‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot & Latest News

Excitement for the return of “The Lincoln Lawyer” is growing!

In May 2022, Netflix introduced Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s portrayal of a reimagined Mickey Haller, based on Michael Connelly’s book series. Now, fans of the show and book alike are on tenterhooks awaiting “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 3.

The series delved into Connelly’s second book, “The Brass Verdict,” in its debut season, followed by an adaptation of the fourth book, “The Fifth Witness,” in the subsequent season. Season 2 introduced Lana Parrilla and Yaya DaCosta alongside Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, and the ensemble cast, unraveling a riveting new case.

While each season encapsulates a self-contained narrative stemming from a specific book in Connelly’s series, the residual threads have left fans clamoring for more. As the two-part second season concluded, anticipation soared for the imminent arrival of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3. The most recent update was made public on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Netflix announces Season 3 of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ is happening

Netflix made it official on Wednesday, August 30, confirming the renewal of “The Lincoln Lawyer” for a third season. This renewal swiftly followed the release of “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2 Part 2 on August 3. Both segments of the second season solidified the Netflix original as a triumph, amassing 40 million views and securing spots in the top 10 in over 80 countries, as per Netflix.

Michael Connelly penned seven Mickey Haller books, leaving four yet to be adapted for the series: “The Reversal,” “The Gods of Guilt,” “The Law of Innocence,” and the 2023 release, “Resurrection Walk.” Skipping the titular first novel, the show’s success might pave the way for the adaptation of more stories beyond the third season.

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 3 Filming Progress

Speculation grew after the release of “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2 Part 2 in August, with Netflix revealing the series’ fate in late August or fall. The streaming giant’s expedited renewals, possibly in response to the writers’ strike, were impacted by delays from the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Rumors surfaced regarding the existence of scripts for Season 3 predating the WGA strike. However, production was halted when the writers’ strike started in May 2023, only resuming post the strike’s resolution in late September. Although unconfirmed, signs point to the writers’ room resuming activity, as a tentative filming start date in January 2024 emerges per Deadline. This news arrives post the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike, allowing actors to return to sets and commence filming.

As the production end date remains unspecified, an estimated five months of filming, similar to the duration for Seasons 1 and 2, precedes the post-production phase. Predicting Season 3’s release is challenging in this early stage of production. However, a late 2024 premiere at the earliest seems plausible, while an early 2025 release remains a viable option. Further clarity on “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 3’s debut is expected once production initiates.

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 3 Cast

Following the renewal, Netflix confirmed Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s return as Mickey Haller, alongside several other cherished cast members for Season 3. The confirmed Season 3 cast includes:

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller

Becki Newton as Lorna

Jazz Raycole as Izzy

Angus Sampson as Cisco

Yaya DaCosta as Andy Freemann

Notably absent from the Season 3 cast list in Netflix’s release is Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson, Mickey’s first ex-wife and a criminal prosecutor. While Campbell returned as a recurring cast member in Season 2, commitments to another unselected series indicate her absence from Season 3. However, sources suggested to The Hollywood Reporter that Campbell might make appearances in future seasons given her crucial familial ties within the storyline.

Her character, being the mother of Mickey’s teenage daughter, leaves room for potential returns based on Campbell’s availability in the future.