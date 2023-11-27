The Limit Does Not Exist with Mean Girls Remakes

Mean Girls the Musical the Movie is set to come out in January 2024.

Mean Girls: 2004

If you grew up in the 2000s and you did not watch this movie, where have you been? Iconic lines like “Get in loser, we are going shopping” and “That’s so fetch” have only gotten more iconic over the years. This movie came from the brilliant mind of Tina Fey and starred Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, Rachel McAdams as Regina George, and Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith. Every teenage girl in the 2000s can relate to the main character, Cady, struggling to fit in in school and tries to change herself completely to be popular. The main takeaway from this movie is for teenagers to be themselves and the right people will like you for who you are.

“Calling somebody else fat won’t make you any skinnier. Calling someone stupid doesn’t make you any smarter. And ruining Regina George’s life definitely didn’t make me any happier. All you can do in life is try to solve the problem in front of you.” IMBD/Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron

Mean Girls 2004 Continued

This movie will be continuing being iconic for many years to come. It will continue having an effect on many generations of teenagers. Many teenagers, especially girls, want to fit in and be popular. This movie shows how important it is to let your true colours shine through. You should not change yourself and make yourself into something you are not, for the attention of a guy or to be popular. In the movie, our lead, Cady, is extremely smart and really good at maths. However, she starts consistently failing by making herself dumber than she is, just so she can have an excuse to talk to a particular guy. But in the end, he likes her because she is good at maths, empathetic and selfless. All the qualities that she had at the beginning of the movie which slowly turns into negative qualities as she becomes more popular.

Rachel McAdam’s won the MTV award for best break through female in 2005 for her role as Regina in 2005. The 2005 MTV award winner for best female performance went to Lindsay Lohan and she also won the 2004 Teen Choice Award for actress in a comedy.

Mean Girls: The Musical

Based on the movie, Tina Fey created the musical with the same name. It premiered at the National Theatre in Washington D.C in October 2017 and opened on Broadway in April 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre. It ran until March 2020 when it was forced to close due to the Covid19 pandemic. Regina George was played by Taylor Louderman, and Renee Rapp was a noticeable replacement. Erika Henningsen was in the role of Cady Heron and Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis.

Songs from this musical have a nasty habit of getting in your head. “Stupid with Love” plays on Cady’s love of maths and downplaying her cleverness in an attempt to get the attention of a guy. “World Burn” is sung by Regina. It shows how she is getting her revenge on Cady Heron for replacing her as the most popular kid at school. “Someone Gets Hurt” is a song that really gets stuck in your head. It is sung by the character of Regina. It shows her vindictive side, she kisses the guy that Cady likes, Aaron. Songs are a great way for character development, without the need for dialogue. You can learn a lot through a song. This musical won the Outstanding Book of a Musical at the 2018 Drama Desk Awards and the Outer Critics Circle Award.

YouTube.com/Mean Girls The Musical

2024 Remake

This project was announced originally in January 2020 by the Paramount Players with Fey returning to write the screenplay. However, the release date was pushed to 2024 due to the Covid19 pandemic. Casting began at the end of 2022. Tim Meadows is returning to reprise his role as the principal from the original 2004 cast. Tina Fey is returning as Mrs Norberry. Renee Rapp is returning in the role of Regina George. Filming took place in New Jersey between March and April 2023. It is set to be released in theatres on the 24th of January 2024.