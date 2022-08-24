Connect with us

Entertainment

The Rick And Morty Season 6 Release Date And Trailer Have Dropped

It’s going to be a wild ride.

Published

Everyone’s favorite Adult Swim instant classic is returning to our screens in under a month. After the sudden announcement of Season 6’s trailer and release date, creator Dan Harmon has unveiled a brand new real-life treasure hunt to promote the series.

The new trailer teases a number of new and returning locations, as well as announces the premiere date of the first episode- September 4th.

With the advent of the show’s sixth season, the series is reaching the tail end of its initial 70-episode order. When speaking out about the future of the show, creator Dan Harmon revealed that he doesn’t think Rick and Morty is going anywhere anytime soon. In an interview with ScreenRant, he stated: 

“Yeah, I very much expect the show to go beyond that [70-episode] order. I don’t think that’s jinxing it.”

Fret not, because there’s still much Rick and Morty content to look forward to, even prior to season six. Cue the 13-foot-tall ‘Wormageddon’ sculptures that have been showing up in designated locations all over the world. The first of these statues has been found in Mexico City, with more being teased to be hiding in every single continent (except Antarctica). 

The 9 winners of this international Rick and Morty treasure hunt are to receive life-sized Rick Sanchez busts made entirely of gold. In the words of Harmon himself, ‘may the worm be with you.’

