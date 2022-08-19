Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

The Most Highly Anticipated Anime Releases Coming Fall 2022

2022 has already been a great year for anime fans but it only gets better with the fall releases.

Published

Netflix/IMDb

Anticipation for the fall 2022 anime lineup is very high, with new seasons for popular shows along with new screen adaptations of manga. As summer comes to a close, here are the anime you can be most excited about in the following months. 

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2

Credit: Netflix

September 1, Netflix

After almost a year of waiting, Netflix is releasing 12 new episodes of Stone Ocean, the sixth part of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. This season follows Jolyne Kujo’s, Jotaro’s daughter, after she was wrongfully imprisoned for fifteen years. She discovers her stand along with the ancient rivalry between her family and Dio through his accomplice Enrico Pucci. 

My Hero Academia Season 6

Credit: Crunchyroll

October 1, Crunchyroll

The sixth season animates the Paranormal Liberation War arc from the manga. The trailer focused attention on the building fight between main characters Deku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki while also displaying just how many characters will be involved in the entire conflict. The show will air in Japan on October 1st but Crunchyroll has announced that it will be available to stream on the website. 

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3

Credit: Warner Bros. Japan

October 5, Crunchyroll

Nearly three years after the release of season two, Mob Psycho 100 returns with a new season. This season will depict the main character Shigeo Kageyama’s struggle with his future and extremely powerful ability. Like My Hero Academia, Crunchyroll announced its plans to stream the new season when it is released in Japan. 

Spy x Family Part 2

Credit: Crunchyroll

October TBA, Crunchyroll/Hulu

One of the most popular new anime, Spy x Family, returns only months before its original premiere to continue the story where season one left off. The anime follows spy Loid Forger creating a fake family for one of his missions with a telepath daughter and assassin wife. Spy x Family will be on Netflix in some Asian countries but will only be streamed in the US on Crunchyroll and Hulu. 

Chainsaw Man

Credit: MAPPA

October TBA, Crunchyroll

One of the most anticipated new releases this fall follows Denji in a world in which devils are manifested from human fears. He dies on a mission with his devil-dog, who makes a contract with him to become his new heart, turning him into a hybrid human-devil called “Chainsaw Man.” The show will be available to stream on Crunchyroll in October. 

Bleach Season 17

Credit: Crunchyroll

October TBA, Crunchyroll or Disney+

After about a decade, Bleach, of the anime “big three,” is making its comeback to properly conclude the series. In 2020, Weekly Shonen Jump announced that the show has been renewed for a final season that will adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, which is about 200 chapters in the manga. This long-awaited finale has been rumored to stream on Disney+ instead of Crunchyroll, but nothing has been confirmed yet so keep an eye out for news.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

English student with a passion for journalism.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

CoComelon, CoComelon Netflix, CoComelon all seasons CoComelon, CoComelon Netflix, CoComelon all seasons

Entertainment

How Many Season of ‘CoComelon’ Are There on Netflix?

CoComelon is a cultural phenomenon. It is a short animation clip for children. It’s come to fruition and is easily one of the world’s...

6 hours ago

Entertainment

Which City in the UK is Most Likely to Host Eurovision and Why?

Only time will tell...

1 day ago
Chris Martin from Coldplay on stage with huge audience and confetti in Madrid Chris Martin from Coldplay on stage with huge audience and confetti in Madrid

Climate

‘And It Was All Green’: How Coldplay Are Making Their Concerts More Eco-Friendly

From pedal bikes to charity donations.

2 days ago
Royalteen, Royalteen cast, Royalteen plot Royalteen, Royalteen cast, Royalteen plot

Entertainment

‘Royalteen’: Cast, Age Rating, Plot and Everything We Know

Netflix is going to add another teen film named Royalteen to its collection on August 17th. But is this movie suitable for kids? Royalteen...

2 days ago

Entertainment

New Netflix Shows and Movies Arriving September 2022

With the end of summer, the streaming powerhouse- Netflix has come up with a lot of new shows and movies to look forward to...

2 days ago
summer of soul movie clips summer of soul movie clips

Entertainment

How ‘Summer of Soul’ Was Shattered by “The Slap”

Will Smith killed any momentum 'Summer of Soul' might have picked up from its Oscar win.

2 days ago
keanu Reeves, keanu keanu Reeves, keanu

Entertainment

‘Day Shift’: How a Night Out Involving Keanu Reeves Kick-Started the Netflix Movie

Is there anything Keanu Reeves cannot accomplish? According to the people behind the upcoming action-horror-comedy Day Shift, the Matrix star helped get the Netflix...

3 days ago

Entertainment

‘A League of Their Own’ Season 1, Episode 1 Recap

The whole season of Prime Video’s A League of Their Own, an adaption of a famous classic, premiered on Friday. Here’s a recap of...

3 days ago
Man With Movie Clapper Isolated On White Man With Movie Clapper Isolated On White

Celebrity

Is Having Both Wealth And Fame In Hollywood Now A Facade?

Wealth no longer seems like a guaranteed part of being a celebrity in Hollywood

3 days ago

Entertainment

Will ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Be Available on Netflix?

Rick and Morty’s sixth season is about to launch in the United States, and it will be available on Netflix in most places across...

3 days ago

Entertainment

Sweet Magnolias Season 3: Release Date Expected October 2022?

The second season of the drama-filled Sweet Magnolias dropped on Netflix roughly six months ago. Since then, fans have been looking for information for...

3 days ago
contestant in video diary room on Love Island contestant in video diary room on Love Island

Entertainment

Love Island: Dating Show or Platform for Male Narcissists?

A summer of love or a summer of misogyny?

4 days ago