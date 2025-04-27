‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 is Already Breaking Our Hearts

With the season 2 premiere of The Last Of Us two weeks ago, we finally have our first look at our returning iconic duo as well as new characters that have already left their mark. And if you watched the second episode this past Sunday, are you okay?

The last season left us with a gutwrenching ending. As Joel (Pedro Pascal) saved Ellie (Bella Ramsey) from the Fireflies, who were going to kill her to find a cure for the cordyceps infection, he decided to lie, knowing that she would have sacrificed herself for the greater good of the human race. But five years later, we see that they are no longer speaking.

From the very beginning of the season 2 premiere, we get transported to five years in the future. Now, Ellie is nineteen and seems to be avoiding Joel at all costs. Still keeping her immunity a secret, she now spends her time patrolling the commune where they now live with Joel’s brother’s family.

If you haven’t watched the latest episode, beware of MAJOR spoilers ahead!

Budding Romance

Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced in The Last of Us (Credit: HBO)

With Ellie finally making roots in town, we get to meet her best friend, Dina. Already, we see how much trouble they are in together. And from the beginning, it’s obvious that they could be something more.

Isabela Merced, who plays Dina, is already leaving her mark on the series. She has such a young and feisty energy that perfectly balances Bella’s performance as Ellie. She is a fantastic choice for this role, and I am excited to see her in future episodes.

But we all know what happened the last time Ellie fell for her best friend. Will her relationship with Dina end in the same fate?

Goodbye Pedro

Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us (Credit: HBO)

If you are a fan of the video game, you knew this was coming. But if you’re someone like me who avoided videogame spoilers, you were left heartbroken by Joel’s horrific death. Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever, fulfilled her promise of giving Joel a slow and painful death, but the entire sequence was hard to watch. Tears were shed. The death rivaled Pedro’s other iconic end in Game of Thrones, where he played Oberyn Martell. It seems like HBO has a thing for killing off Pedro in the most brutal manner possible.

Pedro Pascal stole everyone’s hearts in the first season, and I know people will be disappointed with his sad exit. And frankly, there may be people who stop watching the show entirely now that Pedro’s character has been killed off. However, based on clips released in trailers, we will most likely get glimpses of the past five years and what may have happened between Ellie and Joel.

Apart from the horrific ending, episode two was stressful from the very beginning, giving us a better understanding of how the cordyceps have mutated and evolved to survive, setting the tone for the rest of the series.

The Video Game vs. The Series

Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us (Credit: HBO)

There has been a recent resurgence of fans sharing their opinions about the show’s initial casting online. Those who were previously familiar with the video game have expressed their feelings on Bella playing their beloved Ellie. Recent edits online sharing comparisons of Bella and the original Ellie have resurfaced, causing fans to believe that she wasn’t the right choice for the role.

This isn’t a new issue that fans have conveyed online. However, Bella continues to prove themselves with their incredible acting. They were cast for a reason, and their unique and loving relationship with Pedro Pascal is palpable on and off screen.

And after the most recent episode, Bella’s performance must have been enough to sway the opinions of uncertain fans. They did the harrowing scene with Pedro justice, and you could feel the pain through the screen. Not only were Ellie and Joel saying goodbye, but so were Pedro and Bella.

This Season’s Set Up

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us (Credit: HBO)

After this week’s episode, it’s safe to say that everything has gone up in flames for Ellie. Now that Joel is gone, Ellie is out for blood. We will get to see how she copes with Joel’s death, while learning more about the past five years and how their relationship had changed before Joel’s death.

With Joel gone, Ellie and Dina will have more moments working together, developing their dynamic, especially after they shared that kiss at the party. But I’ll take an educated guess and say that there will be some conflict between the two friends since they both had close relationships with Joel.

On top of that, the town has to recover from the major attack by the infected mob. But it doesn’t stop there. Cordyceps that have been growing in the pipes have been discovered. What does this mean for the survival of the town? We will just have to wait and see.