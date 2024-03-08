The ‘Spaceman’ Saga: Why Adam Sandler’s New Movie Is A Galactic Flop

With his distinct charm and humor, Adam Sandler has long been considered a divine force in the huge galaxy of Hollywood comedies out there. However, with the recent release of ‘Spaceman,’ Sandler’s star seems to have dimmed, with many dubbing it his worst cinematic voyage yet.

Even if you are not a big Adam Sandler fan, you’ve most likely seen one of his movies throughout the years. Perhaps Big Daddy starring the oh-so-adorable Sprouse Twins, or Grownups which featured other big names in comedy like Kevin James and Chris Rock. Or Sandler’s newer dramatic works like Hustle or Uncut Gems. All films that have earned Sandler Hollywood prestige and box office success spanning over 30 years and 60 acting credits. However, his new Netflix film doesn’t seem to be such a big hit with audiences.

The cosmic chaos of Spaceman

Spaceman is based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař. Sandler plays Jakub Procházka, a Czech scientist who works to become the Czech Republic’s first astronaut. During his first solo mission, Procházka struggles to focus on his job while dealing with the state of his failing marriage back home. Eventually, he finds comfort in a talking spider named Hanus, whom he finds stowed away on his ship.

Yes, you read that right. A spider. The eight-legged creature you find making a web in the corner of your bedroom wall at night. That spider.

Hanus, the mythical spider. Credit: Netflix

Ultimately, the creature serves as an emotional support animal for Sandler’s character. Except, unlike regular insects, it holds actual conversations using the soothing lilt of actor Paul Dano’s voice. It has been reported that Dano’s distinctive voice was the first reason director Johan Renck thought of him for the part. You can catch Hanus the spider’s first appearance about a minute into the trailer:

A Galaxy Of Discontent

After Spaceman dropped on Feb 23rd, audience and critic reviews slammed Sandler’s new movie for being his worst yet.

“Absolutely missed the target for me.” ~ One viewer wrote.

“Once the “alien” started giving therapy sessions I knew that there’d be nothing else to really interest me.” ~ another commented.

“Boredom simulator, trying to find anything worthwhile in this mess was a chore.” ~ a third wrote.

“It’s just so hard to buy into Spaceman.” someone else commented.

“What a waste of space, this spaceman movie is.” ~ added another.

The New York Times wrote an article saying Spaceman has an “identity crisis,” while Vulture says Adam Sandler is “all wrong for Spaceman.”

The film has a 50% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 65% audience rating. Needless to say, Spaceman seems to have crash-landed in a pool of audience dissatisfaction and critical lashings.

However, while the film may continue in its legacy of being Adam Sandler’s worst movie yet, it remains to be seen whether Spaceman will find redemption among film lovers and sci-fi nerds of the future. Perhaps it will end up being a cult classic and eventually find its place in the stars. So, fear not, Sandler fans, for even in the vast expanse of the universe, Adam Sandler’s star shines on, undimmed by the occasional interstellar misfire. Or perhaps this is what he wanted all along…