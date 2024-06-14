‘The Last Stop in Yuma County’: The Most Underrated Film of 2024 So Far

Nearing the halfway point of the year, 2024 has had no shortage of superb film releases. From the science fiction epic Dune Part 2, the dystopian Civil War, and the sleek and sexy Challengers, we’ve seen one hit after another. But buried under these higher profile releases is a little indie gem by the name of The Last Stop in Yuma County.

It’s a movie that could easily stand alongside the others, had it gotten the same amount of publicity. You probably haven’t heard of it before today, and we’re going to change that. Let’s dive into The Last Stop in Yuma County, the most underrated film of the year!

What is The Last Stop in Yuma County?

Brought to us by writer and director Francis Galluppi, The Last Stop in Yuma County is his feature directorial debut. It’s a pretty damn strong one at that. It was released on May 10, 2024 with a limited theatrical run and a simultaneous streaming release. With box office earnings not even crossing $100,000, it hasn’t made much of a splash. With a reported budget of $1 million, it’s going to need a huge boost in streaming sales to make a profit, or at least break even.

What is it about?

Set in the titular town during the 1970s, the bulk of the action takes place at a remote filling station and the diner next door. It’s the last stop for gas for over 100 miles with pumps that are completely tapped out. An assortment of characters find themselves trapped here as they wait for the gas tanker to come and make its delivery.

Among those waiting are an unnamed traveling knife salesman (played by Jim Cummings), an elderly couple from Texas named Robert (Gene Jones) and Earline (Robin Bartlett), local hooligans Miles (Ryan Masson) and Sybil (Sierra McCormick), and Pete (Jon Proudstar), who owns a nearby ranch.

Our stranded cast of characters, alongside the diner’s waitress Charlotte (Jocelin Donahue) and gas station attendant Vernon (Faizon Love), soon find themselves in a deadly situation. Word is spreading through the small community of a robbery that took place nearby. Radio reports claim the assailants fled with $250,000 in a green Ford Pinto. When the vehicle in question turns up at the diner, everyone inside is at the mercy of the two criminals. Beau (Richard Brake) is clearly the brains of the operation, with his hotheaded partner Travis (Nicholas Logan) assuming the role of the brawn.

With tensions high and local police sniffing around, it is only a matter of time before someone draws a gun and escalates the situation into bloody carnage.

What makes it so great?

The Last Stop in Yuma County is a total blast from start to finish. Tonally speaking, it evokes the feeling of an early Tarantino film with its stylistic choices. The characters themselves feel like they would be right at home in a Coen Brothers movie. The setup is quite simple, with a story that is largely set in a single location and a minimal cast. The film makes excellent use of its minimal resources through Galluppi’s tightly woven, nail-biting script.

Wrangling tension out of nearly every character interaction, Galluppi doesn’t give the audience many opportunities to let their guard down. Perhaps my favorite aspect of the film is how often new twists are introduced into the story. The film will continuously reveal a new piece of information that enhances the drama and raises the stakes. This does wonders in keeping the tension at a heightened state for the entire runtime.

It’s also worth noting how funny the film can be. Galluppi clearly understands tonal balance. We jump from a darkly humorous moment to one that is far more sinister. That said, the humor is well-baked into the film all throughout, and the two tones never feel like they clash. There were some instances where I laughed at how morbidly hilarious the situation was, and I think this was by design. Expanding my Coen Brothers comparison from earlier, Galluppi, much like them, looks for comedy in the bleakest of scenarios.

Are there any flaws?

The flaws of The Last Stop in Yuma County are minimal. They do little to detract from the overall experience considering how much it succeeds at with so little. For a film set during the 1970s and one that prides itself on being a throwback cinematic experience with its various old-school title cards, it looks a bit too polished for my liking. A grimier film grain filter would’ve helped with this, giving the film a bit of a grittier aesthetic. As it stands, it doesn’t really evoke the time period as well as it could have with how pristine and modern the footage looks.

While the budget hardly shows, the performances from some of the minor characters does act as a reminder that we are dealing with inexperienced actors. With experienced performers like Jim Cummings and Richard Brake bringing plenty of subtlety to their characters, the weaker performances stand out by comparison. Thankfully, this is only noticeable with some of the minor roles. Just about every major player works wonders with the material Galluppi has provided them.

What do audiences think?

While the film hasn’t garnered a huge amount of buzz, the reviews from those who have seen it have been overwhelmingly positive.

#TheLastStopinYumaCounty a neo-noir pressure cooker w/ a terrific ensemble cast including Jim Cummings in one of his best roles yet and a scary as hell Richard Brake… a fantastic debut from writer/director Francis Galluppi has me looking forward to his new Evil Dead flick… pic.twitter.com/2pjslUW5Eo — Jayson (@rangerjayfilm) May 13, 2024

Oh, @FrancisGalluppi is GOING PLACES. #TheLastStopInYumaCounty has absolutely great humor and a great narrative in this, it’s shot wonderfully and somewhat nostalgic, and is just a really great neo-noir crime thriller through and through. Every twist feels like a hit to the back… pic.twitter.com/owCBJb1vw6 — bxmbooboi (@thejjgonzalez) May 11, 2024

Where can I watch The Last Stop in Yuma County?

Being a fairly recent release, The Last Stop in Yuma County has yet to land on any streaming service. That said, it is available to rent/purchase on the usual suspects of online rental platforms (Amazon Prime, YouTube, Apple TV, etc).

Being such a terrific debut feature from a writer/director as talented as Galluppi, it’s important to vote with your wallet and support a project like this. The current lack of originality in Hollywood is a growing sentiment from modern audiences. Films such as this are proof that there are exciting new voices emerging all the time. You just have to seek them out. If we want to see more films like this, we need to support the talented up-and-comers that are making them happen.

I for one would love to see more films from Francis Galluppi. I implore any readers who are intrigued by The Last Stop in Yuma County to pay for a rental. See what it’s all about, and spread the word if you enjoy it as much as I did. Galluppi is reportedly set to helm a new Evil Dead film next. As a fan of him and that franchise, I eagerly await its release. With an exciting new voice at the helm, I think we’re in for a real treat.