girls: Examining Lena Dunham’s Great, Misunderstood Project

A retrospective look at the controversial show.

7 hours ago
Barbie Barbie

TV & Film

Banning ‘Barbie’: Kuwait bans film as Lebanon censors film for ‘promoting homosexuality’

'Barbie' Film Banned in Kuwait, Lebanon Censors Over 'Homosexuality Promotion'

2 days ago

Music

Christopher Nolan’s Cinematic Symphony: Top 5 Movie Soundtracks

With the release of "Oppenheimer", Christopher Nolan's ability to select the best soundtrack has become just as impressive as his ability to make amazing...

3 days ago

TV & Film

Strikes in Hollywood are Important and Could Mean Much More

The Strikes in Hollywood represent the complete stall of a multi-billion dollar industry, but it could be the sign of more to come.

3 days ago

Fashion

How Barbie Reclaimed the Color Pink

Barbie boosted pink into a new era by mending our relationship with the color.

3 days ago

TV & Film

Secret Invasion Bombs, is Superhero Fatigue Here to Stay?

Secret Invasion just wrapped up, and fans are not happy with how it ended. IS superhero fatigue here to stay? Read to find out!

5 days ago

TV & Film

The Next Steps For The SAG-AFTRA Strike

Actors are now defending their title by joining writers on strike with the SAG-AFTRA strike. What does this mean for them and productions?

August 5, 2023
Nick and Charlie in Paris. Nick and Charlie in Paris.

TV & Film

Heartstopper Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Look no further, Heartstopper fans: the critically acclaimed Netflix series is back for a second season on August 3rd.

July 31, 2023

Entertainment

“Queen Charlotte:  A Bridgerton Story  Why do virtuous women marry madmen?”

Shonda Rhimes’s latest Netflix release, Queen Charlotte:  A Bridgerton Story, follows female protagonist Queen Charlotte of England and her tumultuous marriage to King George III....

July 31, 2023

TV & Film

“Barbenheimer” As the Ideal Double Feature

Why these two opposing movies make for a perfect cinema experience.

July 28, 2023
Barbie Margot Robbie looking out to her Barbie dreamland. Barbie Margot Robbie looking out to her Barbie dreamland.

Fashion

Barbie’s Influence: How Pink Has Become This Seasons Hottest Trend

Think Pink! Barbie's influence has overtaken our wardrobes and we are feeling the pink fantasy!

July 28, 2023