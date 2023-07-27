The scene Oppenheimer’s grandson says he would have cut from the movie

You know, when it comes to Christopher Nolan’s film “Oppenheimer,” J. Robert Oppenheimer’s grandson, Charles, spilled the beans on what scene he’d rather not see in there. In an interview with Time magazine, Charles got candid about what he’d tweak in the movie, all about his scientist grandpa and that atomic bomb story.

Now, Nolan had given a heads-up that some parts would be jazzed up for the screen, and some things would get twisted around. But Charles, he wasn’t all that thrilled about the scene where Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer tries to off his professor with a cyanide-infused apple. Nope, that one didn’t sit right with him ’cause it’s not quite the truth historically.

You see, even back in the 2006 biography, “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” (that’s where Nolan’s screenplay drew inspiration from), Charles had a bone to pick with that part. He explained that the authors were all “we don’t really know if it happened.” No records, no proof. Nada.

Charles said that they spun it as if Robert Oppenheimer was out to kill his teacher, but there ain’t a single soul, friend or foe, who heard that tale when the man was alive and believed it to be true. Now, that’s some historical revision right there!

You know how it goes, facts get tangled up in a big ol’ game of telephone. And in the movie, it’s all sorta vague, leaving you scratching your head unless you’re up to your eyeballs in background info. But Charles, he wasn’t too fussed about that part in the movie. It’s the way it got the spotlight in the biography that really got his goat. They should’ve just slapped a disclaimer on it, saying it’s an unproven rumor they tossed in for some spice.

But hey, it wasn’t all bad for Charles. He dug some of those flashy dramatizations in the flick. As a telling of history with a dash of jazz hands, it was mostly on the money, according to him. Sure, there were bits he didn’t quite see eye to eye on, but that wasn’t ’cause of Nolan.

The filmmaker even invited Charles to the set not once, but twice, during the shoot. And while he’d gladly give that apple business the boot, he ain’t gonna start lecturing Nolan on moviemaking. Nah, the man’s an expert, an artist, and a straight-up genius when it comes to this stuff. You don’t mess with that. It’s best to sit back, watch the show, and let the big shots work their magic, y’know?

So there you have it, the inside scoop on Charles Oppenheimer’s take on the movie, with all its twists and turns. It’s like a rollercoaster ride with history and drama all rolled into one big popcorn flick!

